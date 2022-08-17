Read full article on original website
Related
pajaronian.com
Outdoor market approved for VFW hall
WATSONVILLE—Since the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1716 was founded nearly a century ago, it has been a place for vets to find the camaraderie of shared experience, as well as a gathering spot for friends. More importantly, the Watsonville organization—and others like it nationwide—offer vital services such as...
benitolink.com
Message for new residents: There are things to do around Hollister – but how to find out?
This community opinion was contributed by resident Jennifer Coile. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
andnowuknow.com
California Giant Foundation Hosts 16th Annual Skirt Steak BBQ; Kyla Oberman and Nick Chappell Comment
WATSONVILLE, CA - The California Giant Foundation’s Skirt Steak BBQ is one event I hear talk of all year long, so I was eager to learn how this year’s celebration shook out. California Giant Berry Farms’ 501(c)3 non-profit raised over $22,000 for local non-profits, and nearly 1,100 community members were served in the process.
pajaronian.com
It’s not a goodbye; it’s a see you later
Nearly 10 years ago I took the advice of former Pajaronian Sports Editor Glenn Cravens to apply for his position as he was leaving for another regional publication. At the time, I was three years removed from my Watsonville High School graduation, and still in the thick of earning my journalism degree from San Jose State University. I’m not sure where my life would have gone if I had decided to not walk through the doors of our old offices on Westridge Drive and interview for the job. All I know is that I’m happy I did, indeed, muster up enough courage to do so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSBW.com
Rebuilding continues in Santa Cruz County but some community members believe some promises are being broken
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — This week is the second anniversary of the CZU Lightning Fire where 1,500 structures were destroyed by fire. A very small number have been rebuilt and some residents believe promises to rebuild their homes were broken. Some community members signed a contract with Homebound, an...
benitolink.com
Wonder Woofs bring low key safety and comfort to schools
Sometimes kids make mistakes, and sometimes the working golden retrievers of Wonder Woofs can reduce the cost of those youthful mistakes. Sean Haggett, owner of Wonder Woofs and his canine partners, help youth by sniffing out drugs and firearms often avoiding law enforcement involvement. The dogs also provide comfort to students who are struggling emotionally.
benitolink.com
Cruz Perez Sanchez
Cruz Perez Sanchez passed away on August 15, 2022 at his place of residence in Hollister, California at the age of 79.
Sailors lending a helping hand for San Jose’s first Fleet Week
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – United States Navy sailors wore many hats during San Jose’s first Fleet Week. They drove to Walnut Creek to help Habitat for Humanity build townhomes for low income families. Petty officer from the USS Carl Vinson Trey Perry told KRON4, “It’s nice to be able to make a change in […]
townandtourist.com
Top 20 Santa Cruz Hiking Trails (Traditional & Relaxing!)
Santa Cruz is one of the most well-known tourist attractions, and it is all for a good reason. It is filled with beautiful sandy beaches, great surfing areas, organic farms, and redwood-covered mountains. Santa Cruz is perfect for those who want to go to California but are not quite sure where.
KSBW.com
Car Week Traffic: On top of event traffic, be prepared for 85,000 tourists to leave
SALINAS, Calif. — Over in Seaside we have Exotics on Broadway. Broadway Ave closed between Del Monte and Fremont from 11 a.m. To 6 p.m. A detour is available through the Seaside Auto Mall. Expect delays on both Del Monte, Fremont and Highway 1. And just a heads up...
viatravelers.com
24 Fun & Best Things to do in Monterey, California
Nestled along the idyllic central California coastline, Monterey, California, is a beautiful West Coast town in one of the most picturesque areas of the state. Visitors from Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area routinely make the drive to and through the beautiful town. Is Monterey, California, worth visiting?...
benitolink.com
Amid war, Ukrainian art finds a home in San Juan Bautista
Irina Brown was getting ready to launch her new San Juan Bautista store, Anatolia’s Stone Jewelry, in February when she heard that war had broken out in her Ukrainian homeland and her family and friends were in danger. “When it happened, I cried,” she said. “I could not open...
NBC Bay Area
Enchant to Light Up San Jose This Holiday Season
Enchant, billed as the world's largest holiday-themed light spectacle, is coming to the South Bay. The light extravaganza, known for its maze featuring more than 4 million lights, will take over PayPal Park in San Jose beginning Nov. 25. Enchant also features a 100-foot holiday tree, ice skating, live entertainment,...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: KC Cruz BBQ at Zayante Creek Market & Deli
It’s not. The market sits less than a 20-minute drive from the heart of Santa Cruz. But that doesn’t stop many from thinking it’s way out there. In figurative terms, though, it is, a throwback store that seems lost in time, tucked just off a twisty road in the redwoods, with a vintage Hamm’s beer sign in the window and a rusty mid-’50s Chevron gas pump in front.
The Ballad of Sleepy John: An Americana original and master show promoter leaves the stage
Santa Cruz continues to be an unlikely outpost for the rich Americana sound that Sleepy John Sandige made possible. This weekend, he leaves the stage with a "Locals Only" mini music festival at the county fairgrounds.
benitolink.com
Rapid growth challenges San Benito High School District
The San Benito High School District can’t build a new high school soon enough. At the Aug. 9 district board meeting, representatives from Capitol Public Financing told the board that Hollister High School will be over capacity in the 2022-23 school year, with a projected enrollment of 3,550. The official capacity at Hollister High School is currently 3,437, as determined by the Office of Public School Construction for the state funding program. The financial group presented an updated version of the 2020 Facilities Master Plan showing the remaining facilities to be completed, as well as data found on student growth. Capitol Public Financing representative Cathy Dominico said the increase in student growth has validated the need for a second high school—and soon after, a third high school.
nomadlawyer.org
San Jose: Home to the World’s Greatest Innovations, 15 Best Places To Visit in San Jose
If you’ve ever wanted to see the technology behind some of the world’s greatest innovations, San Jose is the place for you. From the computer history museum to the Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum, you’ll find it all in San Jose. There’s also Japantown, which is one of the last remaining authentic Japanese communities in the country.
KSBW.com
Little Car Show returns for the 12th year
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The Little Car Show celebrated its 12th year Tuesday with more than 120 cars on display. "There's a lot of paid events in the area and it's nice to let the community walk down if they live here, they can drive in from Salinas, Monterey, Santa Cruz," Christi Metzner, the relationships coordinator for the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce, said.
benitolink.com
BL Special Report: Company transferred 27 parcels along Hwy 25 corridor
A curtain was pulled back during the Aug. 9 San Benito County Supervisors meeting when former supervisor Anthony Botelho announced that 27 parcels near the proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park (SVIP) project had transferred to a Delaware-based company in one day. The properties make up over 7,400 acres to the north and south of Hwy 25 near the Santa Clara County border.
KSBW.com
'The ultimate party for car lovers' Car Week Motorlux kicks off
MONTEREY, Calif. — It’s that time of year, when Lamborghinis, Porsches and any other exotic car you can think of, rev up for Car Week. On Wednesday, one of the most exclusive events kicked off— Motorlux formally known as McCalls Motorworks Revival. People from all around the...
Comments / 0