Louisville, KY

Location, Date Announced for 2022 Louisville Live

By Matthew McGavic
 3 days ago

The annual preseason basketball event for the Cardinals will take place during homecoming weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Live has a new home and a new date.

On Wednesday, the Louisville athletic department announced in a series of tweets that the 2022 edition of the annual preseason basketball event for the men's and women's teams will take place at Louisville Slugger Field on Oct. 21. Additional details, such as price of admission and start time, were not disclosed.

The event first started in 2019, and was held at Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville before being held at Churchill Downs last year. All three past Louisville Lives has previously taken place in September, with this year's correlating with Homecoming Weekend.

Since its inception, Louisville Live has escalated in popularity amongst the Cardinals fanbase. The midnight madness-style event has quickly turned into a premier showcase of the basketball programs for fans, players and recruits alike.

In the past, former players such as Donovan Mitchell, Montrezl Harrell and Angel McCoughtry have made appearances, as well as celebrities like Jack Harlow and Maria Taylor. It has featured competitions like a dunk contest and three-point shootout, while last year's Louisville Live featured the 1986 NCAA Championship team.

New head coach Kenny Payne recognized the importance of Louisville Live for the program and community, and wanted to continue the tradition.

"Of course," Payne told 247Sports when asked if the event would continue in his tenure. "We need that."

(Photo of Louie: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

