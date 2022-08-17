ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Little Falls’ new head volleyball coach Trisha Spencer brings passion and experience to Flyers

By Blake Bartels
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago

The Flyers volleyball team enters the 2023 season under new management. On July 22, Trisha Spencer was named the new head coach for Little Falls.

“We are very excited to have Coach Spencer as our new head coach of Flyer Volleyball,” Little Falls Athletic Director Kevin Jordan said. “She has had a great amount of past coaching experiences and our student athletes will really enjoy the passion that she has for the sport of volleyball.”

Spencer grew up playing volleyball in Foley for the Falcons, but she didn’t fall in love with the sport until she became a coach in 2002. Her first stint as a coach was for the Falcons’ seventh grade team before moving up to the JV, where she coached for three years alongside Sandy Stevens and Rachel Duerr, two mentors that she still cherishes to this day, she said.

She eventually walked away from coaching to focus on her wedding photography business that had steadily been growing over the years. She coached on and off again for several different teams before her daughter Halle Reis, who plays for the Flyers, suggested that she coach her team.

“I heard Mellissa Miller was coming back as the assistant varsity coach and Halle said, ‘Mom you two would get along so great.’ So the spinning wheels in my head began.”

Spencer decided to step up and teach her daughter and the rest of the Flyers everything she had learned over the past 20 years, as well as spend some quality time with her daughter and the other young ladies she grew to adore.

“I knew in my heart that these girls deserve a coach that is going to stay for a while. And once summer sessions began, I fell right back into routine. It’s been a whirlwind of an adventure already, and I know it’s just begun.”

Spencer is excited to join the Flyer community. She plans to use her past experience as a coach and player to give the Flyers a competitive edge in every game.

“I expect great things this year. I have eight seniors and they are all hard-working, kind hearted, and willing to do whatever it takes to become the best volleyball player and team they are capable of being. They, alongside a few talented underclassmen, will hold their own against any team. Win or lose, our goal is to give our fans something to cheer about."

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Building a Better Road: How MnRoad facility on I-94 is creating the road of the future

MONTICELLO, Minn. — Building roads is expensive, but what if you could build a better road? A road that lasts longer and is less harmful to the environment?. You may not realize it, but that's what researchers at MnDOT have been working on for decades now. Every day thousands of drivers head north on I-94 near Monticello, unaware that every mile they drive is being studied.
MONTICELLO, MN
lptv.org

Former Crosby Mayor James Hunter Dies at 73

Former Crosby mayor James Hunter has died at the age of 73. According to his obituary, Hunter died on August 17th. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 28th from 12-3 PM at the Ironton American Legion Post 443. Hunter was elected mayor of Crosby in 2016 and...
CROSBY, MN
mprnews.org

Slow-moving storms cause flash flooding in parts of Minnesota

Scattered slow-moving thunderstorms continued to drop torrential rain on parts of Minnesota early Thursday, following flash flooding in some communities on Wednesday night. The city of Cambridge, north of the Twin Cities, was particularly hard-hit, as storms dropped 4 to 5 inches of rain in just a couple hours on Wednesday evening. That flooded streets and stranded some vehicles in the Isanti County community.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foley, MN
City
Jordan, MN
Little Falls, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Little Falls, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries

A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities. The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries...
PRINCETON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
HOPKINS, MN
kvrr.com

Alexandria Woman Dead After Rolling UTV on Tuesday

DOUGLAS CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An Alexandria, Minnesota woman is dead after rolling her UTV and getting trapped underneath the machine. She has been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Craig. People driving by and saw the overturned UTV called authorities just before 8 o’clock last night. The crash happened...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
knsiradio.com

St. Michael Home Subject of 44 Hour Long Standoff Destroyed by Fire

(KNSI) — The home that was the subject of a 44-hour standoff earlier this summer was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. According to a press release from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the home at 599 West Central Avenue at 9:37 a.m. when they arrived; they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Departments from Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael responded.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WJON

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Coaching#Flyer Volleyball#Falcons
krwc1360.com

Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County

Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Three Charged in Sauk Rapids Stabbing

(KNSI) — The three people accused in a Friday stabbing in Sauk Rapids have all been charged. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a stabbing around noon at a house on the 1000 block of Benedict Drive. They say the victim had been stabbed three times in the chest and once in the neck, back, and the back of his head near the base of his skull. He also had a large gash on his forearm. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
327
Followers
319
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy