The Air Jordan 1 Mid Receives a Tropical Makeover
Jordan Brand certainly knows how to take a silhouette and give it life through applications that differ from anything else on the market. The Air Jordan 1 Mid has seen a diversification of such, being delivered in numerous interpretations from split to wear-away renditions. The mid-cut sneaker has now surfaced...
An A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Ship "Game Royal" Surfaces
After special-edition Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 12 silhouettes surfacing, the retailer A Ma Maniére now works with Jordan Brand once again to bring back its. Air Ship silhouette. Last seen back in 2020 during NBA All-Star Weekend, the Air Ship is one of Nike‘s most iconic hoops silhouettes.
Take a Closer Look at the adidas adiFOM Q
Catching the attention of sneakerheads upon receiving first looks, we now have a closer look at the. adiFOM Q. Originally believed to be a YEEZY footwear model, the upcoming silhouette draws inspiration from the adidas Quake, originally released in 2001. The adidas adiFOM Q is defined by its off white...
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
The sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 "OG" Receives an Official Release Date
Following months of anticipation, we now have an official release date for the sacai x. Cortez 4.0 “OG.” As part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Cortez this year, the shoe was revealed alongside sacai’s Pre-Fall Women’s and Fall/Winter 2022 Men’s collections. The upcoming collaboration is expected to arrive alongside a “Grey” colorway and is set to continue Chitose Abe and Nike‘s relationship.
Kyrie Irving Laces Up in Upcoming Nike Kyrie 9
As we standby for the 77th NBA regular season to tip off in mid-October, Kyrie Irving has been spotted at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles stepping out in the upcoming. Kyrie 9. The scrimmage gathered together the Brooklyn Nets point guard with Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, Orlando Magic’s Cole Anthony and Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes to name a few.
Anuel AA Joins Reebok on the Pump Omni Zone II
As 2022 continues to present exciting new partnerships in the world of footwear, Reebok has connected with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA. Details regarding this partnership have not been disclosed, however, a look at a collaborative take on the Pump Omni Zone II has popped up. The old...
Take a First Look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Brown"
Following rumors of follow-up colors, we now have a first look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Brown.” The fledgling sneaker debuted in a clean “Light Cream/White/Light Bone” colorway and has had a tonal “Dark Sulfur” take surface in recent weeks.
Rowing Blazers Tees Off Its 19th Hole Collection
Rowing Blazers is known for taking American prep and sportswear, whether it’s for tennis, polo or rowing, and remixing it to create an aesthetic entirely unique to the brand. With The 19th Hole, the New York label is rolling out a six-piece collection for perhaps the preppiest sport of all: golf.
Malbon and Nike Release a Convertible Jacket in Four Colors
Malbon Golf has collaborated with Nike on numerous occasions, often times bringing to life designs and logos from Nike Golf’s past. The two brands have joined forces once again to release a convertible jacket with Nike’s Storm-FIT technology. Constructed from 100% nylon, the jacket is a classic coach’s...
'Stranger Things' Joins Vans for Customizable Footwear and Apparel Collection
Following the launch of Stranger Things 4, a thematic collaborative capsule is on the way via Vans. Bringing the imaginative world to life, fans are offered an array of footwear and apparel, including the opportunity to customize a significant portion of the products. Beginning with footwear, the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool,...
New Balance 2002R "New Vintage" Pack Is Revealed
New Balance essentially has a starting five when it comes to silhouettes that are getting the most playing time in its lifestyle category right now, and one of its key players is the 2002R. Momentum for this low-slung model hasn’t stopped since Salehe Bembury got his hands on it and made two collaborations, and its inline catalog has been growing at rapid speeds. Next up for the sneaker offering is its “New Vintage” Pack which includes two colorways.
Eytys Looks to the ’70s for Its Latest Santos Sneaker
From chunky zig-zag sole cowboy-inspired boots to eye-catching mid-top sneakers, Swedish imprint Eytys knows no limits with footwear. Adding to its vibrant catalog, the brand has now reimagined its signature Santos sneaker. With a sporty low-cut silhouette, the new edition looks to the ’70s for inspiration. A supple Nappa leather...
A Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date is Rumored for FW22
After Supreme teased its Fall/Winter 2022 collection and shared a campaign image with André 3000, hinting at an upcoming photo tee, rumors are now circulating that the New York imprint is gearing up for a Rolex collaboration. As reported by Supreme insider, Supreme DROPS, a mockup is pointing toward a Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date release for FW22.
Acne Channels Vibrant Opulence for FW22 Menswear Drop 3
Acne Studios is back with another artfully crafted campaign for its latest Fall/Winter 2022 menswear release. Marking the third drop, this time around the Stockholm-based brand joined forces with photographer Christopher Smith to bring forth a chic new campaign. Fusing vintage glam with rugged reverence, the campaign aptly portrays Acne...
adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 "Pirate Black" Is Returning Next Year
Ye and the team — whether without the former’s green light or not — have been known to give plenty of its most popular colorways reissues so that as many folks as possible can get their hands on them. During the most recent YEEZY Day launch, one iconic offering from the creative genius’ Three Stripes catalog in the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 “Turtle Dove,” so it’s only right that the famed “Pirate Black” installment make its return as well.
LMC Fuses Laidback Collegiate Styles for FW22
South Korean label LMC, short for Lost Management Cities, has released its Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook displaying a range of relaxed urban wares centering around the utopian themes of peace, love, and freedom. The upcoming series sees the return of collegiate themes and familiar bear and globe motifs across a fresh new range of silhouettes.
Richardson Delivers True Streetwear Staples for FW22
New York City-based streetwear label Richardson is back with its latest collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Helmed by Andrew Richardson, the label’s drop style typically sets forth specific garment designs due to its history of collaborations. From eccentric multicolored graphic designs to workwear-focused pieces, past collaborations have illustrated a range of influences. But for the FW22 season, Richardson brings the pieces back home to true streetwear staples.
adidas Debuts Solar-Powered Headphones ‘RPT-02 SOL’
Pushing innovation to new limits, has unveiled a new set of wireless headphones that hold the ability to be charged by natural or artificial light. The athletic lifestyle brand teamed up with Zound Industries and Swedish solar tech company, Exeger, to make the item possible. Highly flexible light-cell material called Powerfoyle was used to create the headband of the RPT-02 SOL. They are unlike any other solar cells due to the fact that it can be screen-printed onto a wide range of different applications, such as cars, walls, accessories, etc. To manage the listening experience, a light indicator is included in the design so wearers can know when it’s time to recharge. The headphones come in a night grey and solar yellow colorway with a bluetooth range of 10 meters.
Doja Cat Launches “It’s Giving” Apparel Collection With Graphic Tees, Trucker Hats and More
For her new apparel collection “It’s Giving,” Doja Cat stepped out to capture paparazzi-style photos of her modeling the clothing and accessories. The capsule, which launched today with an official website, contains colorful graphic tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, trucker hats and underwear. In her volume I lookbook, the...
