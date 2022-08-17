Read full article on original website
Paul Smith drops teaching job, John O’Connor frustrated by ‘attributed statements’
In a statement emailed to the Attorney General’s Office and texted to NonDoc shortly after midnight Friday, Pontotoc County District Attorney Paul Smith said he has resigned from his position teaching U.S. government classes at Holdenville High School. But a request made at Thursday’s District Attorneys Council meeting and...
HD 87 runoff: Facing Gloria Banister, Scott Esk annoyed his ‘worthy of death’ remark lingers
Heading into the Aug. 23 Republican runoff for Oklahoma’s House District 87, first-place primary finisher Scott Esk has accused his opponent, Gloria Banister, of using the media to undermine his campaign. In a YouTube video published July 15, Esk, 55, called Banister “disingenuous” and said she is using “hit...
