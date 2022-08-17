ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

Western Student Emmalee Williams Receives Check from Woman’s Club of Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, GFWC presented Emmalee Williams with a check through their book grant program. Williams submitted her application through the club’s website. The club presents checks to qualifying students attending Western Wyoming Community College in August for the Fall Semester and in January for the spring semester. Interested students may find out the requirements by visiting the website and clicking on college grants.
Shawn Rockey Joins Internal Medicine Clinic at Sweetwater Memorial

ROCK SPRINGS — Shawn Rockey is now part of the team at the Internal Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial. Rockey, a certified physician assistant, is working with Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Israel Stewart, D.O. Paula Bryant, a licensed practical nurse, has also joined them. Rockey worked as a certified...
RS City Council Hears Pitch on Return of Passenger Train Service

ROCK SPRINGS —All Aboard Northwest representatives visited with the City of Rock Springs this week to find out what it would take to bring back passenger rail service to Sweetwater County. Charlie Hamilton, All Aboard Northwest Vice President, said 30 percent of all Americans do not drive for various...
Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 10-18

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Numerous Sweetwater County residents who have decided to run for a school, college, or special district board have already filed for their spot on the General Election ballot. The candidate filing period for the General Election, which will take place on November 8, opened August 10...
All Aboard!! Passenger railway systems could be coming back to Southwest Wyoming

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Regional advocacy organization All Aboard Northwest presented Rock Springs City officials with the potential plans for a passenger car rail system that would essentially connect Colorado to Oregon by way of Rock Springs yesterday at a meeting open to the public. Presenters Dan Bilka and Vice President Charlie Hamilton presented, in video form, the mission of their organization diving deeper into the logistics of achieving such a railway system in council chambers.
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for August 8 – August 12, 2022

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from August 8 – August 12, 2022. Catherine Renee Davidson, 26, to Ashley Karen Richau, 32, both of Green River. Roger Jo Hammontree, 45, to Cori Danielle (Page) Hammontree, 42, both of Rock Springs.
Questions Raised on Equipment Lease Agreement

ROCK SPRINGS — Despite some questions about the process used and how much would be spent on the lease agreement for a new 2022 Caterpillar 320-07 hydraulic excavator, the Rock Springs City Council approved the agreement. While the agreement was approved, the vote wasn’t unanimous with Councilors Brent Bettolo...
Heavy rains force week-long closure of Flaming Gorge Road in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Recent heavy rains in Wyoming will lead to a closure of Sweetwater County Road No. 33, also known as Flaming Gorge Road. The road will be closed at the intersection with Upper Marsh Creek starting Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The closure will remain in effect until Wednesday, Aug. 24.
RSHS Volleyball | 2022 Preview

The 2022 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County. In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results,...
GRHS Volleyball | 2022 Preview

The 2022 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County. In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results,...
Inmate dies at Sweetwater County Detention Center; investigation underway

CASPER, Wyo. — An inmate who was temporarily being housed at the Sweetwater County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a check of the facility at around 11:54 a.m. Thursday, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies and in-house medical staff immediately attempted lifesaving measures while...
RSHS Football | 2022 Preview

The 2022 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County. In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results,...
Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Inmate Death

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reports that a death investigation is underway at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Department Public Information Officer Jason Mower said the individual, temporarily housed pending alleged state criminal charges, was found unresponsive at around 11:54 a.m. today during a routine residence check at the facility.
