Greensboro, NC

WCNC

Novant Health Facebook marketing campaign leads to data breach

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Patients who may have had their personal information leaked have been contacted by Novant Health after they learned of a possible security breach. On Thursday, Novant Health officials announced that they were alerting patients about a possible data breach that allowed information to be leaked to Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Jif reimbursement coupons are in the mail

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three months ago, The JM Smucker Company was pulling Jif peanut butter products off shelves and issuing a recall. Salmonella had been found in products. The company promised to make it right with customers and set up forms for folks to fill out so they could be reimbursed with coupons.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

DSS Gets $800K To Pay Water Bills For Those Who Can’t

Everyone knows that the Guilford County Division of Social Services helps county residents get food and electricity when they can’t afford it, but another less well-known program helps those who can’t pay their water bills. On Thursday, Aug. 18, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
WFMY NEWS2

Study: Guilford County sees surge in visitor spending

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County saw a 52% increase in visitor spending in 2021, compared to 2019, according to a new study from Visit North Carolina. The study found visitors spent about $1.2 billion in Guilford County in 2021. All 100 North Carolina counties saw an annual visitor spending increase. The overall state increase on visitor spending was 45%.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Protect your money & accounts from identity thieves for FREE

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know is focused on your information and protecting your information. Just recently, Novant Health confirmed there was a data privacy breach. Some patient's info like names, email addresses, and phone numbers could have been shared with the company Meta, which is Facebook. If...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘Largest Ponzi scheme in history’: 10 years since Lexington-based ZeekRewards

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — In August 2012, nearly a million people throughout the world learned an online rewards program they thought would exponentially increase their wealth was being investigated as what prosecutors would later deem an “over $850 million ‘Ponzi’ scheme,” promising a “bogus 125% return on investment based on profits from a sham internet-based […]
LEXINGTON, NC
Person
Chris Stein
chapelboro.com

‘Cartelization of Health Care’? NC Treasurer Battles Big Hospitals

A new report from NC Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office is adding to an ongoing conflict between Folwell and the state’s largest hospitals — and the hospitals are pushing back. “These entities are putting profits over patients, and their true mission should be patients over profits,” says Folwell...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Mount Airy News

Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins

(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
CONCORD, NC
High Point University

HPU News: Security Enhancements and Updates

Safety and security remain our top priorities! Upon their return to HPU, students will notice enhanced security features around campus that complement the existing, robust measures already in place.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

K&W bought by Louisiana-based company

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Three offenders received their GED's while incarcerated

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three incarcerated people received their GED's through a GTCC program while in the detention center. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about three people who worked diligently through the program by setting the example for the next class. They wrote the following statement congratulating...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

