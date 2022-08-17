ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

More US rate hikes coming but 'at some point' pace will slow: Fed

By Jim WATSON
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CulmE_0hKrkMSH00
The Federal Reserve remains committed to raising interest rates further to quell rising prices, but agrees that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow the pace of such hikes, according to meeting minutes /AFP/File

US central bankers remain committed to raising interest rates further to quell rising prices, but agreed that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow the pace of such hikes, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

In the minutes of the July policy meeting, which produced a second massive increase of 0.75 percentage points, the Fed officials said it will take some time to bring "unacceptably high" inflation back down near the two percent goal.

But they cautioned that there is a "risk" the Fed could go too far as it tries to cool demand to lower prices.

The central bank has raised the benchmark borrowing rate four times this year, including two massive three-quarter-point increases in June and July after US annual inflation spiked to 9.1 percent in June.

Consumer prices slowed in July to 8.5 percent, and soaring gas prices, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, have fallen in recent weeks.

Members of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) noted the recent decline in energy prices and some signs that supply constraints have eased.

However, they said falling oil prices "cannot be relied on" to lower overall inflation.

Instead, slowing demand will be a key factor in curbing price pressures, the minutes said.

The rapid, aggressive moves by the central bank have started to have an impact, and the minutes said while officials expected the US economy to continue to expand in the second half of the year, "many expected that growth in economic activity would be at a below-trend pace."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#Consumer Prices#Business Industry#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Daily Mail

How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
AFP

AFP

80K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy