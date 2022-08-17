Read full article on original website
‘House Of Spoils’: Ariana DeBose To Star In Thriller From ‘Blow The Man Down’ Filmmaking Duo For Amazon/Blumhouse
Thanks to her Oscar-winning performance in “West Side Story,” Ariana DeBose‘s star is on the rise. And the actress’s plate for upcoming movies is already full, with roles in “Kraven The Hunter,” “I.S.S.,” and Matthew Vaughn‘s “Argylle” up ahead. Add another one to the list as DeBose will team up with female filmmaking duo Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, the team behind 2019’s “Blow The Man Down,” for a new psychological thriller.
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
‘A Friend Of The Family’ Teaser: Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks & Mckenna Grace Star In A New Peacock True Crime Thriller
Over the last decade, Nick Antosca made his name in the TV world with dark tales based on true crime and tinged with horror. And the list of series he’s worked on is formidable: “Hannibal,” “Channel Zero,” “The Act,” “Brand New Cherry Flavor,” and most recently, Hulu‘s “Candy.” So, what does Antosca have up his sleeve next? Another true-crime mini-series for Peacock that recounts a story almost too surreal to believe.
Michael Mann “Bored” By “Stale” Modern Action Films, Explains Why ‘Heat 2’ Adaptation Needs To Be On The Big Screen
This month saw the release of “Heat 2,” the novelization sequel to Michael Mann‘s acclaimed 1995 heist flick “Heat” that the filmmaker co-wrote with Meg Gardiner. The book wasn’t just an exercise for the director as Mann is planning to turn it into one big feature film, essentially giving us a sequel/prequel given how the story jumps between events before and after the original movie. Don’t expect Mann to pivot to a series/television version, as he seems extremely keen on giving audiences a theatrical experience.
‘Keane’: Lodge Kerrigan Recalls His Striking 2004 & Second Breakthrough Thriller Starring Damian Lewis
While his unnerving 1993 debut, “Clean, Shaven,” really floored audiences who saw it back in the day, when director Lodge Kerrigan’s belated third film “Keane” first made the rounds on the festival circuit in the fall of 2004, it reintroduced the filmmaker to the forefront of a then-flourishing American independent cinema. In the nervy, visceral portrait of a paranoid father searching for his abducted daughter and finding a surrogate in a pre-fame Abigail Breslin, he proved how much can be done with a modest budget under one mil and a spirit of resourcefulness. Shooting in quivering handheld long takes around Port Authority, Kerrigan and his crew charted the grittiest fringes of New York by implanting themselves in real street-level milieus instead of approximating them with fakery. (Surely, the Safdie brothers and Ronald Bronstein picked up a couple of tricks for their simpatico Big Apple breakdowns “Daddy Longlegs” and “Frownland.”) At the time of the film’s theatrical release nearly one year later, he extolled the virtues of low-budget filmmaking as a necessary condition for an artist to make their kind of movie, their way.
‘The Immaculate Room’ Review: Kate Bosworth & Emile Hirsch Star As A Couple Competing For $5 Million In An Indie Dud
“Welcome, Katherine Frith (Kate Bosworth) and Michael Walsh (Emile Hirsch). You have been chosen to spend 50 days in the Immaculate Room and will win $5 million by completing the task. If one of you leaves, the prize money drops to $1 million for the person that remains. Enjoy your stay in the Immaculate Room.” So intones the HAL-like intelligence that monitors the Immaculate Room—a white-walled, white-floored, white-everythinged space (with stylish en suite), into which meals are dispensed via blank milk cartons, and over the door of which looms an ominous 50-day timer. On that précis alone, Mukunda Michael Dewil’s latest effort would seem to promise an infallible sane-to-mad narrative arc, replete with all the geyserine outbursts and pulpy thrills of films like “Would You Rather” and “Escape Room.” Alas, the action rarely bubbles beyond Kate and Mikey’s lame jealousies, flimsy traumatic backstories, and petty squabbles about veganism and portraiture. What we get instead is a banal morality tale about how money can’t buy happiness nor technology truly connect us—save one robot dog, it’s an imitation of “Black Mirror.”
‘She-Hulk’ Stars Tatiana Maslany Reveals She Was Rejected For Other Marvel Projects Including ‘Venom’
Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” debuted this week on Disney+ and introduced Tatiana Maslany into the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Jennifer Walters, aka, She-Hulk, the lawyer cousin of Bruce Banner. Well, this isn’t the first time Maslany has been in the mix for a comic book role.
‘The Legend of Molly Johnson’ Review: A Didactic But Compelling Feminist Western
Revising and updating Henry Lawson’s 1892 short story “The Drover’s Wife,” writer/director/star Leah Purcell’s gritty Australian western “The Legend of Molly Johnson” takes Lawson’s story of an isolated woman fighting against the elements of the Australian outbreak and expands it, meditating on the relationship between Aboriginals and European colonizers in the nineteenth century. While the film may be Purcell’s directorial debut, it is also adapted from her play — and subsequent novel — of the same name. Obviously, a story that has stuck with her and has been adapted in almost every medium, “The Legend of Molly Johnson,” may be overtly explicit in its feminist bent and thematic preoccupations, but it is a fascinating, singular, western in its own right.
