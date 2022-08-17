Warnock raises $240,000 from Big Pharma execs despite calls to lower drug costs

Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
Rick Scott's Fraud Settlement Resurfaces as Senate GOP Runs Low on Cash
The GOP senator chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which has nixed midterm ad bookings amid a reported money crunch.
Bitter pill to swallow: Manchin and Sinema split over prescription drug prices
Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) split over prescription drug prices Friday after the West Virginia senator chastised his centrist ally for slowing Democratic progress on reducing the cost of pharmaceuticals. Manchin noted that a $35 cap on prescription drug prices was cut from the Inflation Reduction Act,...
Does Dr. Oz want to be a senator?
In a year in which the sitting Democratic president’s approval ratings can barely crack 40% on a good day, Republicans' nominee for Senate from Pennsylvania is blowing it. The problem isn’t that the Pennsylvania candidate is actually from New Jersey. It’s not that the supposed “Make America Great Again” candidate is actually Turkish, and it’s not that “Dr. Oz” is an inauthentic doctor — quite the contrary. Mehmet Oz was once one of the world’s premier cardiothoracic surgeons.
Top Ohio Democrat breaks with Biden in new campaign ad
A top Ohio Democrat is breaking with President Joe Biden in a new campaign advertisement, hammering the president over his trade policy as she seeks reelection in a district newly redrawn to favor Republicans. In the spot, Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) criticizes Biden for “letting Ohio solar manufacturers be undercut...
US stocks falls as Fed reinforces resolve in hiking rates to cool inflation
US stocks fell Friday as investors reassess the Fed pivot trade that's carried stocks higher in recent weeks. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite could mark their first weekly decline after four weeks of gains. GM will start paying its quarterly dividend again and Bed Bath & Beyond shares...
Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Pharmaceuticals are subject to whiplash trade. That's evident with sharp moves lower in Sanofi, GSK and Teva on news about clinical trials and legal actions.
Newly launched U.S. drugs head toward record-high prices in 2022
Aug 15 (Reuters) - (This Aug. 15 story refiles to fix spelling of name in paragraph 17) Drugmakers are launching new medicines at record-high prices this year, a Reuters analysis has found, highlighting their pricing power even as Congress moves to cut the $500 billion-plus annual bill for prescription drugs in the United States.
