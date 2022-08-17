Read full article on original website
williamsonherald.com
Football: Father Ryan ready for more reps
NASHVILLE – The Father Ryan football team literally battled to the final play last season, putting together a fourth-quarter performance that pushed eventual Division II-AAA state champion McCallie to the brink in an otherwise perfect season during the second round of the playoffs. Now if only head coach Brian...
williamsonherald.com
The Battle of 840 under the Friday night lights
FAIRVIEW – For eight consecutive years the Page High School and Fairview communities from opposite sides of Williamson County have watched their respective high school football teams tangle in the season opener. The Battle of 840 where everyone knows everyone is a matchup that always revives small-town, die-hard local...
williamsonherald.com
Raise the Roofs announces sellout; silent auction still live
Friends of Franklin Parks invited the community to join in “building the dream together,” and it responded — the 11th annual Raise the Roofs fundraiser, to be held Saturday at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, sold out in record time. Organizers, sponsors, volunteers and table hosts are...
williamsonherald.com
Sun Records to expand Sun Diner to Franklin
Marking a 70th anniversary milestone, Sun Records has expanded its nostalgic Memphis eatery, Sun Diner, to Franklin. The new Sun Diner location will offer iconic dishes, including Nashville hot chicken and waffles, Love Me Tenders and The King’s Peanut Butter, Bacon and Banana Monte Cristo for pickup and delivery from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Through a partnership with Franklin Junction — the innovative restaurant e-commerce growth platform — consumers will be able to order Sun Diner from major delivery platforms, including UberEats and DoorDash.
williamsonherald.com
Football: Centennial, Nolensville and Brentwood among WillCo Week 1 winners
Brendan Jones threw for three touchdowns, Taner Lee rushed for two more and the Centennial High School football team kicked off the 2022 season with a Week 1 victory at Overton in Nashville. Jones and Lee paced the offense in a 38-28 victory over the Wildcats. Defensively, Keegan Scruggs and...
williamsonherald.com
Bark 'n Splash Bash to return to Longview Recreation Center
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will partner with the Williamson County Animal Center to host the fourth annual Bark ‘n Splash Bash on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill. Due to popular demand, this “paw-some” event, to be held from 9...
williamsonherald.com
Football: MBA too much for Ravenwood in opener
BRENTWOOD — In a game that had a taste of the Egg Bowl, Chris Parson found himself scrambling. The Ravenwood High School senior quarterback was continuously harassed and hounded by the Montgomery Bell Academy defense on Friday night during the Raptors’ 46-20 season-opening home loss to the Big Red.
williamsonherald.com
Where to watch: A WillCo week-by-week breakdown of key matchups
Another high school football season is upon us and once again, Williamson County programs are the mix with more top talent returning after three separate local teams vied for state titles in 2021. Where can one find the top games featuring local teams this season? Maybe this will help out:
williamsonherald.com
Football: Eagles focused on 'BA way' entering new campaign
BRENTWOOD – From the weight room to the film room to the field, the members of the Brentwood Academy football program have a certain way of doing things. And based on the success of the program, it’s clear the system works. Year in and year out, the Eagles are widely regarded as legitimate contenders for the state championship – and this year is no exception.
williamsonherald.com
Football: CPA focused on new season despite 4 consecutive trips to finals
NASHVILLE – Considering the success that the Christ Presbyterian Academy football program has had, it’s logical to think that the CPA players and coaches would fixate on the past. Instead, the Lions are always looking forward. “We don’t ever talk about it (previous accomplishments),” said CPA head coach...
williamsonherald.com
Power out, traffic snarled in Franklin after empty school bus crash
An early morning school bus accident wiped out power service in most of Franklin‘s east side and created traffic headaches at major intersections from Downtown to Interstate 65, according to multiple reports on Friday. At 6:30 a.m., an empty Williamson County Schools bus traveling east on Highway 96 East...
williamsonherald.com
Football: BGA developing depth, filling voids staring down gauntlet
FRANKLIN – A microcosm for the approach to the new football season for Battle Ground Academy could be best observed by looking up front on the offensive and defensive lines. Head coach Jonas Rodriguez, who is entering his fourth season leading the Wildcats, has plenty of holes to fill, including finding ways to replace the bulk of his offense lost to graduation, all the while preparing for a jam-packed schedule against some of the elite teams in Middle Tennessee.
