PREVIEW: Long Beach State vs. Pacific, Women’s Soccer
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Long Beach State women’s soccer is opening its season with a six-game home stand, and that starts tonight as the Beach hosts Pacific at George Allen Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Orange Vista, Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by JP Crawford, Class of 2013. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Clovis Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management.
Football: Long Beach Poly Steamrolls Clovis in Opener
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The temperature was even higher than the Long Beach Poly football team’s expectations for this season, but the Jackrabbits shook it off and turned in an impressive season opener, dominating Clovis High in a road win 56-7.
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Santa Ana, Football
JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
Football: Compton Runs Past Dymally
Compton opened its season with an easy win over Dymally, 52-22 at Compton College on Friday night. Erick Barrios led the Tarbabes with four touchdowns and an interception. Quarterback Aava Lilomaiva also had a 30-yard touchdown pass to Kingston Moa. Compton travels to Compton Centennial next week. An LBC native,...
Football: Myles Jackson Leads Millikan Past Santa Ana
One need look no further than Myles Jackson’s stat line to see how well Millikan’s season opener went on Thursday at Santa Ana Stadium. Jackson was part of seven Rams touchdowns while he racked up 502 yards through the air and on the ground in a 62-13 win over Santa Ana.
Football: Cabrillo Drills Hawkins in Season Opening Win
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The thing about underdogs is, sometimes they bite back. In Friday night’s season opener on the West Side, Cabrillo did just that with a 56-8 thumping of Hawkins High. Cabrillo lost last year’s opener at Hawkins, 36-0, and finished 1-8 in their first season back on the field.
LIVE UPDATES: Lakewood vs Orange Vista Football, Cabrillo vs Hawkins, Compton vs Dymally, St. Anthony vs San Pedro
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football openers between Lakewood and Orange Vista, Cabrillo and Hawkins, Compton and Dymally, and St. Anthony and San Pedro, all starting at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. FINAL: Pirates 33, St. Anthony 14. Pirates...
Football: Lakewood Drops John Ford Stadium Opener to Orange Vista
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by JP Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood Lancers opened the new and improved John Ford Stadium on Friday night, hosting Orange Vista in their first football game of the season, and their first game on campus since 2019. The stadium looked incredible, but the Lancers weren’t quite at home in it, as they were just a half step off for most of the game, which they ended up losing 35-13.
COLUMN: Build the Ramona Park Pool
Our city has a chance to do something that would improve lives and make things better for people in North Long Beach. A year ago, councilman Rex Richardson pointed out (correctly) that his Northside constituents had less access to public pools than people in other parts of the city. The Westside has a public pool at Silverado Park, the Eastside (or ‘Central Long Beach’ in official-speak) has a public pool at MLK Park, and the Belmont Shore/East Long Beach communities have access to the temporary pool at Belmont Plaza, soon to be replaced with a world-class $85 million replacement of the historic Belmont Olympic Pool.
