Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
New three-month program designed to retain talent in NKY
A new initiative from the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce aims to assist employers in retaining top talent and growing the next generation of leaders. Encounter NKY announced its first 25 participants to take part in the inaugural fall cohort. Developed out of the Leadership NKY Class of 2019 in...
linknky.com
Covington Mayor offers ‘State of the City’ address to business community
“Words to describe the change in Covington for the past five years fail me. Just walk around the city and feel the change, the vibrancy, the excitement,” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer said during his ‘State of the City’ address. On Thursday, Meyer spoke to a crowd of...
linknky.com
Newport Schools and Westside Citizens Coalition teaming up for community picnic
Following its new theme of Moving Forward Together, the Newport Independent School District and the Westside Citizens Coalition are hosting a community cookout this Saturday. The cookout is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bernadette Watkins Park at the corner of 6th and Patterson streets. Members of the community are invited to attend and learn more information about Newport schools and the Westside Citizens Coalition.
linknky.com
Kenton County Public Works to host fall cleanup
Kenton County Public Works is hosting its annual Fall Clean-Up on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its facility located at 420 Independence Station Road, Independence. The clean-up is an opportunity for residents to dispose of unwanted trash, debris, bulky household items,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
linknky.com
Edgewood rejects city building gun ordinance
Edgewood City Council rejected a proposed ordinance prohibiting concealed weapons in the city building. The move would not have barred guns from the city property; instead, it would have required that those carrying guns on site make it visible. A recent incident involving the displaying of a gun by a...
linknky.com
Former NKY Chamber president dies
A former president of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce died this week following a battle with cancer. Gary Toebben, 74, died Tuesday in Kansas, according to a blog post from his wife, Janice Toebben. Toebben led the NKY Chamber from 1999 to 2006 before taking over as leader of...
linknky.com
One shot, killed near Covington bridge
This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
linknky.com
Campbell Co. picks up win over Newport Central Catholic on neutral field
Both teams had huge motivating factors aside from the bragging rights. The Campbell County Camels wanted to start the new era with Brian Weinrich as head coach on a great note and Newport Central Catholic wanted to earn some huge ratings percentage index points for later rounds of the playoffs. Campbell County did not have players going both directions and it paid off in the 28-18 win, especially on the offensive line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
Elder too tough for young CovCath but there may be a silver lining for Colonels
Covington Catholic lost an opener – and may have found a quarterback. Now the loss was hardly a surprise. It’s what happens when a Kentucky team, a young, inexperienced Kentucky team, plays a GCL strong-boy like Elder. Six minutes into the second half, there was no doubt that’s...
linknky.com
Florence drops fourth straight series
The Florence Y’alls entered the road series without one of their best players. In fact, he took the field in the opposite dugout Tuesday for the Frontier League West Division-leading Washington (Pennsylvania) Wild Things. The Y’alls traded him there Monday for a player to be named. Anthony Brocato ranked among the Frontier League’s best in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 68, while batting .308 entering the series.
linknky.com
Inside LINK: Why our ads are different
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. I don’t think it’s news to anyone (pun intended) that what we’re doing at LINK has to be paid for somehow. Since we don’t have a paywall, we have to do that through donations to the NKY Community Journalism Fund, and advertising on the site.
linknky.com
Football’s first weekend is here: A quick look at the matchups
While Newport and Mason County, two stadium-less teams kick the football season off Thursday night (7:30) at Thomas More, the rest of Northern Kentucky teams jump into action Friday and Saturday. 2A Newport, in a 4-8 season and now under new coach Ryan Hahn, lost to the 3A Royals 16-7 a year ago as Mason finished 9-4. Good chance for the new-look Wildcats to get things going in a positive direction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Newport learns what a long way Wildcats have to go in Mason County debut
It was Game 1, all right. In Northern Kentucky and the state of Kentucky. For new Newport head coach Ryan Hahn and many, if not most, of his players. And it showed. Mason County pounded the Wildcats, 48-6, Thursday in front of a large crowd at Thomas More where it was Mason County’s home game since their new stadium is three weeks from completion and Newport’s is condemned. Had it not been for a running clock required after a 36-point third-quarter lead, it could have been worse.
linknky.com
Thursday NKY sports round-up: Cooper volleyball wins home opener
Cooper (2-0) volleyball knocked off the host Dixie Heights Colonels (0-2), 3-1 (25-18, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18) in its first 9th Region match of the season. Senior libero Chloe Fortner had 16 digs and five aces with sophomore Audrey Schilling recording 14 for the Lady Jaguars. Junior setter Sadie Smith had 24 assists, 11 digs and three aces. Senior Rylie Depue led Cooper with 12 kills and senior Holland Morris had nine kills and nine digs.
linknky.com
Friday NKY sports round-up: Simon Kenton’s 398 yards propel 40-point road win
For our coverage of Covington Catholic vs. Elder, click here. For our coverage of Campbell Co. vs. Newport Central Catholic, click here. For our coverage of Bishop Brossart vs. Dayton, click here. The Pioneers scored on their first seven possessions and held host Oldham County out of the end zone....
linknky.com
It’s ‘next man up’ at Beechwood thanks to a freshman QB and a senior RB
FAIRDALE, Ky. – It would be easy, logical, and sensible to look at Beechwood’s two-time defending Kentucky champs with the state’s longest win streak to defend and then factor in the departure of Mr. Football, Cam Hergott, the leader the last two years and ask: Doesn’t this Tiger team have to take a step back?
linknky.com
Bishop Brossart overcomes adversity, injuries in victory over Dayton
Overcoming adversity is a common theme often heard around the football field, but Bishop Brossart did just that Friday evening at O.W. Davis field in Dayton. In the first half, the Mustangs lost their starting quarterback, Keegan Gulley, and a cheerleader who was injured when a mass of players falling out of bounds on a play crashed into the squad, their momentum pushing her to the wall.
Comments / 0