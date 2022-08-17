Read full article on original website
Marvel Nabs Two Toy of the Year Awards, Including an Adorable LEGO Set
Marvel has been on a roll with all quadrants of their business. On the studio front they have been on a streak for over ten years, and it doesn't look like it's slowing up. They usually get nominated for awards every season and it seems that on the toy front it's no different. The company just recently won an award for toy of the year for two of their offerings. Marvel won Construction Toy of the Year with their I Am Groot LEGO set and Doll of the Year for their Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Collectible Dolls. This is no small feat for a comic book company and m definitely has to do with the viability of their studio offerings.
ComicBook Nation: Is She-Hulk Worth the Hype? + Breaking Bad vs. Better Call Saul
The CB Nation Crew discusses how Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law measures up to both the hype and the hate; we debate whether Better Call Saul's ending makes it better than Breaking Bad; PLUS we do quick-shot mentions of some hot content out there right now – including Westworld Season 4 and the crazy bonus episodes of Netflix's The Sandman!
She-Hulk Episode 1 Hidden QR Code Revealed
Thursday brought the premiere of the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it's safe to say that the episode is changing the ways fans look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to some surprising ties to existing MCU lore, the episode brought a worthy introduction to Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a character who has had her own complicated and unique story in the pages of Marvel Comics. In keeping up with a precedent set by previous episodes of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, the first episode of She-Hulk contained a blink-and-you'll-miss-it Easter egg giving fans a chance to check out that Marvel history. A QR code shown around 6 minutes into the episode, as Jen is entering a bar bathroom after accidentally transforming into She-Hulk for the first time, leads fans to a free digital copy of her first comic appearance in Savage She-Hulk #1.
She-Hulk Fans Are Thrilled With Episode 1
She-Hulk is finally here and fans are ecstatic about what they got from the premiere. People crowded Disney+ again to see Marvel Studios' latest series. Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk. The first episode gave fans a taste of the comedic tone for this show. Walters is a lawyer first and foremost, so she didn't want to do the big training montage that has become key for so many of these MCU projects. Things got a bit more interesting near the end as She-Hulk is now probably going to be on a lot of people's radar going forward. Mark Ruffalo returned as the Hulk and teased some new developments for the Avenger. A single spaceship hasn't ignited this kind of speculation since Loki. With fourth wall breaking, and more ties tot the larger MCU than most people expected, the ride is just getting going. Check out a bunch of posts about the premiere down below! (Well, that and some nods to Captain America potentially hooking up…)
A Ghost Rider Is About to Reach His Ultimate Form to Defend the Marvel Multiverse
Robbie Reyes is slowly cementing his status as the multiverse's greatest Ghost Rider ever. The young hero is a member of the Avengers, which is in the middle of a fight against Mephisto and his Council of Red across time, and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. Jason Aaron's Avengers run has expanded to the point that he now pens two titles, the central Avengers series and Avengers Forever. The latter follows Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider as he assembles heroes from across the Marvel Multiverse. An upcoming issue of Avengers Forever teases a new transformation for the Ghost Rider that may make him the most powerful Spirit of Vengeance.
'Wednesday' teaser: Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix series
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Wednesday. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the horror comedy series Wednesday featuring Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin, You). Wednesday is based on The Addams Family character Wednesday Addams. The series follows Wednesday (Ortega) as...
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Couldn't Stop Laughing While Filming One Episode 1 Scene
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany says that she couldn't stop laughing while filming one specific Episode 1 scene. In an interview with Variety, the actress said that trying to talk to Smart Hulk and Jennifer Walters was kind of difficult. During a segment of the episode in the Gamma Lab, her character has a talk with Bruce Banner. However, not laughing at the big cardboard face hovering above Mark Ruffalo's head was a bit of a challenge. There's a lot of visual effects going on over with Marvel. (And a ton of talented people working very very hard to get it done.) It can be a bit surreal to be acting against so much negative space. But, Maslany got the hang of it before too long. However, that doesn't stop those initial moments from being a bit silly. Check out what she had to say about getting acquainted with that cardboard.