Taylor Swift Wanted To Cameo In ‘Twilight: New Moon’, Was Blocked By Director Chris Weitz
Once upon a time, Summit Entertainment had a huge hit on their hands with the “Twilight” movies, focusing on a romance between a vampire and a teenage girl. That success helped push leads Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson into the world of fame alongside the tabloid media’s fevered obsession with their dating lives. If you weren’t following Taylor Swift’s dating history, the singer was in a relationship with the saga’s other star Taylor Lautner at the time and was actually trying to get a cameo in the sequel, “Twilight: New Moon.”
‘Spin Me Round’: Alison Brie & Jeff Baena On Their Latest Collaboration, ‘The Little Hours,’ & More ‘Community’ [The Discourse Podcast]
In this episode of The Discourse Podcast, we talk to actress Alison Brie (“Community”) and director Jeff Baena (“The Little Hours”), both of whom are currently out promoting their latest project that they co-wrote together, “Spin Me Round.” It’s their third collaboration following “The Little Hours” (2017) and “Horse Girl” (2020), the latter of which Brie starred in and co-wrote.
Queer Love Is A Love Supreme: There’s Something Black Folks Can Learn From
There’s nothing queer about Black love
‘Mo’ Review: Palestinian-American Comedy Led By ‘Ramy’s Mohammed Amer Finds Its Own Step
The stakes are high for shows like “Mo,” Netflix’s new comedy series. For decades, TV and film in the West have followed mainstream political narratives, offering Muslims and Arabs of all faiths and none a narrow screen binary: you’re either a villain or a victim. In recent years, shows like A24’s “Ramy,” “Man Like Mobeen,” and “We Are Lady Parts” have been making great strides in changing that, offering much-maligned audiences the chance to see some of their own nuances reflected back at them (not to mention allowing often-typecast performers to play characters with more depth than Terrorist #7 or Woman with Headscarf). For every one of these shows, however, still more reductive, essentialist depictions of Muslims and Arabs arrive on our screens, deepening the need for more stories that reclaim ownership of narratives about these communities.
Ryan Gosling Reuniting With Margot Robbie For The ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel
One of the more perplexing yet, exciting projects on the horizon is a live-action film based on the iconic Mattel doll, “Barbie.” The film hails from “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig with a script co-written by herself and Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”). It also has an impressive cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. And Warner Bros. is apparently looking to bring those two back together for yet another high-profile movie in early development.
‘Black Mirror’ Season 6: Salma Hayek Pinault & Annie Murphy Joining Dystopian Sci-Fi Series
Charlie Brooker‘s “Black Mirror” is arguably our modern version of twisty genre shows like “The Twilight Zone” and “Outer Limits” but specifically focuses on the dark side of technology from the exploitation of digital people referred to as Cookies to how tech can be used against us or hurts society. More often than not we see characters navigating a dystopian setting. We haven’t seen new episodes since the fifth season debuted back in June 2019 and season six is finally coming together with casting in full swing.
‘House Of The Dragon’ TV Review: ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Reclaims Legacy Of Hit HBO Series
HBO’s “Game of Thrones” went from an Emmy-winning phenomenon to a target of some serious, intense derision in its final seasons, even from its once-hardcore fans. Therefore, the prospect of returning to this fantasy universe barely over three years after departing it comes with some inherent apprehension. Is this just a cash grab? A way for HBO to profit off the still giant fanbase of the world of Westeros? Or will it reclaim some of the artistic legacies of the show based on the beloved novels by George R.R. Martin? The somewhat shocking answer is how much it succeeds on that front, using its massive budget to present viewers with some of the most remarkably well-produced fantasy TV since the original show, and even giving them characters that could someday rival the popularity of Tyrion Lannister, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Lightning doesn’t strike twice, and so it’s hard to envision “House of the Dragon” taking the TV world by storm as much as “Game of Thrones” once did, but this is a surprisingly entertaining drama, one created by people who clearly know how to play to the strengths of the original show while also carving its own identity. It can sometimes feel less ambitious than those early seasons of ‘GOT,’ but this is robust fantasy storytelling of a pedigree that we haven’t really seen since, well, you know.
‘Sam And Victor’s Day Off,’ A ‘Ferris Bueller’s’ Spin-Off About The Ferrari Joyride Dudes Is Coming
“You’ve guys got nothing to worry about; I’m a professional.” OK, this is weird, and it’s only coming to me now. On August 7, 2008, I casually pitched and proposed a spin-off film idea in a blog article titled, The Brief Cameo That Begat An Entire Film: Our Take ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’, back in the day when I regularly just blathered about random things rather than strictly wrote news. The idea was based on Judd Apatow’s confession: what if Brad Pitt’s brief stoner character from “True Romance,” got his own movie and that became “Pineapple Express.” This inspired my idea: take the two guys from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” who joyride in Cameron’s dad Ferrari while Ferris in the gang is at a baseball game. And well, 14 years later and they are making that exact same movie, wild.
Karyn Kusama Is Returning To ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 With An Emmy Nod In Hand [Interview]
If you watched the first season of “Yellowjackets” it was obvious that some new actors would enter the fold in season two. Who would play the adult versions of Van and Lottie? And, with production ramping up it’s now surprise that Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell are on board to play each role, respectively. But there is one other key creative who will be returning to the Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created series, Emmy nominated director Karyn Kusama.
Elijah Wood, Lauren Ambrose & Simone Kessell Take Roles In ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2
Genre television couldn’t be more popular right now, and Showtime‘s post-trauma wilderness mystery series “Yellowjackets” is building a major audience alongside potential Emmys prestige as well. Director Karyn Kusama (“Destroyer“) helmed the show’s pilot and is an executive producer, and the series has landed some interesting new additions to the cast for season two.
