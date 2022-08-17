Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Apple Farm Service hosts Combine Clinics
COVINGTON — Do you own a Case IH or New Holland combine? Or do you run a MacDon Draper head? Apple Farm Service is excited to host their annual Combine Clinics between the dates of Sept. 7 and 14. The Combine Clinics offer an interactive experience to ready you and your machine for this fall’s harvest.
Auglaize County business receives grant
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The third round of the Ohio Meat Processing Grant will benefit KTF Protein Solutions in Auglaize county. Stuart Kuck of KTF Protein Solutions said that the grant will be used to purchase a packaging machine which will help get turkey products to customers quicker. The grants...
Daily Advocate
Patchwork of Creative Ideas at the fair
GREENVILLE — All are invited to The Friday Sampler – A Patchwork of Creative Ideas, on Friday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Youth Building at The Great Darke County Fair. This is a free event, open to all community members. This is the 37th year for the Friday Sampler at the Darke County Fair, sponsored by the 2011 Darke County Agricultural Society and the OSU Extension, Darke County.
Daily Advocate
Cincinnati FFA students visit local farms
VERSAILLES — FFA students from Cincinnati Public Schools recently toured agriculture facilities in Darke and Mercer Counties. This is the largest food production area in Ohio and one of the largest in the country. The tour was sponsored by the Agriculture Education Foundation in coordination with the Cincinnati 4-H Initiative and the Farm to Church Agricultural Project.
Daily Advocate
Premier Health sponsors Sunshine 5K
GREENVILLE — Join the Darke County Foundation for its annual Sunshine 5K Run/Walk in Greenville City Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8:30 a.m. The Foundation recognizes Premier Health as a major sponsor of the event. Premier Health is a leading healthcare provider in southwest Ohio. The Premier Cardiovascular...
Sweet Corn Festival happening in Fairborn this weekend
The Sweet Corn Festival is making a return to Fairborn's Community Park this weekend.
miamivalleytoday.com
Senior day at the fair
TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
Daily Advocate
2022 Great Darke County Fair getting underway
GREENVILLE — The Great Darke County Fair is finally here and great weather is in the forecast for this nine-day, nine-night affair. The “Greatest County Fair on Earth,” as it is billed, opens its gates at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners declare an emergency situation
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to declare an emergency. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present. The commissioners have deliberated over the present situation regarding the failure of the DC Airport Precision Approach Path Indicator “PAPI” system and have determined that a real and present emergency exists as the current system is not repairable.
Eaton Register Herald
Driver exam station grand reopening celebrated
EATON — State and local officials gathered at Junction Village Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to celebrate the re-location of the Preble County Title Office and the grand reopening of the driver’s exam station. “Thank you guys, for being here. I really appreciate it,” Preble County Clerk of...
Delphos Herald
Family shares concerns of another Dollar General
DELPHOS — Tim and Lisa Staup and their son, Curtis, spoke to Delphos City Council Monday to voice their opposition to a Dollar General moving in across the street from the Menke Addition on Lincoln Highway, the subdivision they live in. “We are not against economic development when it...
Inside Indiana Business
Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag
Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
Daily Advocate
Ready for fall classes at Hayner
TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to announce that fall classes will begin Sept. 6. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, pottery, dance – including our most popular ballet & ballroom dance classes, genealogy, computer technology, guitar, and several classes just for kids.
dayton.com
Beloved downtown optical business to close in Fire Blocks District
Downtown Dayton Optical is closing after more than 13 years of operation in the Fire Blocks District, which patrons say is a big loss for a busy section of the city that has been recently transformed by small, independent businesses like the affordable eyewear shop. The Dayton Daily News was...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
wyso.org
WYSO Evening News Update: Greene County tire dumpers under investigation
Your WYSO Evening News Update for August 18, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:. (Statehouse News Bureau) State senator Matt Dolan said his new bill to change some gun laws has a chance to pass. He is proposing a five-point plan that includes court-ordered gun seizure mechanisms, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, money to increase the number of mental health workers, and expansion of regional mental health centers. He failed to push a gun law reform bill through the legislature three years ago.
Daily Advocate
Sutter joins EverHeart team
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Jennifer Sutter as an After-Hours LPN to their care team. Sutter graduated from Miami-Jacobs Career College. Sutter was inspired to work with EverHeart Hospice to have the opportunity to give more one-on-one time to her patients. “I chose to work in...
livability.com
5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH
The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
WISH-TV
Landspout tornado hits northern Randolph County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A tornado was on the ground Saturday afternoon north of Winchester, weather spotters told the National Weather Service. Photos on social media showed a long, thin, spiraling tornado that’s called a landspout. The tornado was reported about 7 miles north of Winchester and 10 miles...
26 farm animals removed from Jefferson Twp. home
The owner is reported to be a 73-year-old woman with health conditions that have limited her ability to adequately care for the animals.
