Flood Advisory issued for Brazos, Grimes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-18 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos and Grimes. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 325 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anderson, Iola and Carlos. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Inland Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Inland Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Franklin County through 200 PM EDT At 115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Apalachicola, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Franklin, Buck Siding, High Bluff, Creels, Beverly, Hays Place and Fort Gadsden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RICHLAND...NORTHEASTERN MORROW AND NORTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesterville, or 8 miles southeast of Mount Gilead, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail 3 miles south of Chesterville at 500 PM. A few hailstones were the size of half dollars (one and one quarter inch). IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fredericktown, Chesterville, Waterford and Shauck. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Morgan; Perry The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Perry County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Morgan County in southeastern Ohio * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 758 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Lexington, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Lexington, Perry State Forest, Crooksville and Junction City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Live Oak by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Live Oak The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Three Rivers affecting Live Oak County. For the Nueces River...including Three Rivers...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River Near Three Rivers. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 36.0 feet, Several homes flood in the River Creek Acres Subdivision, five miles southeast of George West. Widespread flooding cuts off and potentially drowns livestock. Roads and bridges near the river flood and are impassable. There is significant additional lowland flooding above this level. Flow reaches Antelope Lane in the J.I. Hailey Subdivision at Jones River bend. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 30.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Nueces River Three Rivers 25.0 30.6 Sun 9 am 35.9 32.3 25.9 16.5 10.8
Flash Flood Warning issued for Albemarle, Nelson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 11:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Albemarle; Nelson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALBEMARLE AND EAST CENTRAL NELSON COUNTIES At 1153 AM EDT, emergency management reported multiple roads flooded in the Lovingston VA area along with areas along VA 29. Between 3 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Shipman... Schuyler Lovingston... Elma Rockfish... Faber FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Warning issued for Augusta, City of Waynesboro by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Augusta; City of Waynesboro FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Virginia, including the following county: Augusta and City of Waynesboro. * WHEN...Until 515 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1101 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Waynesboro... Sherando Fishersville... Lyndhurst Afton Mountain - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Darlington, Florence by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=ilm . The next statement will be issued by this evening. Target Area: Darlington; Florence The National Weather Service in Wilmington NC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Carolina Black Creek At Quinby affecting Darlington and Florence Counties. For the Black Creek...including Quinby...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Creek At Quinby. * WHEN...From late tonight to Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Floodwaters begin to affect portions of East Black Creek Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 10.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Boone, Lincoln, Logan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 10:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Lincoln; Logan The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Boone County in central West Virginia Southeastern Lincoln County in central West Virginia North Central Logan County in southern West Virginia * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1021 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, streets as well as other poor drainage and low- lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Madison, Chapmanville, Danville and Turtle Creek. Road closures at Mudd River Road, Turtle Creek Rd, Sparse Creek Rd, 3400 block of Big Ugly Creek Rd. Partial road closure at Lick Creek Rd. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Flood Warning issued for Cotton, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 07:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cotton; Jefferson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT THIS MORNING REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Cotton and Jefferson. In northern Texas, Clay. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 732 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Walters, Waurika, Temple, Ryan, Randlett, Devol, Hastings, Addington, Sugden, southern Waurika Lake, Cookietown and Taylor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Hawkins, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hancock; Hawkins; Sullivan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Hancock, Hawkins and Sullivan. Portions of southwest Virginia, including the following county, Scott. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 932 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingsport, Rogersville, Gate City, Surgoinsville, Weber City, Church Hill, Mount Carmel, Clinchport, Okolona, Bays Mountain Park, Kepler, McCloud, Bloomingdale, Fort Blackmore, Hiltons, Klondike and St. Clair. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for City of Lexington, Rockbridge by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Lexington; Rockbridge FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Virginia, including the following county and independent city, City of Lexington and Rockbridge. * WHEN...Until 245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, with water over some roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1221 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Gordons Run, Cedar Grove Branch, Colliers Creek, Falling Run, Big Marys Creek, Alone Mill Creek, Buffalo Creek, Gilmer Creek, Dry Branch and Cold Run. Additional rainfall amounts up to a tenth of an inch are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lexington... Rockbridge Baths Fairfield... Brownsburg Vesuvius - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 04:49:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-21 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Baranof and Prince of Wales Islands. Including Sitka, Klawock and Craig. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 04:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-21 05:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM AKDT EARLY THIS MORNING
Special Weather Statement issued for Appomattox, Campbell, Charlotte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Appomattox; Campbell; Charlotte Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Appomattox, Charlotte and east central Campbell Counties through 1015 AM EDT At 940 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Red House to near Wylliesburg. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Keysville Charlotte Court House Phenix Red House Drakes Branch Pamplin City and Madisonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Prince Edward by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in Ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Prince Edward Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Mecklenburg, Prince Edward and Lunenburg Counties through 1045 AM EDT At 959 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Red House to Chase City to near Boydton. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rain could result in localized ponding of water on roadways. Locations impacted include Farmville, South Hill, Chase City, Victoria, Kenbridge, Brodnax, Hampden Sydney, Hampden Sydney College, Longwood University, Lunenburg, La Crosse, Boydton, Kells Corner, Darlington Heights, Rehoboth, Green Bay, Dundas, Prospect, Bacons Fork and Tuggle. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Carter, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 07:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carter; Jefferson; Johnston; Love; Marshall FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by heavy rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following counties, in southeast Oklahoma, Johnston and Marshall. In southern Oklahoma, Carter, Jefferson and Love. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 748 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ardmore, Madill, Tishomingo, Marietta, Lone Grove, Healdton, Wilson, Dickson, Ringling, Mannsville, Springer, Ravia, Thackerville, Terral, Gene Autry, Leon, Overbrook, Burneyville, Lake Murray and Rubottom. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for East Otter Tail, Grant, Wadena, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Otter Tail; Grant; Wadena; West Otter Tail; Wilkin PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH 11AM Patchy ground fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile is still lingering over parts of west central MN. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to improve by 11AM.
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 09:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Jefferson, Lewis and northeastern Oswego Counties through 1000 AM EDT At 915 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Adams to near Redfield. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include Watertown, Fort Drum, Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Dexter, Redfield, Glen Park, Herrings, Highmarket, Adams Center, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Sackets Harbor, Martinsburg and Henderson. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 39 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 08:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Erie; Huron; Ottawa; Sandusky; Seneca A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Huron, Ottawa, northeastern Seneca, Erie and Sandusky Counties through 900 AM EDT At 801 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Fremont, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fremont, Port Clinton, Bellevue, Clyde, Green Springs, Castalia, Ballville, Bettsville, Helena, Burgoon, Flat Rock, Bloomingville, Kansas, Stony Prairie, Vickery and Whites Landing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
