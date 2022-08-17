Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Related
RRH hires Eslinger for new systemwide leadership role
Jennifer Eslinger has been named Rochester Regional Health’s president of health care operations and chief operating officer. In the newly created system leadership role, she will focus on operational excellence and health care delivery innovation, officials say. Eslinger is slated to join RRH Sept. 12. She will assume executive...
Monroe County announces $400K grant for workforce development program
The program provides training and job-site experience, as well as teaching the basic skills required for success to under-served populations in Rochester.
wxxinews.org
Monroe County adds $400,000 to promote job training in underserved areas
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is announcing a new $400,000 grant for the county’s Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program, or ‘MAPP’ which provides training and job-site experience focusing on helping underserved populations in the Rochester area. The additional funding is coming through the county’s Industrial Development Agency (COMIDA)....
New marijuana processing facility may bring 100-plus jobs to Rochester region
Members say the marijuana industry will bring in billions for NY. "The anticipated revenue of this state is about $9 billion dollars at its peak."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longtime Rochester Public Market business to stay in the family
The decades-long business is now passed on to a new generation, which has plans to preserve their famously delicious empanadas.
WHEC TV-10
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
spectrumlocalnews.com
U of R study shows opioid alternatives effective for dental procedure pain relief
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is a promising new alternative to dental procedure pain relief. The University of Rochester believes it will reduce opioid addiction. The evidence comes from new research that found people given acetaminophen and ibuprofen, instead of opioids, after dental extractions came back less often for pain treatment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Push to improve accessibility in Rochester for everyone
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is considered an easy place to get around by most, but not all. Now one group is helping the city better understand how it can make it a place where everyone finds it easy to get where they're going. After fighting in two wars overseas,...
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Poker run raises money for Honor Flight Rochester trips
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honor Flight sends veterans across the country to Washington, D.C to see monuments made in their honor. But the cost of these trips are getting more expensive. Finn Donaldson was one of dozens of bikers outside M’s 4300 Bar & Grill Saturday morning. It was the...
Rochester doctors weigh in on latest FDA guidance for hearing aids
Doctors stress the aids are meant for those over 18, who experience mild to moderate hearing loss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
13 WHAM
Proposal for business improvement district in downtown Rochester moves forward
Rochester, N.Y. — City Council approved a proposal by the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation (RDDC) to move forward with a business improvement district (BID) downtown. A BID would draw funds from property taxpayers in the selected neighborhood to be used for a variety of things to improve quality of...
Rochester church’s outreach event addresses challenges faced by the community
Event organizers set up tents, music, and resources for the event at Pennsylvania Avenue and Forth Street Park in an effort to uplift the community after recent homicides.
wxxinews.org
Gap Mangione: 'A lot of logs' on the fire that led to 1964 riots
Note to readers: The annual Clarissa Street Reunion, a celebration of Rochester’s Black history, would have been happening now, but has been canceled until next year. In its place, we take a look at an unusual aspect of that history: The story of Gap and Chuck Mangione. The two...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester cracks down on illegal cannabis shops
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The City of Rochester just passed legislation to crack down on illegal cannabis sales. You might be thinking, “Wait a minute. I thought it was legal.” That’s not the case. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will begin to take applications for marijuana dispensaries next week. However, right now it is illegal to sell weed.
‘ROCing the Takeout:’ Program pays you $5 to get takeout
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Southeast Area Coalition is re-launching “ROCing the Takeout.” How it works is simple: Email takeout@seacrochester.org with a photo of your dining receipt, and they will cut you a cheque for $5. The last time the program was active was in late 2020. Then, it was going to help restaurants during […]
Guidance from Rochester pediatricians for your child to start school healthy
Even with all these weapons to fight off COVID, they urge families to know all the risks any disease could bring this year.
Rochester Police Accountability Board names newest board member
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Police Accountability Board welcomed its newest member Thursday night during a videoconference meeting, and once again expressed frustration over what members call a lack of cooperation from the Rochester Police Department and city leaders. Daniel Cadet Sr. is a social worker at Rochester General Hospital. The other PAB Members shared […]
Comments / 0