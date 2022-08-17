Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Doubling the employees in the IRS & purchasing millions of rounds of ammunition! This is what Biden wants from the taxpayers!
Reply(8)
47
uh...what?
3d ago
Didn't the Congressional Budget Office informed lawmakers that audits of taxpayers making under $400,000 accounts for about $20 billion in revenue for the Inflation Reduction Act? Pretty sure I saw a few different articles saying that.
Reply(4)
14
RoadToSurfdom
3d ago
NiceSteal as much money from the American Tax payers as you possibly can. Then raise American Taxes on people that make less than $400,000 a year to pay for the money they stole.
Reply
14
Related
CNBC
With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits
The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
Stimulus Check Update: Millions to Get $750 TABOR Refunds in Mail
The checks started going out in the mail this week, but there are some things residents must do to ensure they get it.
The IRS Sends Billions More In Fourth Stimulus Checks
Many have wondered if there will be more federal stimulus checks. The likelihood of these payments was uncertain. Thus, many states have taken the lead in sending payouts to their residents:
People
Yes, the IRS Has More Funding for Audits — but Americans Making Less Than $400K Aren't the Target
As Republican lawmakers lambast the Biden administration for a new plan that earmarks some $78 billion to the IRS over the next decade, the Department of Treasury is pushing back, saying that the funding won't be used to expand audits of households making less than $400,000 per year. Recent criticism...
RELATED PEOPLE
These States Have Approved Stimulus Checks
North Carolina: North Caroline has a $6.5 billion budget surplus, so Democratic lawmakers want to use this money to deliver tax rebates. This would grant $200 checks to residents; however, there has been a bit of opposition by state senate republicans.
CNET
August Social Security Payments: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive
The Social Security Administration is sending out the fourth batch of August payments today, with one more scheduled this month. These checks arrive in batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. The final August payment will be sent out next week.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
Up to $1,700 of stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans
As we all know, residents from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year.
Biden is still sending relief checks to help families deal with inflation
Biden's stimulus helped pad state budgets across the country. Now, more are channeling booming budgets and issuing so-called "inflation relief" checks. Gov. DeSantis is using federal aid to issue one-time relief payments for the poorest Floridians. It may not seem obvious at first glance, but President Joe Biden is still...
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make
Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
FOXBusiness
IRS audits will generate $20B from those making under $400K under Inflation Reduction Act
FOX has confirmed that the Congressional Budget Office informed lawmakers that audits of taxpayers making under $400,000 accounts for about $20 billion in revenue for the Inflation Reduction Act. FOX has obtained the CBO's score of a Senate amendment proposed by Republican Idaho Sen. Crapo that would have prevented any...
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
Will Seniors Receive A Fourth Stimulus Payment?
In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered how people lived. Every industry was severely harmed by economic problems, which also had a significant impact on American households.
Yellen tells IRS not to increase middle-class audits if it gets more funding
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday that if the Inflation Reduction Act became law additional IRS resources should not be used to increase audit rates on taxpayers making under $400,000 a year.
biztoc.com
Former IRS Whistleblower Says Middle Class Americans Will Be Targeted Under Inflation Reduction Act
Former IRS Whistleblower Says Middle Class Americans Will Be Targeted Under Inflation Reduction Act. Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),. A detail of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building is seen in the Federal Triangle section of Washington, on April 27, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Stimulus check 2022: How to check if you are eligible for new direct payments
States across the country are issuing stimulus payments in response to rising inflation, but which groups receive checks differs by state. Here is how to see if you are eligible:
Comments / 64