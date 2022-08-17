ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

JCPD: 1 dead after I-26 crash Wednesday morning

By Murry Lee
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 26 early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the Carroll Creek Road overpass around 3:32 a.m. Police found a 2007 Porsche 911 heading west on the interstate had gone off the right side of the road.

The Porsche reportedly overturned multiple times and “partially ejected the driver,” according to the JCPD.

The driver, identified as Elijah Williamson of Johnson City, died as a result of injuries from the crash.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the crash is being investigated by the JCPD’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.

