Guest
3d ago

Doubling the employees in the IRS & purchasing millions of rounds of ammunition! This is what Biden wants from the taxpayers!

uh...what?
3d ago

Didn't the Congressional Budget Office informed lawmakers that audits of taxpayers making under $400,000 accounts for about $20 billion in revenue for the Inflation Reduction Act? Pretty sure I saw a few different articles saying that.

RoadToSurfdom
3d ago

NiceSteal as much money from the American Tax payers as you possibly can. Then raise American Taxes on people that make less than $400,000 a year to pay for the money they stole.

CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
August Social Security Payments: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration is sending out the fourth batch of August payments today, with one more scheduled this month. These checks arrive in batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. The final August payment will be sent out next week.
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
