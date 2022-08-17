Read full article on original website
kmvt
Idahoans to see 12-percent lower health insurance costs with approval of key “Leading Idaho” waiver
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Governor Brad Little announced the State of Idaho achieved a key milestone of the “Leading Idaho” plan – approval of the state’s innovation waiver, ensuring accessible health insurance for more Idahoans. “Idahoans benefited from another win from our ‘Leading Idaho’ plan today....
eastidahonews.com
People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?
(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
eastidahonews.com
OBGYNs say Idaho’s abortion laws will harm patients
(Idaho Capital Sun) — Dr. Erin Berry once saw a 21-year-old woman with leukemia in her clinic who had to take a break from chemotherapy because her white blood cell counts dipped too low. During that pause, she unintentionally got pregnant. “And she was like, ‘What? My body is...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 19, 2022
The Four Corners wildfire, west of Lake Cascade, is sparking evacuations in central Idaho. Here's what we know as of 12 p.m. on Aug. 19. There is an update on the murder case against Lori Vallow Daybell, the latest on Idaho's abortion bans, and a possible special legislative session. We also look at the risks posed by MacKay Dam, the impact of population growth on Idaho's water supply, and a heated library board meeting over books.
How Dumb Does the Rest of the Country Think Idaho Is?
Lets start off by saying that this is not a scientific nor does it reflect any real data. It is simply a study to see where Americans view other states intelligence. What they perceive it to be. I will at the end give you some real statistics for comparison but for now, here are the results of how we are viewed by the country.
Four Corners Fire: FEMA authorizes federal funds for firefighting costs
CASCADE, Idaho — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the use of federal funding at Idaho's request to help fight the Four Corners Fire, which is threatening homes, power lines and even the city of Cascade. The funds will cover 75% of the state's costs to battle...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington attorney general enters fray in Idaho abortion lawsuit
OLYMPIA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson entered the fray Tuesday over a looming abortion ban in Idaho, joining a coalition of 21 of his peers nationwide to file a friend of the court brief charging the ban violates federal law. The brief supports a U.S. Department of Justice...
Idaho's Demographics Changing at Unprecedented Rates, U of I Analysis Finds
MOSCOW - More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing population of 1.8 million moved to the state within the decade, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. U of I professor Jaap Vos analyzed vehicle registration and license surrender data from the Idaho Transportation Department...
Post Register
Idaho Medicaid must recheck eligibility for 131K people when US emergency ends
BOISE — Since January 2020, the nation has been under a public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, and, as a result, states have been forbidden from kicking people off of Medicaid because their income or other eligibility criteria changed. Currently, 131,000 Idaho Medicaid recipients qualify for that...
Coeur d'Alene Press
OPINION: Idaho Freedom Foundation misinforms about the education initiative
The ill-named Idaho Freedom Foundation, which essentially owns and operates the extremist branch of today’s Republican Party, wants to destroy the Gem State’s public school system. As recent as Aug. 8, IFF President Wayne Hoffman repeated his demand for the state to get out of the “education business.” That seems to be a tall order since the Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to “maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
Should it Keep Being Legal for Teenagers to Marry in Idaho?
I came across a pretty dramatic title about Idaho and I had to do a little more digging to see what was really going on. The article from Ranker Titled 'Why Does Idaho Lead The Country In Child Brides?' is enough to grab anyone's attention. Bailey Benningfield wrote on Ranker,...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's first abortion ban takes effect
The first of Idaho’s slate of abortion bans takes effect Friday as legal challenges wind their way through the courts. Idaho Republican legislators passed the law last year, which bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. That’s before many women know they’re pregnant. Doctors who facilitate...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
eastidahonews.com
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Idaho’s Coming Water Shortage Could Mean The End of Grass Lawns
Idaho's relentless growth is starting to stretch the state's limited natural resources. The state's population has grown to historical levels due to two factors. Many folks are tired of living in a city or state that doesn't represent their beliefs and, along with high taxes, have moved to Idaho to live in a state that champions traditional American values. The second reason for Idaho's growth is the migration of workers who left their homes but not their jobs due to the pandemic. In other words, did any state benefit more from remote workers relocating than Idaho?
Jalopnik
An Idado Shuttle Company Is Being Investigated Over Some Wild Claims
A company tasked with simply transporting the cars of people who are river rafting has allegedly been doing much more than what they were paid to do. The Idaho Statesmen reports the company has been damaging customer cars, disappearing with them, and even putting hundreds and sometimes thousands of miles on customer cars in their possession.
kmvt
Twin Falls County Prosecutor speaks on Idaho abortion law
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Emotions are still running high here in the Gem state, in the wake of the Idaho Supreme Court’s decision to allow the states abortions laws to go into effect. However, there are still some questions on the enforcement of the laws. Late Friday...
eastidahonews.com
Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car
IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed
“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
