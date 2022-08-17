Read full article on original website
Related
Tommy Dorfman Says She 'Would Have Transitioned Sooner' if Not for 13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman is opening up about coming out as trans. In a new interview with actress Rachel Bilson on her podcast Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson, Dorfman speaks about her early years working in Hollywood, the reasons she married her ex-husband, and why she didn't begin transitioning sooner.
Pat Rosson, 1960s Child Actor on The Andy Griffith Show, Dies at 69
Pat Rosson, a 1960s child actor and son and grandson of cinematographers has died at the age of 69. Rosson appeared in episodes of The Andy Griffith Show, The Twilight Zone, Dennis the Menace, The Bing Crosby Show, and more. He was also a regular on the soap opera The Young Marrieds.
Jeopardy! EP Asked Mayim Bialik to Stop Thanking 'Imaginary' Johnny Gilbert
Speaking on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast, executive producer Michael Davies discussed his role with the game show and some of the changes he's made since taking on the position following the departure of Mike Richards earlier this year. Davies explained that the first change he made was the direction in...
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Steve Martin Is Ready to Retire After Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin is busier than ever, but he says he's ready to slow down. Martin, now 76, currently stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The series has already been renewed for a third season. Meanwhile, the actor is also on tour with Short, with whom he's performed live shows since 2015. He also has a 12th book coming out, as well as a documentary about his life and career.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
Jumanji child star Bradley Pierce reveals how Robin Williams defended him and Kirsten Dunst on-set
Eight years ago, the death of Robin Williams shook the entertainment world to its core.The star of films including Mrs Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting and Night at the Museum was 63 when he died on 11 August 2014.On the eighth anniversary of his death, the actor’s children Zak and Zelda have shared emotional tributes to their late father.One of his most beloved films was Jumanji, the 1995 blockbuster co-starring Bonnie Hunt and Jonathan Hyde.It also featured Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce, who were child stars at the time – and, in 2020, Pierce revealed how Williams once stepped in to...
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! ‘It ended with a kiss’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thee Hottie Experience: Megan Thee Stallion Praises ‘P-Valley,’ Reveals She Read For Mercedes Before Guest Appearance As Tina Snow
Megan Thee Stallion just revealed that she could have had a much bigger part on the Starz drama P-Valley.
International Business Times
Priscilla Presley Slams Elvis' Manager, Reveals New Secrets 45 Years After Singer's Death
In the wake of the 45th death anniversary of Elvis Presley, his former wife Priscilla Presley has revealed some new secrets about the King of Rock and Roll, who died at the age of 42 in 1977. Priscilla, 77, shared how watching the newly dropped "Elvis" biopic was difficult for...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show Season 3
Jon Hamm is joining the third season of Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show. Hamm will play Paul Marks, a "corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit." News of Hamm's casting comes after Apple...
wegotthiscovered.com
Every ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff series in timeline order
Yellowstone is expanding with a slate of shows connected to the Dutton family and things are going to get even wilder. The western drama has been a certified hit for the Paramount Network with the season four finale drawing the largest viewership for a cable TV series since 2017, and it’s not looking like it’s slowing down any time soon.
Debra Messing Doesn't Want to Revisit Will & Grace for Another 30 Years
Debra Messing doesn't want to do another Will & Grace revival, but she might reconsider in 30 years. Messing played Grace Adler in the popular sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1998 to 2006. A decade later, in 2017, the series was revived, but the actress tells People the revival "was supposed to be only 10 episodes, and then it turned into three seasons."
Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0