Why didn’t you guys retire?’: Albert Pujols’ hilarious message to Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright after ‘one more year’ chants

Albert Pujols turned back the clocks and gave St. Louis Cardinals fans a moment to remember in a rousing win over the Colorado Rockies. He smacked a pinch-hit grand slam to give him his 690th career home run. Fellow Cardinals veteran Yadier Molina showed Pujols with “One more year!” chants. The 42-year-old stayed firm in his stance that this is his last season while taking a little dig at Molina and Adam Wainwright.
Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate

Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?

The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers

The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pirates pile on Red Sox with historic franchise feat only done thrice in 119 years

The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak and at the same time, prevented a three-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox when they scored an 8-2 win Thursday night at home. For baseball history junkies who are keeping count, that’s just the third time ever that the Pirates scored at least seven runs against Boston — and the first time in nearly eight years.
Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win

NEW YORK — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out.Again.Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 winThe Yankees didn't get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in their first 107 games."I feel like...
Mets To Select Nate Fisher

The Mets are selecting the contract of left-hander Nate Fisher, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. Fisher is not currently on the club’s 40-man roster, meaning a corresponding move of some kind will be required. To say that Fisher is not a top prospect would be underselling his journey. As...
Report: Braves open extension talks with SS Dansby Swanson

The Braves have opened extension talks with Dansby Swanson, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. At this point, there’s nothing to indicate that talks have moved beyond the initial stages, though Heyman adds that there is “less whispered negativity” with these discussions than there was with Freddie Freeman a year ago. Swanson is represented by Excel Sports Management, who also represented Freeman until he reportedly dismissed them in June.
Estevan Florial a late add to Yankees' Saturday lineup

New York Yankees outfielder Estevan Florial has been added to the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Florial was originally slated to begin Saturday's game on the bench. However, Josh Donaldson was scratched from the lineup due to a stomach bug. As a result, Florial will now start, getting the nod in center field and batting ninth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White.
Mets Designate Deven Marrero, Outright Nick Plummer

The Mets announced to reporters, including Tim Healey of Newsday, that infielder Deven Marrero has been designated for assignment. That move paves the way for the activation of infielder Yolmer Sanchez, who was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox yesterday. Additionally, outfielder Nick Plummer cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse.
Yankees ripped after latest dismal performance

If Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory was going to help the New York Yankees get out of the funk that’s plagued them for most of the second half of the season, it hasn’t happened yet. Wednesday’s dramatic victory gave way to a blowout loss against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
