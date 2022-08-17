Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Senator Graham wins temporary reprieve from testifying in Trump Georgia probe
WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - An appeals court put on hold U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham's scheduled testimony for Tuesday before a grand jury in Georgia probing efforts by Donald Trump to overturn the former president's 2020 election defeat, with the case returning to a lower court for another look.
Court puts on hold Graham’s testimony in Ga. election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court on Sunday agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court’s order requiring that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating plots to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia. A subpoena...
Former Arizona GOP House Speaker Rusty Bowers says the US Constitution is 'hanging by a thread'
"The funny thing is, I always thought it would be the other guys. And it's my side. That just rips at my heart," Rusty Bowers said.
Comments / 0