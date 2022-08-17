Warnock raises $240,000 from Big Pharma execs despite calls to lower drug costs

In a year in which the sitting Democratic president’s approval ratings can barely crack 40% on a good day, Republicans' nominee for Senate from Pennsylvania is blowing it. The problem isn’t that the Pennsylvania candidate is actually from New Jersey. It’s not that the supposed “Make America Great Again” candidate is actually Turkish, and it’s not that “Dr. Oz” is an inauthentic doctor — quite the contrary. Mehmet Oz was once one of the world’s premier cardiothoracic surgeons.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO