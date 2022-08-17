It was Game 1, all right. In Northern Kentucky and the state of Kentucky. For new Newport head coach Ryan Hahn and many, if not most, of his players. And it showed. Mason County pounded the Wildcats, 48-6, Thursday in front of a large crowd at Thomas More where it was Mason County’s home game since their new stadium is three weeks from completion and Newport’s is condemned. Had it not been for a running clock required after a 36-point third-quarter lead, it could have been worse.

NEWPORT, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO