Public Safety

Murdaugh’s attorney ‘creates drama’ for evidence to be turned over in murder cases, says AG

By Bethany Fowler, Tim Renaud
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZ3zL_0hKrmDaA00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/WSPA) – Dick Harpootlian, who is representing disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in many cases, discussed a recent motion to supply evidence related to charges connected to the death of his wife and son.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and South Carolina Attorney General’s office last month announced charges against Murdaugh in the June 2021 killings of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul.

Maintaining their client’s innocence, Murdaugh’s attorneys immediately requested the Attorney General’s office turn over all evidence within 30 days, which they said was required by law, and demanded to have a trial within 60 days of receiving that evidence.

“It was very clear from day one that law enforcement and the Attorney General prematurely concluded that Alex was responsible for the murder of his wife and son. But we know that Alex did not have any motive whatsoever to murder them,” his attorneys wrote in a July 14 th statement.

Murdaugh later pleaded not guilty to the charges while appearing in a Colleton County courtroom just a few days later.

During that hearing, Murdaugh’s lawyers requested the evidence be released.

According to the Constitution of South Carolina and the United States, the evidence must be made available to those who file a motion within 30 days after it’s filed.

Harpootlian said it has been 32 days and they have not received any evidence.

In response to the press conference, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office released the following statement:

Contrary to what Mr. Harpootlian said at his news conference, it is categorically false that the Attorney General’s Office leaked any information in the Murdaugh murder case. We’ve been in communication with SLED and they deny that they told anyone that our office leaked anything. As we said in our Response in Opposition to the Motion to Compel, this is, “…a not unexpected but completely blatant attempt to create drama where formerly there was none.”

The state has agreed to try this case in January, Harpootlian said.

