Bessemer, AL

AL.com

Auburn, Alabama commits shine on the first football Friday of 2022 in the state

It was a banner night for multiple Auburn and Alabama commitments as the 2022 high school football season swung into full gear Friday night. Jeremiah Cobb, RB, Montgomery Catholic: The Auburn commit and top-ranked senior running back in the state carved through the McGill-Toolen defense in a 42-21 victory. He rushed for 215 yards and 4 TDs on just 17 carries and also caught two passes for 61 yards. He is looking for his third straight 2,000-yard season.
AUBURN, AL
WKRG

FNFF Fan cam: Battle of Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Blount High School football fans got loud during the first week of Friday Night Football. Vigor won 7-0 over Blount. The student’s section was filled with purple in support of the Leopards. What a great way to kick off the first Friday Night Football of the year.
PRICHARD, AL
