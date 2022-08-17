ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry Hall, MD

Nottingham MD

Police investigating three local burglaries

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between the 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16 and 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, an individual made entry into a garage in the 7900-block of Bridge Avenue in Rosedale (21237) via an unlocked door and stole tools.
ROSEDALE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police: Man stabbed in stomach in Fells Point

A man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Fells Point, Baltimore police told 11 News. City police said officers were called around 3:18 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bank Street for a cutting. Police said officers found a 50-year-old man stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Perry Hall, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department looking to identify this man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a March shooting. According to police, on March 25th, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane. Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say

LARGO, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a deadly shooting in Largo Friday night. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Drive around 9:55 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found a man who was...
LARGO, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 injured, 1 in custody in North Rose Street shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 45-year-old man is under arrest in a Thursday night shooting in Baltimore that injured another man, authorities said.Nicole Jackson, described as a repeat violent offender, was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, Baltimore Police said in a news release.Jackson is accused of shooting a 45-year-old man following an unspecified dispute.Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 500 block of North Rose Street about 10 p.m. found the victim shot in the arm, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Jackson was taken into custody near the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Councilman says added patrols expected in Federal Hill after violent weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Councilman whose district includes Federal Hill says Baltimore City Police Department responded to his call for increased patrols in the area, following a large fight in the street last weekend. According to Councilman Eric Costello, BPD assured him; “There will be significant increased deployment with...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man killed in shooting at Prince George's County apartment complex

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the District Heights area of Prince George's County Wednesday evening. Prince George's County Police say around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue. Once at the scene, officers found...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Unidentified man found shot in Southwest Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in Southwest Baltimore just after midnight Saturday. At about 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a shot spotter in the 500 block of Bentalou Street. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive victim, shot and lying in an alley adjacent to the 2300...
BALTIMORE, MD

