Chillicothe, MO

ktvo.com

Macon Head Girls Basketball coach steps down after 3 seasons

MACON, Mo. — Macon Girls Basketball coach Richard Driscoll resigned Friday morning. In his three years with the Tigerettes he had 69 wins, three 20-win seasons, two district titles and a final four appearance in his first year, technically taking 3rd due to the COVID-19 shortened season. There is...
MACON, MO
kttn.com

Two injured in crash on Highway 50

A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Sugar Creek Driver Cited for DWI Following Crash Near Lathrop

CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A Sugar Creek driver was seriously injured in a violent crash overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 43-year old James Donaleski was westbound on Missouri 116, 1 mile east of Lathrop around 10:30 Friday night when his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, struck several trees, crossed over 256th street and rolled, coming to rest right side up.
LATHROP, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Rescheduled Caldwell County Resurfacing Project to Begin Monday

CALDWELL COUNTY, MO – After being postponed due to material shortage, the Caldwell County Route 13 resurfacing project is expected to begin on Monday. Crews will resurface Route 13 and add shoulders from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line. During constructions, motorists will be directed through the one-lane work zone by flaggers.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Galt resident injured in crash on Highway 6 east of Trenton

A Galt resident was injured east of Trenton when the car she was driving hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle that had slowed to make a right turn. Thirty-year-old Cindal Lea was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old James Lunde of Princeton, was not reported hurt.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Reports One Accident And One Arrest Locally

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one accident and one arrest on Friday and Saturday morning. 9:45 am – Vehicle 2, driven by James M Lunde of Princeton, slowed in an attempt to make a right turn into a private drive when vehicle 1, driven by Cindal S Lea of Galt, struck the rear of vehicle 1. This occurred when both vehicles were eastbound on Missouri Highway 6 east of Trenton. Driver 1, Cindal S Lea, had minor injuries and was transported by Grundy County Emergency Medical Services to Wright Memorial Hospital.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Big rig strikes power line near 9th Street in Trenton

No injuries were reported after a big rig towing a trailer struck an electric line near Ninth Street in Trenton on Wednesday evening, August 17th. Trenton Police Officer Jeff Spencer reported that 60-year-old Dale Dean Igou of Sioux Falls, South Dakota drove the truck east on Ninth Street near Olive Street before the truck lost air pressure. The driver pulled into the Car Deals parking lot, and when the truck regained air pressure, he pulled back onto Ninth Street driving eastbound. The truck hit a low-hanging power line owned by the City of Trenton, and the line was pulled down.
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Livingston County Inmates Transferred Out of DDRJ

CHILLICOTHE, MO – Livingston County detainees previously housed at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg have been transferred to other jails. Sheriff Steve Cox released a statement saying all inmates are now in the Caldwell, Harrison and Randolph County jails. Those who would like to have updates on the location of an inmate can find more information at vinelink.com.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Arts Council To Help Facilitate Chatauqua In The Park

Chatauqua in the Park will be on September 10th and 11th this year. The Chillicothe Arts Council does a lot to facilitate the weekend that is Chatauqua in the Park. Arts Council Director, Mary Lou VanDeventer talked about one of the awards that they present. The Arts Council will also...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kmmo.com

CARROLLTON MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A 19-year-old Carrollton man suffered serious injures in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occoured when Damon P. Hercules slowed down to make a left turn into the crossover and a vehicle driven by Dillon A. Staton struck the rear of his vehicle.
kmmo.com

GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD TAKES SEVERAL ACTIONS

The Glasgow School Board took several actions on Wednesday night at their meeting. The board set the tax rate at 4.775 cents. This is the same rate as last year. The board also approved the 2022-23 school budget and set the school start date at August 23. The Board also...
GLASGOW, MO
KCTV 5

Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Clay County

Three people were injured, one of them seriously, in a two vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Clay County. According to the Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 5:41 A.M. Wednesday on southbound U.S. 69 Highway at Sumersette Road in Clay County when a 2014 Ford Escape being driven by 71-year-old Kearney resident Charity D. Adams failed to yield to a 2017 Toyota Tundra being driven by 63-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Patrick M. Burke.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

INTERSTATE 70 REDUCED TO ONE LANE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

The Missouri Department of Transportation has reduced Interstate 70 to one lane in both directions at Route H in Lafayette County early morning, August 19. All lanes are expected to reopen later this afternoon. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention in work zones. Not all work zones...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Livingston County Sheriff moves all detainees from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail with no explanation

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office has moved all of its detainees from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail with no reason given for the move. As of Wednesday afternoon August 17, most of the Livingston County detainees that were male were moved to the Caldwell County Jail, with three at the Harrison County Jail. Livingston County is using the jails in Harrison and Randolph counties to house its female detainees.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Commission To Meet Twice Next Week

The Livingston County Commission will meet on Tuesday and Thursday in regular session starting at 9:30 am. Tuesday’s meeting may include an executive session to consider legal action, causes of litigation involving a public governmental body, and any confidential communications between a public governmental body and its attorneys. Thursday’s...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

