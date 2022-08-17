Nearly 10 years ago I took the advice of former Pajaronian Sports Editor Glenn Cravens to apply for his position as he was leaving for another regional publication. At the time, I was three years removed from my Watsonville High School graduation, and still in the thick of earning my journalism degree from San Jose State University. I’m not sure where my life would have gone if I had decided to not walk through the doors of our old offices on Westridge Drive and interview for the job. All I know is that I’m happy I did, indeed, muster up enough courage to do so.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO