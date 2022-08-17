Little Falls’ new head volleyball coach Trisha Spencer brings passion and experience to Flyers

The Flyers volleyball team enters the 2023 season under new management. On July 22, Trisha Spencer was named the new head coach for Little Falls.

“We are very excited to have Coach Spencer as our new head coach of Flyer Volleyball,” Little Falls Athletic Director Kevin Jordan said. “She has had a great amount of past coaching experiences and our student athletes will really enjoy the passion that she has for the sport of volleyball.”

Spencer grew up playing volleyball in Foley for the Falcons, but she didn’t fall in love with the sport until she became a coach in 2002. Her first stint as a coach was for the Falcons’ seventh grade team before moving up to the JV, where she coached for three years alongside Sandy Stevens and Rachel Duerr, two mentors that she still cherishes to this day, she said.

She eventually walked away from coaching to focus on her wedding photography business that had steadily been growing over the years. She coached on and off again for several different teams before her daughter Halle Reis, who plays for the Flyers, suggested that she coach her team.

“I heard Mellissa Miller was coming back as the assistant varsity coach and Halle said, ‘Mom you two would get along so great.’ So the spinning wheels in my head began.”

Spencer decided to step up and teach her daughter and the rest of the Flyers everything she had learned over the past 20 years, as well as spend some quality time with her daughter and the other young ladies she grew to adore.

“I knew in my heart that these girls deserve a coach that is going to stay for a while. And once summer sessions began, I fell right back into routine. It’s been a whirlwind of an adventure already, and I know it’s just begun.”

Spencer is excited to join the Flyer community. She plans to use her past experience as a coach and player to give the Flyers a competitive edge in every game.

“I expect great things this year. I have eight seniors and they are all hard-working, kind hearted, and willing to do whatever it takes to become the best volleyball player and team they are capable of being. They, alongside a few talented underclassmen, will hold their own against any team. Win or lose, our goal is to give our fans something to cheer about."