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Goes Super With Future Trunks
Future Trunks was one of the biggest introductions of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Vegeta and Bulma cutting his way into the minds of anime fans by slicing Frieza into millions of pieces. Playing a major role in the Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, Trunks also has a big part of the latest arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, one cosplayer has taken the chance to go Super Saiyan by bringing Future Trunks into the real world.
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
She-Hulk Episode Might Feature Iron Man 3 Easter Egg
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ and fans are quickly discovering just how many Easter eggs a single episode can contain. As more and more MCU references from She-Hulk episode 1 come to light, one of the more interesting ones some have spotted is a connection to Iron Man 3...
Marvel Gives Daredevil a New Hooded Costume
It seems that Charlie Cox‘s live-action Daredevil isn’t the only one who’s getting a new suit, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has just received a new look in his own Marvel comic series as well. Previewing the cover art for Daredevil #5 that’s scheduled for release in November, the entertainment giant has revealed a new hooded costume for the street-level superhero.
Prey Director Reveals Jackie Chan's Influence on Predator Movie
Having already revealed that the movies of filmmaker Terrence Malick were an inspiration for Hulu's hit new film Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg has pulled back the curtain even more on the Predator film, confirming that Jackie Chan's movies also served as an influence. Speaking an interview with The Filmcast, Trachtenberg spoke at length about casting actress Amber Midthunder for the film's lead role and how he made her watch a lot of movies featuring the Hong Kong martial artist and film superstar, specifically with how he carries himself physically and helps communicate key pieces of information about his characters without saying a word.
Made in Abyss Season 2 Shocks Fans With Its Most Disturbing Episode Yet
Made in Abyss is back with its new season, and of course, the show's return is as dark as ever. Despite its cute visuals, the anime is one of the bleakest out there. Of course, season two wasn't about to fall short of expectations, and its episodes to date have been dark as promised. But this week, Made in Abyss toed over the line with its most disturbing episode to date.
Red Dead Online Player Perfectly Recreates Better Call Saul's Lalo Salamanca
Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul season 6. A Red Dead Online player has managed to perfectly recreate Lalo Salamanca from Better Call Saul. Lalo Salamanca is one of the most threatening, creepy, and impactful villains in TV history, serving as both a direct rival to Gus Fring and Saul Goodman. The character dons a pretty cartoonishly evil mustache, but has this everlasting charm that makes him undeniably compelling to watch. The character made his debut in season 4 of Better Call Saul and stayed a part of the series as a main cast member up until season 6, the season that concluded the Breaking Bad prequel series. Better Call Saul came to a close earlier this week after a seven year run on AMC and its finale was showered in praise.
Avatar Removed From Disney+ Ahead of Re-Release
The biggest movie of all time has suddenly been removed from the Disney+ streaming lineup. Avatar, from director James Cameron, broke records after it was released in 2009, and spawned a franchise that will eventually consist of five feature films. This December will see the first Avatar sequel hit theaters, with an Avatar re-release planned on the big screen before that. It seems like Avatar is more popular now than it has been in a decade, so it comes as a bit of a surprise to see Disney remove it from its roster.
Infinity Train Creator Speaks Out on HBO Max's Animation Purge
HBO Max cannot catch a break, it seems. This past week has been a rough one for the service as netizens learned the streaming service was purging a slew of series from its catalog. A number of animated hits were included in this cost-reduction bid including Infinity Train and more. And now, the creator Owen Dennis has peeled back the curtain to show just how messy the situation was from their perspective behind the scenes.
She-Hulk: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference in Episode 1
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now out into the world, and it's making us look at the past, present and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a whole new light. The live-action series follows the adventures of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer in Los Angeles whose life is forever changed when she accidentally gets powers similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). As the first episode dove into the specifics of that origin story, it also provided fans with a surprising number of Easter eggs and references, both to She-Hulk canon, and to the larger mythos of the MCU.
