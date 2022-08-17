Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
Latest Kyrie Irving News Deals Massive Blow To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying hard this NBA offseason to upgrade their roster. They did what they could in free agency, armed with only the mid-level exception and veteran’s minimum deals. Unlike the last offseason, when they targeted older veterans, they signed younger, defensive-minded players to fill...
Yardbarker
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
Shaquille O’Neal Weighs In On Vanessa Bryant’s Ongoing Trial Over Kobe Bryant Photos
Amid Vanessa Bryant's court case, her late husband's former teammate, Shaquille O'Neal, shared some thoughts on the matter.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Had The Crowd Turned Up At Draymond Green's Star-Studded Wedding
DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."
LOOK: Donovan Mitchell Sends Out A 4-Word Tweet
On Thursday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet with four words. The Jazz lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA・
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'adamant' that LA Needs to Trade for Kyrie Irving
LeBron James committed to the Lakers by signing an extension, but is still reportedly pushing for the front office to acquire Kyrie Irving.
NBC Sports
Mark Cuban on Andrew Wiggins: ‘I think he was the one who beat us’
The Golden State Warriors handled the Dallas Mavericks in a five-game gentlemen’s sweep in the Western Conference Finals. What was the difference in that series? According to Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban, the difference was Andrew Wiggins. Here is what Cuban told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. “It was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Doncic, Mavs Proved Critics Wrong Last Season; Can They Do It Again?
Despite upgrading their frontcourt, the Dallas Mavericks mostly stayed quiet this offseason. Will their strategy of being patient work?
Comments / 1