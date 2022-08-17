Read full article on original website
Novant Health Facebook marketing campaign leads to data breach
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Patients who may have had their personal information leaked have been contacted by Novant Health after they learned of a possible security breach. On Thursday, Novant Health officials announced that they were alerting patients about a possible data breach that allowed information to be leaked to Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
Save your receipts! School supplies are tax deductible for educators and parents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back to school usually means spending money, from pencils to markers, loose-leaf paper, binders, and hand sanitizer, it all adds up. Did you know these school supplies can be a tax deduction--- whether you're an educator or a parent?. This 2022 tax year, educators can deduct...
Jif reimbursement coupons are in the mail
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three months ago, The JM Smucker Company was pulling Jif peanut butter products off shelves and issuing a recall. Salmonella had been found in products. The company promised to make it right with customers and set up forms for folks to fill out so they could be reimbursed with coupons.
rhinotimes.com
DSS Gets $800K To Pay Water Bills For Those Who Can’t
Everyone knows that the Guilford County Division of Social Services helps county residents get food and electricity when they can’t afford it, but another less well-known program helps those who can’t pay their water bills. On Thursday, Aug. 18, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to...
Study: Guilford County sees surge in visitor spending
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County saw a 52% increase in visitor spending in 2021, compared to 2019, according to a new study from Visit North Carolina. The study found visitors spent about $1.2 billion in Guilford County in 2021. All 100 North Carolina counties saw an annual visitor spending increase. The overall state increase on visitor spending was 45%.
Yes, the housing market is cooling down across the country
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The housing market heated up over the past couple of years, but analysts say it's cooling down. It doesn't appear to be the case for the piedmont triad. Is the housing market cooling down across the country?. THE SOURCES. Mike Carter, Realtor with Keller Williams ONE.
Protect your money & accounts from identity thieves for FREE
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know is focused on your information and protecting your information. Just recently, Novant Health confirmed there was a data privacy breach. Some patient's info like names, email addresses, and phone numbers could have been shared with the company Meta, which is Facebook. If...
‘Largest Ponzi scheme in history’: 10 years since Lexington-based ZeekRewards
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — In August 2012, nearly a million people throughout the world learned an online rewards program they thought would exponentially increase their wealth was being investigated as what prosecutors would later deem an “over $850 million ‘Ponzi’ scheme,” promising a “bogus 125% return on investment based on profits from a sham internet-based […]
wfmynews2.com
No, it's not likely much of the county will see $3 gas by the end of the year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the school year gets ready to start, in the Triad that means more cars will be on the roads. Gas prices aren't as high as they used to be but could they get lower?. THE QUESTION. Could gas prices reach $3 a gallon in much...
chapelboro.com
‘Cartelization of Health Care’? NC Treasurer Battles Big Hospitals
A new report from NC Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office is adding to an ongoing conflict between Folwell and the state’s largest hospitals — and the hospitals are pushing back. “These entities are putting profits over patients, and their true mission should be patients over profits,” says Folwell...
Mount Airy News
Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life
Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
Rowan County woman plans to invest in real estate after winning top lottery prize
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman is going to live out a lifelong dream of investing in real estate after winning the lottery. Paola Guerrero-Alonso plans to invest in real estate after winning $200,000 from a simple $5 Sapphire 7′s ticket. Officials said she bought the ticket at the Speedway on South Main Street in Salisbury, N.C.
Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins
(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
Greensboro restaurants working to hire as the industry faces a worker shortage
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The worker shortage is something that is being felt across all industries, school systems are looking to hire teachers and bus drivers, hospitals need more nurses, and airlines need more trained pilots to fly their planes. If you've gone out to eat recently, you know restaurants...
High Point University
HPU News: Security Enhancements and Updates
Safety and security remain our top priorities! Upon their return to HPU, students will notice enhanced security features around campus that complement the existing, robust measures already in place.
Abortion illegal after 20 weeks in North Carolina, but less strict than surrounding states
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s now illegal in North Carolina to have an abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The ban was reinstated Wednesday by a federal judge. The 20-week ban was unenforceable under the Roe v. Wade decision until it was overturned in June. Now, a federal judge ruled that it’s legal.
North Carolina man wins $100K off lottery ticket he bought at his store
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is $100,000 richer after a $25 scratch-off ticket he bought at his own store ended up being a winner, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Paul Jackson Jr, owner of The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street in Thomasville, collected his prize Thursday. After required state and federal tax […]
2 central NC counties get upgrades on COVID-19 color map. Did yours?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fewer counties in central North Carolina are in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest level of COVID-19 spread in their communities. For the third week in a row, more than 60 of the state’s 100 counties were classified as having the highest community COVID levels by the Centers for Disease […]
K&W bought by Louisiana-based company
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
Three offenders received their GED's while incarcerated
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three incarcerated people received their GED's through a GTCC program while in the detention center. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about three people who worked diligently through the program by setting the example for the next class. They wrote the following statement congratulating...
