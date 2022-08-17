ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Speed

The 2024 Ford Mustang Will Punch Above its Weight Class

The eighth-generation Ford Mustang has been the subject of rumors for a very long time, and an official debut will finally happen on September 14, 2022 – the first day of the Detroit motor show. The new generation Mustang - internally known as the S650, will be updated inside and, while retaining the current engine lineup, it will offer some significant performance improvements. A recent report from Ford Authority reveals that the updated V-8 engine should deliver as much as 500 horsepower in at least one configuration.
Top Speed

This Rendering of a Modern Pontiac Firebird Screams Corvette Rival

Cheap speed is what Muscle cars have always been about, and few manufacturers embodied that as well as Pontiac. After all, it was the 1963 Pontiac GTO that started the Muscle car era. Today, however, we are talking about its little brother, the Firebird. When you think of Pontiac Firebird you probably think of the more affordable version of the Camaro. While there have been modern interpretations of the Firebird, based on the fifth and sixth generation Camaro, the one we are showing you here is a bit different, and for all the right reasons.
Top Speed

This Green and Black Ford Mustang Boss 302 is Downright Mesmerizing

Few American automotive slogans carry the weight and heritage of "Boss". Indicative in the name, this was not any standard Mustang. The story goes that the original designer would reply "the boss’s car" when asked what he was working on. The result was an American icon with pedigree and...
MotorTrend Magazine

Naturally Aspirated 604-inch Ford Big-Block Makes Over 1,300 HP on Westech’s Dyno!

If you like your Ford engines on the big side, you're going to love this massive 604-inch, high-compression, max-effort mill. No blower, no nitrous, all-motor, and it makes over 1,300 hp! Westech dyno-wrangler and co-host of Engine Masters Steve Brule was impressed, so he made sure to shoot over all the info on this big-inch, big-power Ford big-block. (btw, sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode of Engine Masters!)
MotorTrend Magazine

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Looks Badass in Retro Colors

The Dodge Charger Daytona EV has people talking. The look. The sound—for better or worse. The transmission. The entire idea of an electric muscle car. Dodge has had a good thing going with the internal combustion Charger and Challenger, and the mix of nostalgic touches and modern amenities is taken to the next level in the Daytona—which we think is pretty close to the eventual production model. If there's one thing about the concept's appearance that gives us pause, though, it's the color. Greys of Thunder—clever name, and undoubtedly it'd look good on the car in production and match customer preferences mainly for tones rather than colors—but it just doesn't pop.
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
Motorious

Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection

Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
Motorious

Dodge Challenger Goes Full Dukes Of Hazzard Running From Cops

They say life imitates art and art imitates life, which is why some people seem to think they can run from the cops, take their car off a sweet jump, and cross the county line to leave Boss Hogg behind. That’s one explanation we can think of for why this guy running from the cops in his Dodge Challenger decided to go full Dukes of Hazzard, launching the muscle car into the air. The guy is lucky this didn’t end far worse.
torquenews.com

2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger ICE Vehicles Will End Run With Seven Special Muscle Car Models

Dodge will end its popular 2023 Challenger and Charger run with a bang. It is planning seven limited run muscle cars and will tell fans exactly how to get them. Dodge calls this week before the Woodward Dream Cruise, in the Detroit area, Speed Week. This year, Dodge is filling the week with big announcements about the future of its popular muscle cars and what Dodge fans can expect going forward. Dodge has big plans for its last internal combustion engine 2023 Challengers and Chargers and wants everyone to know they will receive a celebrated farewell.
MotorBiscuit

Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports

Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
insideevs.com

Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV

We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
CarBuzz.com

1988 Land Rover Defender 90 Restomod Boasts Corvette LT1 Power And A Lavish Interior

ECD Automotive Design can't seem to get enough of shoving Corvette engines into old-school Land Rovers. The tuner did this with a Series 3 Land Rover Defender known as Project Overload, and then again just weeks ago with a tough-looking Special Edition based on a Defender 110. As with all of its projects, ECD spares no expense and will cater to its clients' every whim - for a price. The company's latest custom one-of-one Defender is known as Project Mr. O.
