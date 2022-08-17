Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
In response to delays with Neuralink, Elon Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about a partnership.Tech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Related
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
CNBC
'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City
New York City rent is notoriously unreasonable, and this year it hit an all-time high. In June, citywide median asking rent reached $3,500, a 35% increase from last year, according to a report by StreetEasy. Manhattan has the highest median rent right now at $4,100, but that doesn't mean the...
Mom fighting abortion bans after her daughter's death points to her homeland as a cautionary tale
On the eve of the anniversary of her daughter's death Tuesday night, Rosa Hernández was having trouble falling asleep. She said she could still feel the presence of her 16-year-old child Rosaura "Esperancita" Almonte Hernández, who died a decade ago when she had leukemia. Doctors had delayed giving Rosaura chemotherapy because she was pregnant, and they didn't want to harm the fetus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Green Planet
Scrapyard Owned by Famous Gotti Family Sued For Releasing Dangerous Chemicals
Firms owned by the famous Gotti family have been sued for releasing dangerous chemicals and toxic ooze from a scrapyard that they run in Queens. The California state Attorney General Letitia James, along with environmental officials, named LSM Auto Parts & Recycling, Liberty Scrap Metal Inc., BGN Real Estate LLC, and Three Sons Real Estate Group as defendants in the lawsuit.
travelnoire.com
The Laq Lab Is The Most Beautiful Nail Salon In Brooklyn And Its Black Women-Owned
If you’re in New York City, chances are, you’ve seen viral videos of the super aesthetically pleasing nail salon, The Laq Lab. Located in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, this Black-owned luxury nail salon is the ultimate self-care spot.
ABC News
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. -- As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy, which...
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York City
New York City is one of the most sought after tourist places in the world. The city has some of the most renowned sites that attract millions of people from around the world every year. The 1940s was an important decade for New York City. They faced the challenges of World War II as well as many challenges after the war. These challenges also brought about innovation and it is fitting that we have the now classic pictures of New York City during the 1940s.
NBC News
440K+
Followers
53K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0