Pushing innovation to new limits, has unveiled a new set of wireless headphones that hold the ability to be charged by natural or artificial light. The athletic lifestyle brand teamed up with Zound Industries and Swedish solar tech company, Exeger, to make the item possible. Highly flexible light-cell material called Powerfoyle was used to create the headband of the RPT-02 SOL. They are unlike any other solar cells due to the fact that it can be screen-printed onto a wide range of different applications, such as cars, walls, accessories, etc. To manage the listening experience, a light indicator is included in the design so wearers can know when it’s time to recharge. The headphones come in a night grey and solar yellow colorway with a bluetooth range of 10 meters.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO