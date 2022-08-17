Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Redding and City of Shasta Lake to receive disaster relief aid
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R) announced two essential disaster recovery programs for the City of Shasta Lake and Redding today, under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The funding comes from Carr Fire recovery efforts, with Redding being awarded $22,563,043.51 and the City of...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says to expect delays on Highway 32 in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that drivers should plan 15-minute delays on Highway 32 from six miles east of the Butte/Tehama line to five miles west of the junction with Highway 36. Caltrans says that daytime work is expected to occur Monday through Friday, through early November. The delays...
mendofever.com
Life in a Tinder Box—Mendocino County Residents Must Practice Disaster Preparedness to Survive This Era of Wildfire
As the last long days of July slipped into August, a series of record high temperatures were set in Yreka and Montague, twin jewels of Shasta County that sit astride I-5 very near the Oregon border. Each day for three consecutive days the temperature reached over 110°. And each day eclipsed the old high-temperature record for that day by more than 12°. Humidity was in the low teens.
iheart.com
Firefighters Battling Several Fires In Northern California
Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish several wildfires burning in the Northern part of the state. That includes the Curly Fire in Siskiyou County that started burning Wednesday morning near Happy Camp which prompted evacuation warnings. The Ranch Fire in Shasta County near Lakehead that started Tuesday is now fully contained. The Yeti and Alex fires in Siskiyou County have burned nearly 8,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest and are at 90% containment. And in Humboldt and Trinity counties, the Six Rivers Complex has scorched 26,000 acres and containment is now at 51%.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 stopped
WHISKEYTOWN, Calif. - Forward progress of the 35-acre Kennedy Fire, which was sparked by a head-on crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, has been stopped Friday afternoon, according to Whiskeytown National Recreation Area officials. On Friday there were at least two dozen engines, three bulldozers, helicopters and other aircraft working...
kubaradio.com
Fire Fighters Work Tirelessly To Extinguish Several Northern California Wildfires
(Sacramento, CA) — Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish several wildfires burning in the Northern part of the state. That includes the Curly Fire in Siskiyou County that started burning Wednesday morning near Happy Camp which prompted evacuation warnings. The Ranch Fire in Shasta County near Lakehead that started...
ksro.com
Update on Northern California Wildfires
Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish several wildfires burning in the Northern part of the state. That includes the Curly Fire in Siskiyou County that started burning Wednesday morning near Happy Camp which prompted evacuation warnings. The Ranch Fire in Shasta County near Lakehead that started Tuesday is now fully contained. The Yeti and Alex fires in Siskiyou County have burned nearly eight-thousand acres in the Klamath National Forest and are at ninety percent containment. And in Humboldt and Trinity counties, the Six Rivers Complex has scorched 26-thousand acres and containment is now at 51-percent.
Mount Shasta Herald
Wildfire updates: Six Rivers Complex grows; new fire starts in Siskiyou County
Firefighters worked to suppress several blazes throughout the North State on Wednesday, including one new fire. Weather continues to be dry and hot, with heat advisories and red flag warnings in place throughout much of the North State. Daily high temperatures in Shasta and Tehama counties are expected to reach...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding mayor not seeking re-election, 10 qualify for Nov. council election
REDDING, Calif. - There will be at least two new faces on the Redding City Council after the November election. Two council members will not seek re-election, including Mayor Kristen Schreder and Councilmember Erin Resner. Schreder sent a statement to Action News Now about her decision not to run. "After...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County Sheriff's deputies found a suspect whom they call a pimp connected to a human trafficking operation
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies arrested a man wanted in connection with a Multi-Agency Human Trafficking Operation on Friday at around 2 p.m. in Anderson. Deputies served a search warrant for Anthony Augustus, 27, of Redding, at 6513 Lu Lu Ln. Augustus was...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police doing extra traffic enforcement due to start of school
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department has been conducting extra traffic enforcement due to the return of school. Police say that they have been coordinating with school officials to make the transition back to school more safe for children and drivers.
krcrtv.com
Focus on Fentanyl Town Hall Meeting
REDDING, CALIF. — Shasta Substance Use Coalition and Shasta Community Health Center partnered with KRCR to hold an important town hall discussion on fentanyl overdose. Fentanyl is a type of synthetic opioid that was traditionally prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain. Nowadays, there are two types of fentanyl manufactured: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl (illicit fentanyl.)
actionnewsnow.com
State Route 299 is closed between Rock Creek and Buckhorn Summit due to fatal two-vehicle crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 10:45 p.m. UPDATE - State Route 299 is now open with one way traffic control from Rock Creek to Buckhorn summit, said Caltrans. State Route 299 is closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle head-on crash with a vehicle fire, according to Caltrans. A big...
actionnewsnow.com
1 person dead in Highway 299 crash, fire burns 34 acres
Caltrans said Highway 299 is blocked after a crash and vegetation fire in Shasta County. 1 person dead in Highway 299 crash, fire burns over 33 acres. Caltrans said Highway 299 is blocked near the Whiskeytown Visitor Center.
krcrtv.com
CHP on Thursday's fatal highway accidents, "There's not a lot of room for error on 299"
REDDING, Calif. — Thursday was a busy day for CHP's Northern Division, as the agency handled three separate fatality incidents. Two of the collisions that occurred on Highway 299 were nearly identical: a semi vs. vehicle crash that killed the driver of the vehicle. The third was reported as an early-morning pedestrian vs. vehicle collision off of Highway 273.
krcrtv.com
"100 Deadliest Days" at Mercy Medical Center in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — We know the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as summer. But it has a completely different meaning to emergency department healthcare providers. Mercy Medical Center in Redding is a Level Ⅱ trauma center providing care from the north coast, to the Oregon border,...
krcrtv.com
Loved ones desperately search for missing Anderson business owner
ANDERSON, Calif. — Family members in Shasta County are on a desperate search to track down their loved one who went missing mid-week. Keith Stotts, owner of Stotts & Sons Inc. House Moving, has not been seen since Wednesday, according to family members. They shared multiple photos and a...
actionnewsnow.com
New PG&E remote grid expected to start operations by early 2023
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will be building a Standalone Power System, or remote grid, in four new locations, including Paskenta in Tehama County, this year. The Standalone Power System will be using locally sited solar, batteries and back-up generators as a permanent alternative to...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman killed in Highway 299 crash near Fall River Mills identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 in Fall River Mills on Saturday. Deputies said 25-year-old Maria Little White Swan Riggins of Montgomery Creek died after a head-on crash. The crash happened near Pit...
1 Person Dead In A Fatal Crash In Whiskeytown (Whiskeytown, CA)
According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal accident took place on Highway 299 near Whiskeytown National Recreation Area. The officials have confirmed that the driver of an SUV collided with [..]
