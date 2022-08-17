ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Springs Shores, FL

Horrifying moment cannibal alligator grips another beast in its jaws and death rolls rival in gruesome footage

By Tatiana Louder
 3 days ago

A TERRIFYING video has captured an alligator carrying out a deadly attack on a rival beast.

The footage - thought to have been taken in Silver Springs Shores, Florida - zooms in on the monster while it throws its prey around like a rag doll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZQv6_0hKrosP100
The scaley beast, captured in Florida, snapped the neck of a smaller gator on camera Credit: Facebook/Kayla Jane’s Crystal Kayaks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5bWM_0hKrosP100
The tail of the alligator's prey can be heard making a piercing whip sound while it smacks the water. The video comes amidst a rise in alligator attacks Credit: Facebook/Kayla Jane’s Crystal Kayaks

Massive alligator jaws clamp down hard on a smaller gator, while the water is heard making a piercing splash in the video.

The beast-turned-prey is shown laying limp in its predator's mouth, arms dragging at its side.

"Big Head Fred is at it again eating another alligator," the caption of the video by Kayla Jane's Crystal Kayaks reads.

The company is located in Silver Springs Shores, Florida, and offers both canoe rentals and tours "exploring Florida's beautiful springs," their Facebook states.

Their social media account showcases the colorful wildlife observable on the tours, including turtles, exotic birds, manatees, and, of course, alligators.

2022 has seen an uptick in alligator attacks.

A recent July attack was on an elderly woman who has been killed in an alligator-infested pond near her home at a country club in Florida.

The woman was seen falling into the basin near her home the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club, and she struggled to stay above water, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said.

Witnesses confirmed two alligators were observed swimming toward her and grabbing her while she was in the water.

The woman, whose identity remains unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional attacks have taken place earlier in the year.

On May 31, 2022, a 47-year-old man, later identified as Sean Thomas McGuinness, was found dead in John S. Taylor Park in Largo, Florida, with one arm torn off.

Paul Cozzie, the director of Parks and Conservation Resources in Pinellas County, told The New York Times that “he died as a result of an alligator attack,” which marked Florida's first fatal alligator attack since 2018.

“It appears that he went in before the park opened — unfortunately not a good time to be in any lake, but especially during alligator mating season,” Cozzie said, adding that it was “a mistake that appears to have cost him his life.”

A few weeks later, on June 26, Fox News reported that a South Carolina man was killed after an 11-foot alligator attacked him and pulled him into a retention pond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYgsF_0hKrosP100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJErq_0hKrosP100

These three attacks mark the year's first, but there have been several attacks in between.

While an exact number is unclear, there have been at least five attacks where people have survived.

