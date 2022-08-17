Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three Bengals Players With Most to Prove in Preseason Matchup Against Giants
Cincinnati is in New York to play the Giants on Sunday night
Auburn, Alabama commits shine on the first football Friday of 2022 in the state
It was a banner night for multiple Auburn and Alabama commitments as the 2022 high school football season swung into full gear Friday night. Jeremiah Cobb, RB, Montgomery Catholic: The Auburn commit and top-ranked senior running back in the state carved through the McGill-Toolen defense in a 42-21 victory. He rushed for 215 yards and 4 TDs on just 17 carries and also caught two passes for 61 yards. He is looking for his third straight 2,000-yard season.
This week in HS Sports: Thompson vs. Buford is No. 1 in Alabama vs. No. 1 in Georgia
A weekly look at high school sports in the state of Alabama for the past week, a look ahead to what is on the horizon and a little 80s motivation. This is an opinion piece. It would be hard to open the season with a higher profile matchup than Thompson faces this afternoon in the Freedom Bowl.
WKRG
FNFF Fan cam: Battle of Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Blount High School football fans got loud during the first week of Friday Night Football. Vigor won 7-0 over Blount. The student’s section was filled with purple in support of the Leopards. What a great way to kick off the first Friday Night Football of the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s the biggest challenge facing high school coaches today? It won’t be tough to guess
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final story in a series of Sunday stories based on AL.com’s anonymous offseason survey of Alabama high school football coaches. High school football coaches without a doubt face increasing challenges in a changing sports landscape. What’s the biggest challenge?. According to AL.com’s...
Cole Blaylock, Class 5A No. 1 UMS-Wright hold off St. Paul’s in rivalry game
It took an entire team effort to win, but Cole Blaylock had to give his best effort as 5A No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright survived with a 21-14 road victory over 6A St. Paul’s in the season-opening Battle of Old Shell Road at E.E. Delaney Stadium on a hot, muggy Friday night.
Obit: Major champion and course architect Tom Weiskopf, dead at 79
Tom Weiskopf, the winner of 16 PGA Tour titles, including the 1973 British Open, has died. He was 79, and had been dealing with pancreatic cancer since late 2020. Weiskopf experienced all corners of the game, from his time as a PGA Tour player to his broadcast work as a golf commentator as well as a noted golf course designer.
GOLF・
Gardendale’s Tyler Nelson tallies 5 TDs in win over James Clemens
Tyler Nelson led Class 6A, No. 9-ranked Gardendale over 7A No. 6 James Clemens 41-34 in a season opener at Madison City Schools Stadium. The senior quarterback ran for three touchdowns and threw for two TDs for the visiting Rockets. “Our quarterback made a lot of plays,” Gardendale coach Chad...
RELATED PEOPLE
Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin attends Auburn-Hoover high school football game
Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kes attended the AHSAA Kickoff Classic between Auburn H.S. and Hoover on Friday night at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Harsin's son, Davis, is Auburn's backup quarterback. He's a three-star in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports. A handful of Auburn targets are...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0