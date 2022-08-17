She-Hulk is finally here and fans are ecstatic about what they got from the premiere. People crowded Disney+ again to see Marvel Studios' latest series. Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk. The first episode gave fans a taste of the comedic tone for this show. Walters is a lawyer first and foremost, so she didn't want to do the big training montage that has become key for so many of these MCU projects. Things got a bit more interesting near the end as She-Hulk is now probably going to be on a lot of people's radar going forward. Mark Ruffalo returned as the Hulk and teased some new developments for the Avenger. A single spaceship hasn't ignited this kind of speculation since Loki. With fourth wall breaking, and more ties tot the larger MCU than most people expected, the ride is just getting going. Check out a bunch of posts about the premiere down below! (Well, that and some nods to Captain America potentially hooking up…)

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO