Our city has a chance to do something that would improve lives and make things better for people in North Long Beach. A year ago, councilman Rex Richardson pointed out (correctly) that his Northside constituents had less access to public pools than people in other parts of the city. The Westside has a public pool at Silverado Park, the Eastside (or ‘Central Long Beach’ in official-speak) has a public pool at MLK Park, and the Belmont Shore/East Long Beach communities have access to the temporary pool at Belmont Plaza, soon to be replaced with a world-class $85 million replacement of the historic Belmont Olympic Pool.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO