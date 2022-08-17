Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Inland Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Inland Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Franklin County through 200 PM EDT At 115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Apalachicola, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Franklin, Buck Siding, High Bluff, Creels, Beverly, Hays Place and Fort Gadsden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RICHLAND...NORTHEASTERN MORROW AND NORTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesterville, or 8 miles southeast of Mount Gilead, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail 3 miles south of Chesterville at 500 PM. A few hailstones were the size of half dollars (one and one quarter inch). IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fredericktown, Chesterville, Waterford and Shauck. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for East Otter Tail, Grant, Wadena, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Otter Tail; Grant; Wadena; West Otter Tail; Wilkin PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH 11AM Patchy ground fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile is still lingering over parts of west central MN. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to improve by 11AM.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Breckinridge, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Larue, Nelson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Breckinridge; Grayson; Hardin; Hart; Larue; Nelson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nelson, Larue, north central Hart, eastern Grayson, southern Hardin and south central Breckinridge Counties through NOON EDT/1100 AM CDT/ At 1112 AM EDT/1012 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Leitchfield, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hodgenville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Prince Edward by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in Ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Prince Edward Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Mecklenburg, Prince Edward and Lunenburg Counties through 1045 AM EDT At 959 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Red House to Chase City to near Boydton. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rain could result in localized ponding of water on roadways. Locations impacted include Farmville, South Hill, Chase City, Victoria, Kenbridge, Brodnax, Hampden Sydney, Hampden Sydney College, Longwood University, Lunenburg, La Crosse, Boydton, Kells Corner, Darlington Heights, Rehoboth, Green Bay, Dundas, Prospect, Bacons Fork and Tuggle. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Brazos, Grimes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-18 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos and Grimes. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 325 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anderson, Iola and Carlos. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Haywood, Shelby, Tipton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fayette; Haywood; Shelby; Tipton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Tipton, northwestern Fayette, southern Haywood and northeastern Shelby Counties through 945 AM CDT At 913 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Covington to near Brighton to Millington. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brownsville, Millington, Covington, Lakeland, Arlington, Munford, Brighton, Dixonville, Dancyville, Tipton, Atoka, Mason, Gallaway, Gilt Edge, Stanton, Burlison, Garland, Braden, Yum Yum and Belmont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Appomattox, Campbell, Charlotte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Appomattox; Campbell; Charlotte Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Appomattox, Charlotte and east central Campbell Counties through 1015 AM EDT At 940 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Red House to near Wylliesburg. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Keysville Charlotte Court House Phenix Red House Drakes Branch Pamplin City and Madisonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 08:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS AND NORTHWESTERN CONNECTICUT Moderate to severe drought conditions across the Berkshires and northwestern Connecticut will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. Relative humidity values will drop to 35 to 45 percent this afternoon, with southerly winds of 5 to 10 mph and gusts up to around 15 mph. Any fire that ignites can easily and rapidly spread in these conditions.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 09:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Jefferson, Lewis and northeastern Oswego Counties through 1000 AM EDT At 915 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Adams to near Redfield. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include Watertown, Fort Drum, Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Dexter, Redfield, Glen Park, Herrings, Highmarket, Adams Center, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Sackets Harbor, Martinsburg and Henderson. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 39 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 08:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR MASSACHUSETTS, RHODE ISLAND AND CONNECTICUT Significant drought conditions across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut will result in elevated fire weather concerns for today and will continue until the region receives wetting rains. Relative humidity values will drop to between 25 and 40 percent across portions of the interior this afternoon with southern winds winds 5 and 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph. Any fire that ignites can easily and rapidly spread in these conditions.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Sampson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 08:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chatham; Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Sampson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Sampson, Harnett, Cumberland, eastern Lee, southwestern Wake, western Johnston, northeastern Hoke and southeastern Chatham Counties through 915 AM EDT At 816 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles west of Fuquay-Varina to 9 miles northeast of Pope AFB to near Fayetteville. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Fayetteville, Cary, Sanford, Lillington, Fort Bragg, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton and Dunn. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 02:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 05:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Dripping Springs; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Superior; Tonto Basin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gila, Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 545 AM MST At 456 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Globe to near Canyon Lake. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Apache Junction, Globe, Superior, Hayden, Christmas, Gold Canyon, Miami, Top Of The World, Gold Camp, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Top-Of-The-World, Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Canyon Lake, Superstition Mountains, Central Heights-Midland City, Kings Ranch, Apache Lake and Boyce Thompson Arboretum. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 198 and 246, and near mile marker 251. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 256. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 135 and 141, near mile marker 143, and between mile markers 146 and 170. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 08:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Erie; Huron; Ottawa; Sandusky; Seneca A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Huron, Ottawa, northeastern Seneca, Erie and Sandusky Counties through 900 AM EDT At 801 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Fremont, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fremont, Port Clinton, Bellevue, Clyde, Green Springs, Castalia, Ballville, Bettsville, Helena, Burgoon, Flat Rock, Bloomingville, Kansas, Stony Prairie, Vickery and Whites Landing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 08:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR MASSACHUSETTS, RHODE ISLAND AND CONNECTICUT Significant drought conditions across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut will result in elevated fire weather concerns for today and will continue until the region receives wetting rains. Relative humidity values will drop to between 25 and 40 percent across portions of the interior this afternoon with southern winds winds 5 and 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph. Any fire that ignites can easily and rapidly spread in these conditions.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Grant by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 07:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 600 PM MDT. Target Area: Grant The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Mexico Gila River Above Gila affecting Grant County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Gila River Above Gila. * WHEN...Until this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM MDT Saturday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM MDT Saturday was 15.26 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested early this morning and is expected to slowly lower in depth through the day. Minor to moderate flooding will continue into the evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.9 feet on 09/15/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 04:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-21 05:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM AKDT EARLY THIS MORNING
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Morgan; Perry The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Perry County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Morgan County in southeastern Ohio * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 758 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Lexington, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Lexington, Perry State Forest, Crooksville and Junction City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will cause winds and waves to increase from North to South along the Lake Michigan beaches from early afternoon into mid evening. The largest waves and strongest winds area expected at the Muskegon beaches between 4 pm and 8 pm.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Blue Mountains of Washington, Lower Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin; Southeast Washington Grande Ronde Valley ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ACROSS EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON .A disturbance crossing the area tonight is expected to result in isolated thunderstorms overnight becoming scattered during the day on Monday. Abundant lightning is a possibility... especially over the Blue Mountains and Wallowa County. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, OR642, OR643, OR644, OR645, WA691, WA692, AND WA693 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 643 Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, 644 Central Blue Mountains, 645 Wallowa District, 691 Lower Columbia Basin, 692 Blue Mountains of Washington and 693 Southeast Washington Grande Ronde Valley. * IMPACTS...Lightning strikes may create new fire starts. * THUNDERSTORMS...Storms will be possible from the Ochoco-John day Highland northward into the Columbia Basin and eastward into the Blue Mountains and Wallowa County. Individual cells may have wetting rains but most are expected to have less than that. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic winds to 40 mph will be possible with these storms.
