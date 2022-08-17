HBO’s “Game of Thrones” went from an Emmy-winning phenomenon to a target of some serious, intense derision in its final seasons, even from its once-hardcore fans. Therefore, the prospect of returning to this fantasy universe barely over three years after departing it comes with some inherent apprehension. Is this just a cash grab? A way for HBO to profit off the still giant fanbase of the world of Westeros? Or will it reclaim some of the artistic legacies of the show based on the beloved novels by George R.R. Martin? The somewhat shocking answer is how much it succeeds on that front, using its massive budget to present viewers with some of the most remarkably well-produced fantasy TV since the original show, and even giving them characters that could someday rival the popularity of Tyrion Lannister, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Lightning doesn’t strike twice, and so it’s hard to envision “House of the Dragon” taking the TV world by storm as much as “Game of Thrones” once did, but this is a surprisingly entertaining drama, one created by people who clearly know how to play to the strengths of the original show while also carving its own identity. It can sometimes feel less ambitious than those early seasons of ‘GOT,’ but this is robust fantasy storytelling of a pedigree that we haven’t really seen since, well, you know.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO