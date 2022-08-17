Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Macon Head Girls Basketball coach steps down after 3 seasons
MACON, Mo. — Macon Girls Basketball coach Richard Driscoll resigned Friday morning. In his three years with the Tigerettes he had 69 wins, three 20-win seasons, two district titles and a final four appearance in his first year, technically taking 3rd due to the COVID-19 shortened season. There is...
Missouri woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
GRUNDY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Hyundai Accent driven by Cindal S. Lee, 30, Galt, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Trenton. The vehicle rear-ended a 2018 Hyundai...
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
northwestmoinfo.com
Sugar Creek Driver Cited for DWI Following Crash Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A Sugar Creek driver was seriously injured in a violent crash overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 43-year old James Donaleski was westbound on Missouri 116, 1 mile east of Lathrop around 10:30 Friday night when his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, struck several trees, crossed over 256th street and rolled, coming to rest right side up.
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Rescheduled Caldwell County Resurfacing Project to Begin Monday
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO – After being postponed due to material shortage, the Caldwell County Route 13 resurfacing project is expected to begin on Monday. Crews will resurface Route 13 and add shoulders from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line. During constructions, motorists will be directed through the one-lane work zone by flaggers.
kttn.com
Galt resident injured in crash on Highway 6 east of Trenton
A Galt resident was injured east of Trenton when the car she was driving hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle that had slowed to make a right turn. Thirty-year-old Cindal Lea was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old James Lunde of Princeton, was not reported hurt.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Reports One Accident And One Arrest Locally
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one accident and one arrest on Friday and Saturday morning. 9:45 am – Vehicle 2, driven by James M Lunde of Princeton, slowed in an attempt to make a right turn into a private drive when vehicle 1, driven by Cindal S Lea of Galt, struck the rear of vehicle 1. This occurred when both vehicles were eastbound on Missouri Highway 6 east of Trenton. Driver 1, Cindal S Lea, had minor injuries and was transported by Grundy County Emergency Medical Services to Wright Memorial Hospital.
kttn.com
Big rig strikes power line near 9th Street in Trenton
No injuries were reported after a big rig towing a trailer struck an electric line near Ninth Street in Trenton on Wednesday evening, August 17th. Trenton Police Officer Jeff Spencer reported that 60-year-old Dale Dean Igou of Sioux Falls, South Dakota drove the truck east on Ninth Street near Olive Street before the truck lost air pressure. The driver pulled into the Car Deals parking lot, and when the truck regained air pressure, he pulled back onto Ninth Street driving eastbound. The truck hit a low-hanging power line owned by the City of Trenton, and the line was pulled down.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Inmates Transferred Out of DDRJ
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Livingston County detainees previously housed at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg have been transferred to other jails. Sheriff Steve Cox released a statement saying all inmates are now in the Caldwell, Harrison and Randolph County jails. Those who would like to have updates on the location of an inmate can find more information at vinelink.com.
kchi.com
Arts Council To Help Facilitate Chatauqua In The Park
Chatauqua in the Park will be on September 10th and 11th this year. The Chillicothe Arts Council does a lot to facilitate the weekend that is Chatauqua in the Park. Arts Council Director, Mary Lou VanDeventer talked about one of the awards that they present. The Arts Council will also...
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 19-year-old Carrollton man suffered serious injures in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occoured when Damon P. Hercules slowed down to make a left turn into the crossover and a vehicle driven by Dillon A. Staton struck the rear of his vehicle.
kmmo.com
GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD TAKES SEVERAL ACTIONS
The Glasgow School Board took several actions on Wednesday night at their meeting. The board set the tax rate at 4.775 cents. This is the same rate as last year. The board also approved the 2022-23 school budget and set the school start date at August 23. The Board also...
KCTV 5
Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Clay County
Three people were injured, one of them seriously, in a two vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Clay County. According to the Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 5:41 A.M. Wednesday on southbound U.S. 69 Highway at Sumersette Road in Clay County when a 2014 Ford Escape being driven by 71-year-old Kearney resident Charity D. Adams failed to yield to a 2017 Toyota Tundra being driven by 63-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Patrick M. Burke.
Manhunt for former Army soldier wanted for murder, mutilation in rural Missouri
The U.S. Marshals Service has doubled its reward for a former Army soldier and registered sex offender who is now wanted to murder in rural Missouri.
Semi-trailer buckles along Kansas Interstate highway
SALINE COUNTY — The trailer of a northbound semi collapsed and buckled in half on Interstate 135 in Saline County on Friday morning. A social media report from Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said authorities worked the unique incident just south of Interstate 70. According to officials on...
kmmo.com
INTERSTATE 70 REDUCED TO ONE LANE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation has reduced Interstate 70 to one lane in both directions at Route H in Lafayette County early morning, August 19. All lanes are expected to reopen later this afternoon. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention in work zones. Not all work zones...
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff moves all detainees from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail with no explanation
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office has moved all of its detainees from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail with no reason given for the move. As of Wednesday afternoon August 17, most of the Livingston County detainees that were male were moved to the Caldwell County Jail, with three at the Harrison County Jail. Livingston County is using the jails in Harrison and Randolph counties to house its female detainees.
kchi.com
Livingston County Commission To Meet Twice Next Week
The Livingston County Commission will meet on Tuesday and Thursday in regular session starting at 9:30 am. Tuesday’s meeting may include an executive session to consider legal action, causes of litigation involving a public governmental body, and any confidential communications between a public governmental body and its attorneys. Thursday’s...
