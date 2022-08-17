ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Check out five local breweries where the kids can have fun too

It might be time to update our opinion on bringing the family along to the brewpub. Let’s face it, beer isn’t what it used to be. While craft beer has retained some of its edgy outsider appeal, there’s a reason craft breweries continue to grow: More and more people enjoy them. And just like the double IPAs packing face-puckering bitterness have given way to the popularity of lagers and even seltzers, breweries themselves are opening up to a wider audience. We’ve compiled a list of local spots that will keep everyone happy, whether or not they have a drink in hand.
Bakery to close brick-and-mortar storefront in Clintonville

Suga Pie’s Cupcakes’ time inside The Pit BBQ Grille’s Clintonville restaurant has come to an end. Owner Sky Johnson announced yesterday via Instagram that she decided to move back to her home bakery for the remainder of the year, although the bakery’s partnership with The Pit will continue.
After nearly 30 years, the former Clintonville Tee Jaye’s location is gone

We knew it was coming, but the reality may still be jarring for many to see. The building that housed Tee Jaye’s Country Place in Clintonville for nearly three decades has been demolished, leaving only a pile of rubble behind. The site, located at 4910 N. High St., is slated to become a new Chick-fil-A location.
After roof collapse, Spaghetti Warehouse still ways away from reopening

Last spring, the popular Franklinton eatery Spaghetti Warehouse endured a partial collapse of its roof, and the eatery has been closed ever since. And while some uncertainty has surrounded the status of the building and the brand in the Columbus area, a Spaghetti Warehouse representative told 614now yesterday that the eatery still plans to reopen, however it likely won’t be anytime soon.
Beloved Grandview restaurant announces permanent closure

CLEAVER has closed for good. The popular eatery owned by Tony Tanner, founder and operator of The Butcher & Grocer, made a surprise social media statement announcing its closure yesterday evening. CLEAVER was located at 1099 W. First Ave. in Grandview. It was connected to artisan meat purveyor The Butcher...
