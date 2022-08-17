ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Three arrested for drugs & more in Jackson Co. traffic stop

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qs9Xp_0hKrlQmA00

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Three arrests were made during a Jackson County traffic stop on Tuesday.

A Michigan State Trooper made the stop on I-94 in Jackson County.

The driver and two passengers were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and other firearm and felony warrant charges.

Michigan State Police First District announced the arrest by posting a photo of the retrieved drugs and pistol on its official Twitter account.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in armed robbery

MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Tekonsha. According to authorities, it happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday at a BP gas station on M-60, near I-69. The Sheriff’s Office said a man produced a handgun and demanded money.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
State
Michigan State
Jackson County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Police were called to Jackson residence 82 times prior to fatal stabbing, records show

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police were no strangers at the home where a man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman and severely injuring a man last spring. Police and emergency services have been called to the residence in the 2000 block of Carlton Boulevard a total of 82 times between 2018 and the present, according records of 911 calls obtained by MLive through Freedom of Information Act requests.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Commerce Township teen reported missing

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl, last seen Thursday, Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis reportedly left her house at the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. She was due to come home around two hours later, but never returned.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Methamphetamine#Jackson Co#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WILX-TV

DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two people in connection with a leaf blower theft in DeWitt Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 1 p.m. Monday. Police said two people entered the Kristana Mobile Home Park and took a backpack leaf blower that did not belong to them.
DEWITT, MI
WILX-TV

Police investigate fatal shooting on Camp Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday morning, the Lansing Police Department is investigating an overnight fatal shooting. It happened Friday night on camp street in Lansing. Police responded to a report of shots fired just before 11:30. When they got to the scene they found a 79-year-old man with apparent gunshot...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WILX-TV

Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Columbia Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Jefferson Road, near US-127. Police said a man entered the store through the front doors, presented a weapon and demanded cash.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

LPD seeking help in vehicle theft, cold homicide cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs help in identifying three men that are allegedly connected to a vehicle theft case. The LPD is also asking anyone with information on an unsolved homicide, and two people are wanted. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying the three subjects pictured […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County construction ramping up Monday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - For the past several months, construction has surrounded Jackson and I-94. Starting Monday, the road work will spread out a bit more. Officials from the Jackson County Department of Transportation (JCDOT) told county drivers through social media on Friday the start date for a plan to reseal several roads in multiple townships.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Ingham County house fire

ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured in house fire that happened Friday morning in Onondaga Township. According to authorities, it happened at a home near the intersection of Covert and Edgar roads. It took teams from four different fire departments to put it out. The fire destroyed...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy