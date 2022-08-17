Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
CBS Sports
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Exits Friday's game
Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the field during the middle of an at-bat with Atlanta at the plate during the fifth inning. It's unclear what prompted Alvarez's exit, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Blows third save
Bard blew the save during Saturday's 4-3 win against the Giants, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout in the ninth inning. Bard came on for the save and retired the first two Giants before surrendering a single followed by a Brandon Crawford double to tie the game. The blown save is the 37-year-old's first since May 15 and first poor mark since a loss July 6, snapping a stretch of allowing two runs over 12 innings. Bard possesses a 2.27 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 50 strikeouts in 43.2 innings across 43 appearances.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Optioned to Triple-A
Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A Worcester after Thursday's loss, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Winckowski returned to Triple-A after he pitched five innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and a walk in a loss versus the Pirates on Thursday. The right-hander owns a 5.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 60.2 innings in 12 starts with the Red Sox this year. The transaction opens a roster spot for Matt Strahm (wrist), who's expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Strikes out 10, allows three homers
Heaney (1-1) allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 to take the loss Thursday against the Brewers. Heaney had a mixed performance. He struck out double-digit batters for the second time in a start this season, and he backed that with 19 swinging strikes across 89 total pitches. On the other hand, Heaney also served up three home runs, despite entering the game having allowed only one long ball across 31 innings for the campaign. On the season, he owns a 1.77 ERA and 52:11 K:BB across 35.2 frames.
CBS Sports
Rays' Luis Patino: Optioned to Triple-A
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Patino will return to Durham after being called up to start Thursday versus the Royals. The right-hander tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, surrendering four hits and two walks while striking out four on his way to a win. Kevin Herget will replace him on the major-league roster and is set to make his MLB debut as a 31-year-old. Patino will remain top candidate for a call-up down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury
Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Heads to bench Saturday
Haggerty is not in Saturday's lineup against the Athletics. Haggerty has been one of Seattle's hottest hitters, slashing .348/.392/.522 with two home runs and three steals in 15 games this month. Jake Lamb gets the start in right field, hitting ninth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Huge game in win
Reynolds went 3-for-4 with two homers, three runs scored and four RBI in a 8-2 victory Thursday over Boston. Reynolds launched a two-run homer in the first, singled and scored in the third and knocked another two-run shot in the fifth. He now has 20 homers on the season and four in his last four games. The 27-year-old has a .357/.455/.679 line with five homers and 14 RBI over his last 15 games. He's four long balls away from matching his career-high set last season.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with knee soreness
Grandal exited Saturday's game against the Guardians with left knee discomfort. Grandal was trying to avoid a tag at home plate but fell awkwardly as a result. He was unable to walk off the field under his own power, so there is potential for a long-term absence. There should be an official diagnosis available Sunday, but Grandal is still being evaluated for the time being.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Lands on paternity list
Helsley was placed on the paternity list Friday. Helsley hasn't pitched since he delivered a scoreless frame Tuesday against the Rockies, and he'll now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. He should rejoin the Cardinals for Monday's series opener against the Cubs. Giovanny Gallegos is the likely candidate to fill in for any save chances this weekend in Arizona, though the team hasn't officially named a fill-in closer.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Dropped in the order
Thomas batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Giants. Thomas had settled in near the top of the order from mid-June to mid-August but has batted in the lower half the last six games. He has just two hits over 19 at-bats (.105) since the drop, which followed a 16-game stretch in which he limped to a .193/.246/.281 slash line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Royals' Michael Massey: Launches first big-league homer
Massey went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Rays. The Royals couldn't get much going offensively in the contest, but Massey provided a highlight when he swatted a solo shot to right field in the eighth inning for his first big-league homer. The 24-year-old has shown some pop in the minors this season -- he's hit 16 long balls over 87 games between Double-A and Triple-A -- and he entered the contest with five extra-base hits (four doubles and one triple) over his initial 16 major-league base knocks. Massey has already shown signs of being a good big-league hitter, slashing .321/.356/.482 over his first 17 contests.
CBS Sports
Royals' Collin Snider: Recalled from Triple-A
Snider was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. He has a 7.71 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB in 21 innings in the majors this year, and Snider had been at Triple-A for the last couple months. He should work in low-leverage situations.
CBS Sports
Mets' Patrick Mazeika: Designated for assignment
Mazeika was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday. Mazeika was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse in early August and has now lost his spot on New York's 40-man roster. He could remain with Syracuse if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Exits with knee soreness
Diaz was removed from Thursday's game against Kansas City with left knee soreness, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Diaz exited in the seventh inning after he appeared to suffer the injury while rounding third base. Prior to his departure, Diaz powered the Rays' offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. There's no timetable for his potential return to the lineup, but Yu Chang is a potential beneficiary of any extended absence for Diaz.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Sharp for first win
Falter (1-3) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to earn the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Falter struggled through the first inning, hitting a batter, handing out two free passes and also throwing...
CBS Sports
Mets' Deven Marrero: Designated for assignment
Marrero was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Marrero was called up Monday but will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the team claimed Yolmer Sanchez off waivers and added him to the active roster. It's not yet clear whether Marrero will remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Designated for assignment
Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. After losing his spot as a regular starter in the outfield and going hitless in just six plate appearances since Aug. 3, Mazara has now lost his spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Mazara has a batting average of .264 on the season and his highest OPS since 2019 (.668), so it is possible that he gets claimed off waivers by another team.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits with injury
Jimenez was removed from Friday's loss to the Guardians with an undisclosed injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Jimenez came to the plate during the eighth inning and was in discomfort after swinging and missing at the first pitch, and he was unable to continue the plate appearance. The 25-year-old went 1-for-3 with a double and a run before leaving the contest, and his availability for Saturday's game remains up in the air.
Comments / 0