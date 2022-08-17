ROCK SPRINGS — The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, GFWC presented Emmalee Williams with a check through their book grant program. Williams submitted her application through the club’s website. The club presents checks to qualifying students attending Western Wyoming Community College in August for the Fall Semester and in January for the spring semester. Interested students may find out the requirements by visiting the website and clicking on college grants.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO