ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Readies for Makima's Anime Debut
Makima might not have the power of the Chainsaw Devil, but despite this, she remains one of the most terrifying characters of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man. With the arrival of the anime adaptation this October, expect a number of new fans recognize how ruthless Makima can be when it comes to devil hunting, even when it comes to her own "employees". Now, one cosplayer has captured the look and aesthetic of the woman that holds Denji's leash.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Finally Reveals One of Its Worst Wishes yet
Dragon Ball Super has revealed one of its WORST wishes yet – as seen in Chapter 87 of the Dragon Ball Super manga. Over the course of the series, we've seen people seek out or use the Dragon Balls for selfish and petty or outright evil reasons – but never have we seen a wish as dark, gruesome, and twisted as the one seen in this final chapter of the long-running Granolah Arc.
ComicBook
Why Ms. Marvel's New Powers Were Made Purple Revealed
Canonically within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) doesn't have her trademark stretchy powers. In lieu of her hallmark look, Ms. Marvel instead gave Kamala access to a Green Lantern-esque powerset that allowed her to make hard light constructs. The powers manifested in a bright purple huge, largely...
ComicBook
One Piece Art Turns Yamato Into a Bleach Shinigami
One of the biggest characters introduced during One Piece's Wano Arc was the offspring of Kaido, Yamato. With many fans believing that the warrior running under the name of Kozuki Oden was the next to join the Straw Hat Pirates, the brawler of the isolated nation became wildly popular amongst Shonen fans. Now, new art has arrived that imagines Yamato with a very different look, being given a makeover that portrays him as a Shinigami from the popular Shonen series, Bleach.
ComicBook
Black Clover Explains Why Asta is Key to Defeating Lucius
Black Clover is now in the midst of the final arc of the manga series, and the newest chapter has showcased why Asta is going to be key to bringing down Lucius Zogratis once and for all! The series has really put Asta through the ringer as after living the majority of his life without any magic ability, he soon taps into anti-magic and becomes one of the most important characters in the Clover Kingdom overall. Anti-magic has proven to be a major key in the massive battles so far, and that's especially true heading into the final endgame.
ComicBook
Hellraiser Reboot Gets Hulu Premiere Date, First Look at Pinhead Revealed
The all-new Hellraiser adaptation from the creative team behind last year's The Night House has earned a release date, with the film debuting on Hulu this October. Just last week, the film earned an official R rating, confirming that the project had been completed, sparking speculation about when the project could be unveiled. Hulu confirmed its release will be part of their annual "Huluween" celebration, which highlights a number of various horror offerings that will be made available to subscribers, which often includes premieres of unsettling original content. Hulu also shared the below announcement teaser, which offers our first look at the new "Pinhead." Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Ends Granolah Arc With Emotional Father-Son Scene
Bardock and his son, Goku, have never met throughout the history of Dragon Ball, but that hasn't stopped the Saiyan warrior from having a big impact on his offspring. In the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, the Granolah The Survivor Arc, Goku was able to learn more about his father, granting him a deeper understanding of Ultra Instinct in turn. Before the next arc begins, the manga gave us one final touching moment between the two unlikely family members.
ComicBook
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return Trailer Released
Disney+ has released an announcement trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, a new behind-the-scenes documentary about the production of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will stream on the platform beginning on September 8. Tracing the journey to bringing Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan back to fans for the first time since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the documentary is one of a number of Disney+ Day releases, including Marvel's latest blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder. The Obi-Wan documentary will give Star Wars fans more content following Disney+'s recent decision to delay Andor slightly.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Confirms Plans for a New Arc
Dragon Ball Super has been busy this month with a new movie and all, but the manga has held its own if you hadn't been keeping up. For over a year at this point, the story's Granolah arc has kept fans entertained, and it even introduced a number of powerful forms few saw coming. But like all things, the arc had to end at some point. Now, Granolah's piece has come to an end, and reports have confirmed a new arc is in the works for Dragon Ball Super.
ComicBook
Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look
With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Creators Reveal They Struggled to Find Home for the Show
With over fifty episodes under its belt already, and whispers of its future already making the rounds, it seems like Rick and Morty is here to stay for the long haul. It seems impossible to now ponder a world without the series, but the runaway success of the Adult Swim series, which has spawned spinoffs, video games, and countless other merch, almost couldn't find a home. Speaking in a new interview with Screen Rant, series creator Justin Roiland revealed that when they were developing the series and then pitching it that it took quite a while for anyone in Hollywood to even give it a fair shake.
ComicBook
HBO Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 12
Despite being in the news for cancelling a ton of shows and removing others from their streaming service, HBO has actually announced a renewal with the return of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. The hit Larry David series will be back alongside co-stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson. No official time frame for when the new episodes of the series will premiere was given. In the past there have been major gaps between new seasons of the show, including six years between seasons 8 and 9. Curb's most recent season aired in 2021 so at least a two year gap seems possible.
ComicBook
Former GTA Boss' Next Game, Everywhere, Gets First Trailer
The first look at Everywhere, a new game from former Grand Theft Auto boss and Rockstar Games president Leslie Benzies, was shown off at Gamescom 2022. Benzies is responsible for helping shepherd Rockstar Games as we know it by being one of the key creative minds on the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Some emails from a Rockstar Games lawsuit also revealed that Benzies was supposedly a major player in getting the first Red Dead Redemption in the shape it was for launch. Following Leslie Benzie's controversial departure from Rockstar Games, he went on to found a studio that aimed to make a massively ambitious game called Everywhere.
ComicBook
New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Previews Deadly Child Vampire Claudia
We're getting closer and closer to the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire, the adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name and now, the network has released a new mini teaser highlighting the third of the primary vampires in the gothic horror story: child vampire Claudia, played by Bailey Bass. As you can see in the motion teaser below, the girl turned vampire is especially lethal — and seems to take great delight in it.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite The CW Vampire Series Leaving Netflix
Believe it or not, August is almost over. There are just a few more days left this month and as September — and fall — approaches, that means that the content available to stream on various platforms is about to shuffle yet again. Each month, new shows and movies come to streaming while others depart and for fans of The CW's The Vampire Diaries Universe, heading into September means saying goodbye to another fan-favorite series — this time, the series that started it all. All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are leaving Netflix on September 3rd.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Leak Reveals Captain America Costume from Divisive Marvel Event
The Marvel's Avengers game may soon be adding a skin for Captain Americathat comes straight from the stories told in comics, but this particular story it hails from isn't exactly one that's universally loved. Leaks have indicated that Captain America's Hydra suit from the Secret Empire event is supposedly coming to the game, a skin which is said to come with its own unique shield to set it apart from the normal one that Captain America uses with other cosmetics.
ComicBook
New First-Party Xbox RPG Gets a Release Date
While it was not technically part of Gamescom's Opening Night Live yesterday, it would seem that developer Obsidian Entertainment wanted to still mark the event in general as it has now been announced that the first-party Xbox title Pentiment will release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam as well as Windows 10 and 11 on November 15th. Also, as one might expect, it will of course come to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass that same day.
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2022
September is just around the corner and Paramount+ has quite a bit planned for its subscribers in the month ahead. This week, Paramount+ announced the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming service over the course of September. Between new episodes of popular originals and beloved movies from decades past, there is a lot to look forward to once September arrives.
ComicBook
Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in September 2022
September is just one week away and Netflix is already gearing up for a full month of new movies and TV shows ahead. On Wednesday, the streaming service released the full lineup of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and specials set to hit its roster in the month of September, and there is quite a lot for everyone to look forward to. No matter what you're into, there's likely something for you coming to Netflix next month.
