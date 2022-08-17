ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rochester Beacon

RRH hires Eslinger for new systemwide leadership role

Jennifer Eslinger has been named Rochester Regional Health’s president of health care operations and chief operating officer. In the newly created system leadership role, she will focus on operational excellence and health care delivery innovation, officials say. Eslinger is slated to join RRH Sept. 12. She will assume executive...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Monroe County adds $400,000 to promote job training in underserved areas

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is announcing a new $400,000 grant for the county’s Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program, or ‘MAPP’ which provides training and job-site experience focusing on helping underserved populations in the Rochester area. The additional funding is coming through the county’s Industrial Development Agency (COMIDA)....
MONROE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, NY
Rochester, NY
Education
Brighton, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

U of R study shows opioid alternatives effective for dental procedure pain relief

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is a promising new alternative to dental procedure pain relief. The University of Rochester believes it will reduce opioid addiction. The evidence comes from new research that found people given acetaminophen and ibuprofen, instead of opioids, after dental extractions came back less often for pain treatment.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasers#College#U Of R Laser Lab#U S#L3 Harris
spectrumlocalnews.com

Push to improve accessibility in Rochester for everyone

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is considered an easy place to get around by most, but not all. Now one group is helping the city better understand how it can make it a place where everyone finds it easy to get where they're going. After fighting in two wars overseas,...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Poker run raises money for Honor Flight Rochester trips

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honor Flight sends veterans across the country to Washington, D.C to see monuments made in their honor. But the cost of these trips are getting more expensive. Finn Donaldson was one of dozens of bikers outside M’s 4300 Bar & Grill Saturday morning. It was the...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
wxxinews.org

Gap Mangione: 'A lot of logs' on the fire that led to 1964 riots

Note to readers: The annual Clarissa Street Reunion, a celebration of Rochester’s Black history, would have been happening now, but has been canceled until next year. In its place, we take a look at an unusual aspect of that history: The story of Gap and Chuck Mangione. The two...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester cracks down on illegal cannabis shops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The City of Rochester just passed legislation to crack down on illegal cannabis sales. You might be thinking, “Wait a minute. I thought it was legal.” That’s not the case. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will begin to take applications for marijuana dispensaries next week. However, right now it is illegal to sell weed.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘ROCing the Takeout:’ Program pays you $5 to get takeout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Southeast Area Coalition is re-launching “ROCing the Takeout.” How it works is simple: Email takeout@seacrochester.org with a photo of your dining receipt, and they will cut you a cheque for $5. The last time the program was active was in late 2020. Then, it was going to help restaurants during […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester Police Accountability Board names newest board member

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Police Accountability Board welcomed its newest member Thursday night during a videoconference meeting, and once again expressed frustration over what members call a lack of cooperation from the Rochester Police Department and city leaders. Daniel Cadet Sr. is a social worker at Rochester General Hospital. The other PAB Members shared […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy