72-year-old man recovered after drowning in Spring Lake Village
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a 72-year-old man who drowned in Spring Lake Village. The man is from Grand Rapids, and went missing Friday afternoon on August 19. Police say they did find an article of clothing belonging to the...
'We need help'; West Michigan family still searching for family member
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Erik Johnson was last seen near Ottawa and Pine Streets in Coopersville around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Ottawa County family needs your help finding missing 28-year-old man
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office launched a missing person investigation after family and friends reported their loved one hasn't been since the weekend. Erik Johnson, 28, was last seen in the 300 block of Ottawa Ave. in Coopersville during the afternoon hours on Aug. 13. Family...
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
Woman injured in purse robbery by teens, police say
A woman was injured when her purse was stolen in a Meijer parking lot in Grandville on Thursday, police say.
Kent Co. Sheriff's Office announces passing of Mounted Unit horse 'Hank the Tank'
KENT COUNTY, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of a beloved member of the force Saturday. The KCSO says their Mounted United horse, "Hank the Tank," has died. Hank was only 8 and a 1/2 years-old, but recently began to show signs of Potomac Horse...
Kent County Sheriff’s horse ‘Hank’ dies after battle with illness
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its four-legged members. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday, Aug. 20, that “Hank” of the department’s mounted unit passed away after a long battle with a bacterial disease. Hank was an 8.5-year-old Percheron/Thoroughbred cross gelding who succumbed to Potomac Horse Fever.
Arrest made in 1996 cold case out of Caledonia Twp.
CALEDONIA, Mich. — After nearly 26 years, an arrest has been made in connection to the 1996 murder of Sharon Hammack in Caledonia Township. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested 64-year-old Garry Dean Artman of Florida. Artman was taken into custody in Mississippi and is currently awaiting extradition back to Michigan.
2 arrested after GR standoff; police looking for third suspect
Two people were arrested after a standoff with a shooting suspect on Grand Rapids' south side late Friday night.
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Grand Rapids Police release image of suspect accused of stealing car with 6-month-old still inside
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department are on the hunt for a person they say stole a vehicle with a six-month-old infant inside. Police say the incident happened at 3:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Flat Street NE. GRPD began a large-scale search with the help of neighboring jurisdictions.
whtc.com
Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake
SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
More investigation needed in deputy-involved shooting death of Joe Nagle, county prosecutor says
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Prosecutor says her decision on a fatal deputy-involved shooting is pending further investigation. Prosecutor Myrene Koch told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that she received the preliminary investigation report from Michigan State Police on August 12, on the shooting of 22-year-old Joseph Nagle of Comstock Park by an Allegan county sheriff's deputy in June.
Portland Twp. crash ends with 2 hurt, motorcycle on fire
Two people were hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle Friday evening in Portland Township.
Children with disabilities experience waterskiing thanks to Kentwood Parks and Rec.
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Many children with disabilities got a chance to experience something that'll leave a memory to last a lifetime: Waterskiing! And it's all thanks to the Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department. And the best part, their loved ones were able to participate as well. The department hosted...
21-year-old in custody in connection to Wyoming road rage shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — A man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after a road rage incident turned into a shooting in Wyoming, the Police Department confirms. The shooting happened a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Byron Center Avenue, near Lemery Park.
Fire that hospitalized 2 in Muskegon started on a mattress, 1 remains in hospital
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire over the weekend that hospitalized two people was determined to be started on a mattress, according to the Deputy Director for the Muskegon Fire Department. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church at...
Man charged in Wyoming road rage shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a road rage-fueled shooting in Wyoming. Luis Morales, 21, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury in connection to the shooting Friday. Both charges are felonies.
Muskegon school fined $3K after lead paint found in collapse debris
Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System has been fined $3,000 by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration for "not comply(ing) with the provisions of the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Act."
‘It has taken my whole life,’ MI woman struggling with extremely rare disease
An Eaton Rapids woman doesn't know what to do or where to go next after being diagnosed with an incredibly rare disease.
