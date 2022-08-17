ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pymnts

Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales

Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
24/7 Wall St.

Best Buy Is In Trouble

Best Buy, the massive consumer electronics retailer, is not giving up on retail sales. However, it has begun a move to abandon the channel. According to The Wall Street Journal, e-commerce sales in particular have moved Best Buy to cut store based jobs. The problem driven by retailers who cut store jobs is that it […]
Joe Biden
Brian Deese
Healthline

7 Best Bluetooth Hearing Aids to Unplug with in 2022

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. It’s estimated that 48 million people in the United States live with some type of hearing loss. For many people, hearing loss may affect their ability to participate in conversations with loved ones and to be more in tune with their surroundings.
CNET

August Social Security Payments: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration is sending out the fourth batch of August payments today, with one more scheduled this month. These checks arrive in batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. The final August payment will be sent out next week.
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
