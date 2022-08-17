Three arrested for drugs & more in Jackson Co. traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Three arrests were made during a Jackson County traffic stop on Tuesday.

A Michigan State Trooper made the stop on I-94 in Jackson County.

The driver and two passengers were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and other firearm and felony warrant charges.

Michigan State Police First District announced the arrest by posting a photo of the retrieved drugs and pistol on its official Twitter account.

