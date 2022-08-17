GREENVILLE — All are invited to The Friday Sampler – A Patchwork of Creative Ideas, on Friday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Youth Building at The Great Darke County Fair. This is a free event, open to all community members. This is the 37th year for the Friday Sampler at the Darke County Fair, sponsored by the 2011 Darke County Agricultural Society and the OSU Extension, Darke County.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO