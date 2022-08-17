Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Designated for assignment
Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. After losing his spot as a regular starter in the outfield and going hitless in just six plate appearances since Aug. 3, Mazara has now lost his spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Mazara has a batting average of .264 on the season and his highest OPS since 2019 (.668), so it is possible that he gets claimed off waivers by another team.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury
Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Blows third save
Bard blew the save during Saturday's 4-3 win against the Giants, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout in the ninth inning. Bard came on for the save and retired the first two Giants before surrendering a single followed by a Brandon Crawford double to tie the game. The blown save is the 37-year-old's first since May 15 and first poor mark since a loss July 6, snapping a stretch of allowing two runs over 12 innings. Bard possesses a 2.27 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 50 strikeouts in 43.2 innings across 43 appearances.
CBS Sports
Rays' Luis Patino: Optioned to Triple-A
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Patino will return to Durham after being called up to start Thursday versus the Royals. The right-hander tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, surrendering four hits and two walks while striking out four on his way to a win. Kevin Herget will replace him on the major-league roster and is set to make his MLB debut as a 31-year-old. Patino will remain top candidate for a call-up down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Rays' Manuel Margot: Returns from injured list
Margot (knee) was activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot started the season quite strong, hitting .302/.365/.423 (good for a career-best 133 wRC+) in 50 games. His season was derailed when he sprained his knee in late June, but he's ready to go two months later after grabbing six hits in seven rehab games. Roman Quinn (knee) landed on the 10-day injured list to clear space on the active roster.
Mets To Select Nate Fisher
The Mets are selecting the contract of left-hander Nate Fisher, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. Fisher is not currently on the club’s 40-man roster, meaning a corresponding move of some kind will be required. To say that Fisher is not a top prospect would be underselling his journey. As...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Dropped in the order
Thomas batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Giants. Thomas had settled in near the top of the order from mid-June to mid-August but has batted in the lower half the last six games. He has just two hits over 19 at-bats (.105) since the drop, which followed a 16-game stretch in which he limped to a .193/.246/.281 slash line.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Hitting fifth Friday
Stowers is starting in right field and batting fifth Friday against the Red Sox. He played in two games in mid-June when the big club went to Toronto, but Stowers should be up for good after getting the call Friday. The Orioles farm system is loaded, but the 24-year-old was the team's top outfielder at Triple-A, slashing .264/.357/.527 with 19 home runs, a 25.6 percent strikeout rate and an 11.1 percent walk rate in 95 games. He should play pretty regularly as the Orioles look to see how his hit tool translates at the highest level.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Lands on paternity list
Helsley was placed on the paternity list Friday. Helsley hasn't pitched since he delivered a scoreless frame Tuesday against the Rockies, and he'll now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. He should rejoin the Cardinals for Monday's series opener against the Cubs. Giovanny Gallegos is the likely candidate to fill in for any save chances this weekend in Arizona, though the team hasn't officially named a fill-in closer.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Huge game in win
Reynolds went 3-for-4 with two homers, three runs scored and four RBI in a 8-2 victory Thursday over Boston. Reynolds launched a two-run homer in the first, singled and scored in the third and knocked another two-run shot in the fifth. He now has 20 homers on the season and four in his last four games. The 27-year-old has a .357/.455/.679 line with five homers and 14 RBI over his last 15 games. He's four long balls away from matching his career-high set last season.
CBS Sports
Reds' Joey Votto: Undergoes season-ending surgery
Votto was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday after undergoing surgery to repair his torn left rotator cuff, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. This officially ends Votto's 16th season in the majors. It was his worst campaign to date by fWAR (-0.7) and wRC+ (93). Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs, 31 runs and 41 RBI in 91 games. Votto is under contract through the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Throws bullpen Friday
Feyereisen (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Feyereisen has been on the injured list with a shoulder issue since early June but said after Friday's throwing session that his shoulder feels good. The right-hander will presumably require a rehab assignment at some point and hopes to rejoin the Rays around mid-September.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Sharp for first win
Falter (1-3) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to earn the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Falter struggled through the first inning, hitting a batter, handing out two free passes and also throwing...
Dodgers News: Breakout LA Reliever Labeled as Team's October X-Factor
The Dodgers rolled the dice on reliever Evan Phillips, and he's quickly turned into an indispensable part the bullpen.
CBS Sports
Royals' Collin Snider: Recalled from Triple-A
Snider was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. He has a 7.71 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB in 21 innings in the majors this year, and Snider had been at Triple-A for the last couple months. He should work in low-leverage situations.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Heads to bench Saturday
Haggerty is not in Saturday's lineup against the Athletics. Haggerty has been one of Seattle's hottest hitters, slashing .348/.392/.522 with two home runs and three steals in 15 games this month. Jake Lamb gets the start in right field, hitting ninth.
CBS Sports
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Exits with knee soreness
Diaz was removed from Thursday's game against Kansas City with left knee soreness, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Diaz exited in the seventh inning after he appeared to suffer the injury while rounding third base. Prior to his departure, Diaz powered the Rays' offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. There's no timetable for his potential return to the lineup, but Yu Chang is a potential beneficiary of any extended absence for Diaz.
Guardians Farm Report: Morris Has Been A Strikeout Machine For Triple-A Columbus
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night
CBS Sports
Angels' Matt Duffy: Kicks off rehab assignment
Duffy (back) has gone 1-for-10 with three strikeouts over three games in a rehab stint with Triple-A Salt Lake. Duffy kicked off the rehab assignment Tuesday and has thus far played one game each at first base, third base and DH. The veteran hasn't played in a big-league game since June 26, when he was pulled from a contest against Seattle with lower back tightness. Duffy isn't eligible to be activated until next weekend, so he'll likely continue logging at-bats with the Triple-A club in the meantime.
