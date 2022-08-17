Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Police investigating three local burglaries
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between the 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16 and 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, an individual made entry into a garage in the 7900-block of Bridge Avenue in Rosedale (21237) via an unlocked door and stole tools.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police: Man stabbed in stomach in Fells Point
A man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Fells Point, Baltimore police told 11 News. City police said officers were called around 3:18 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bank Street for a cutting. Police said officers found a 50-year-old man stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital...
A stabbing in Fells Point leaves one man in serious condition Saturday
Baltimore detectives are investigating a stabbing that happened in Fells Point Saturday that left one man in serious condition.
Murder Suspect At Large After Early Morning Southwest Baltimore Shooting: Police
One is dead following an early morning Baltimore murder, authorities announced. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 to the 500 block of Bentalou Street after being advised of a shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers identified a man - whose name...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police Department looking to identify this man
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a March shooting. According to police, on March 25th, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane. Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a...
fox5dc.com
Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say
LARGO, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a deadly shooting in Largo Friday night. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Drive around 9:55 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found a man who was...
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Robbery at Giant Store
ODENTON, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at the Odenton Giant Food market. On...
Officials Release Video Of Implosion Of Iconic Baltimore County Landmark
Police have released a video of the implosion of an iconic Baltimore County landmark. The former C.P. Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters has been imploded on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, according to Baltimore County Police. The Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore County Police Department, and Maryland Department...
cbs17
More toppings, more problems: Maryland Papa John’s worker spears customer after attacked with pizza paddle
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WNCN) – Choose your weapon: pizza spear or metal pizza paddle?. A sheriff’s department in Maryland said an unhappy customer returned to a Papa John’s on Wednesday night and got in an argument with a worker over incorrect pizza toppings. Herbert Harris, 40, returned to...
Suspect Opens Fire On Man Sitting in Car In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting which took place last night...
1 injured, 1 in custody in North Rose Street shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 45-year-old man is under arrest in a Thursday night shooting in Baltimore that injured another man, authorities said.Nicole Jackson, described as a repeat violent offender, was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, Baltimore Police said in a news release.Jackson is accused of shooting a 45-year-old man following an unspecified dispute.Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 500 block of North Rose Street about 10 p.m. found the victim shot in the arm, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Jackson was taken into custody near the scene.
Suspect Wanted For Staying In Odenton Store After Closing, Robbing Employee
A man is wanted after a late-night commercial robbery in Odenton, authorities say. Shortly after midnight Friday, Aug. 19, a suspect forced his way into the Giant Food store office after he had managed to stay in the store after closing, authorities say. The suspect pushed around an employee of...
15-Year-Old Reported Missing Near Battle Grove Park
BALTIMORE, MD – Police have issued a missing person alert for 15-year-old Akira Smith. Akira...
One Shot and Killed in Overnight Shooting in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man was shot and left for dead in the Midtown...
Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Glen Burnie
On August 18, 2022, at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers responded for an armed robbery at...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman says added patrols expected in Federal Hill after violent weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Councilman whose district includes Federal Hill says Baltimore City Police Department responded to his call for increased patrols in the area, following a large fight in the street last weekend. According to Councilman Eric Costello, BPD assured him; “There will be significant increased deployment with...
fox5dc.com
Man killed in shooting at Prince George's County apartment complex
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the District Heights area of Prince George's County Wednesday evening. Prince George's County Police say around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue. Once at the scene, officers found...
foxbaltimore.com
Police release body-camera video of in-custody death during apparent drug overdose
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released body-camera video of the death of a man in custody. The man appears to have been suffering from a drug overdose. The incident happened on the morning of August 4 in the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue. Police were called to that location because of reports of a man trying to kill himself.
foxbaltimore.com
Unidentified man found shot in Southwest Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in Southwest Baltimore just after midnight Saturday. At about 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a shot spotter in the 500 block of Bentalou Street. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive victim, shot and lying in an alley adjacent to the 2300...
