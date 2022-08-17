ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pajaronian.com

Outdoor market approved for VFW hall

WATSONVILLE—Since the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1716 was founded nearly a century ago, it has been a place for vets to find the camaraderie of shared experience, as well as a gathering spot for friends. More importantly, the Watsonville organization—and others like it nationwide—offer vital services such as...
WATSONVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

Message for new residents: There are things to do around Hollister – but how to find out?

This community opinion was contributed by resident Jennifer Coile. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

It’s not a goodbye; it’s a see you later

Nearly 10 years ago I took the advice of former Pajaronian Sports Editor Glenn Cravens to apply for his position as he was leaving for another regional publication. At the time, I was three years removed from my Watsonville High School graduation, and still in the thick of earning my journalism degree from San Jose State University. I’m not sure where my life would have gone if I had decided to not walk through the doors of our old offices on Westridge Drive and interview for the job. All I know is that I’m happy I did, indeed, muster up enough courage to do so.
WATSONVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Community Building#Internship#Arts Festival#San Juan Bautista Library#Native American
benitolink.com

Wonder Woofs bring low key safety and comfort to schools

Sometimes kids make mistakes, and sometimes the working golden retrievers of Wonder Woofs can reduce the cost of those youthful mistakes. Sean Haggett, owner of Wonder Woofs and his canine partners, help youth by sniffing out drugs and firearms often avoiding law enforcement involvement. The dogs also provide comfort to students who are struggling emotionally.
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Cruz Perez Sanchez

Cruz Perez Sanchez passed away on August 15, 2022 at his place of residence in Hollister, California at the age of 79.
HOLLISTER, CA
townandtourist.com

Top 20 Santa Cruz Hiking Trails (Traditional & Relaxing!)

Santa Cruz is one of the most well-known tourist attractions, and it is all for a good reason. It is filled with beautiful sandy beaches, great surfing areas, organic farms, and redwood-covered mountains. Santa Cruz is perfect for those who want to go to California but are not quite sure where.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
viatravelers.com

24 Fun & Best Things to do in Monterey, California

Nestled along the idyllic central California coastline, Monterey, California, is a beautiful West Coast town in one of the most picturesque areas of the state. Visitors from Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area routinely make the drive to and through the beautiful town. Is Monterey, California, worth visiting?...
MONTEREY, CA
benitolink.com

Amid war, Ukrainian art finds a home in San Juan Bautista

Irina Brown was getting ready to launch her new San Juan Bautista store, Anatolia’s Stone Jewelry, in February when she heard that war had broken out in her Ukrainian homeland and her family and friends were in danger. “When it happened, I cried,” she said. “I could not open...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Enchant to Light Up San Jose This Holiday Season

Enchant, billed as the world's largest holiday-themed light spectacle, is coming to the South Bay. The light extravaganza, known for its maze featuring more than 4 million lights, will take over PayPal Park in San Jose beginning Nov. 25. Enchant also features a 100-foot holiday tree, ice skating, live entertainment,...
SAN JOSE, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: KC Cruz BBQ at Zayante Creek Market & Deli

It’s not. The market sits less than a 20-minute drive from the heart of Santa Cruz. But that doesn’t stop many from thinking it’s way out there. In figurative terms, though, it is, a throwback store that seems lost in time, tucked just off a twisty road in the redwoods, with a vintage Hamm’s beer sign in the window and a rusty mid-’50s Chevron gas pump in front.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
benitolink.com

Rapid growth challenges San Benito High School District

The San Benito High School District can’t build a new high school soon enough. At the Aug. 9 district board meeting, representatives from Capitol Public Financing told the board that Hollister High School will be over capacity in the 2022-23 school year, with a projected enrollment of 3,550. The official capacity at Hollister High School is currently 3,437, as determined by the Office of Public School Construction for the state funding program. The financial group presented an updated version of the 2020 Facilities Master Plan showing the remaining facilities to be completed, as well as data found on student growth. Capitol Public Financing representative Cathy Dominico said the increase in student growth has validated the need for a second high school—and soon after, a third high school.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Little Car Show returns for the 12th year

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The Little Car Show celebrated its 12th year Tuesday with more than 120 cars on display. "There's a lot of paid events in the area and it's nice to let the community walk down if they live here, they can drive in from Salinas, Monterey, Santa Cruz," Christi Metzner, the relationships coordinator for the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce, said.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
benitolink.com

BL Special Report: Company transferred 27 parcels along Hwy 25 corridor

A curtain was pulled back during the Aug. 9 San Benito County Supervisors meeting when former supervisor Anthony Botelho announced that 27 parcels near the proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park (SVIP) project had transferred to a Delaware-based company in one day. The properties make up over 7,400 acres to the north and south of Hwy 25 near the Santa Clara County border.
KSBW.com

'The ultimate party for car lovers' Car Week Motorlux kicks off

MONTEREY, Calif. — It’s that time of year, when Lamborghinis, Porsches and any other exotic car you can think of, rev up for Car Week. On Wednesday, one of the most exclusive events kicked off— Motorlux formally known as McCalls Motorworks Revival. People from all around the...
MONTEREY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy