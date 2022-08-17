ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NJ

NBC News

Mom fighting abortion bans after her daughter's death points to her homeland as a cautionary tale

On the eve of the anniversary of her daughter's death Tuesday night, Rosa Hernández was having trouble falling asleep. She said she could still feel the presence of her 16-year-old child Rosaura "Esperancita" Almonte Hernández, who died a decade ago when she had leukemia. Doctors had delayed giving Rosaura chemotherapy because she was pregnant, and they didn't want to harm the fetus.
ADVOCACY
One Green Planet

Scrapyard Owned by Famous Gotti Family Sued For Releasing Dangerous Chemicals

Firms owned by the famous Gotti family have been sued for releasing dangerous chemicals and toxic ooze from a scrapyard that they run in Queens. The California state Attorney General Letitia James, along with environmental officials, named LSM Auto Parts & Recycling, Liberty Scrap Metal Inc., BGN Real Estate LLC, and Three Sons Real Estate Group as defendants in the lawsuit.
QUEENS, NY
ABC News

New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates

ALBANY, N.Y. -- As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy, which...
POLITICS
Kath Lee

Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York City

New York City is one of the most sought after tourist places in the world. The city has some of the most renowned sites that attract millions of people from around the world every year. The 1940s was an important decade for New York City. They faced the challenges of World War II as well as many challenges after the war. These challenges also brought about innovation and it is fitting that we have the now classic pictures of New York City during the 1940s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

NBC News

