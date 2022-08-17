Read full article on original website
Lorretta Parker
3d ago
we are even back in the days used to get on the giant slide we all had that experience and fun and we have a good memories on the giant slide keep your negativity to yourself
Reply(1)
4
Kavod Yahudah
3d ago
lol, they come gentrify and get mad it's not to their liking.. There's always those red line community parks that you used to go to before you wanted to come be our neighbor.. We're definitely not holding you here..
Reply(3)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
MetroTimes
Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control
We were excited about Detroit’s giant slide on Belle Isle finally reopening Friday after being closed for several years — despite our painful childhood memories of getting our asses burned and feeling like we were going to die on it. But in a Facebook video showing kids literally...
MetroTimes
The bumps and burns return to Belle Isle: The top 10 Metro Times headlines
This week, our readers shared our excitement about the reopening of the giant slide on Belle Isle, while some others felt the bumps on the slide's opening day. Our readers were most interested in the Michigan man who wanted a race war and ended up sentenced to 20 years in prison. Readers were also interested in the ongoing fight within MIchigan's GOP, where one Republican is suing another.
Belle Isle Aquarium reveals new octopus to public — but needs help picking a name
Help come up with a name for Detroit's new eight-legged creature, as a one-year-old male octopus from the Pacific Northwest has traveled to Belle Isle Aquarium. The aquarium unveiled the octopus tank to the public on Thursday and is the only aquarium in the state to have one, according to the Belle Isle Conservancy.
Belle Isle has 2 eventful days: Sea creatures, scary slides and more
Belle Isle, island jewel of Detroit, is bursting with life as new attractions speckle the park. This summer, a giant slide returns, a public garden opens, and an eight-legged friend moves into the aquarium. The popular destination was taken over as a state park by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in 2014 after Detroit entered bankruptcy. It is making a comeback after neglect while the city was suffering financial woes. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Belle Isle Aquarium finally has an octopus, and they need help naming him
The oldest aquarium in the country has a new eight-legged resident. Detroit’s Albert Kahn-designed Belle Isle Aquarium celebrated its 10th anniversary since reopening and its 118th birthday on Thursday by unveiling its new octopus tank. According to the Belle Isle Conservancy, it’s the only public aquarium in Michigan to have one.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Belle Isle Giant Slide closes as crews make adjustments to speed
DETROIT – The Belle Isle Giant Slide is closed as crews make adjustments to speed. The speed adjustments occurred after participants on the slide came down noticeably fast. Giant Slide crew members said they should be back up and running after a slight adjustment where they will make the slide slower for more enjoyment.
Sugar Factory and its $99 sundaes arrive Aug. 29 in Detroit
The Sugar Factory American Brasserie is set to open its Detroit location Aug. 29. This is the first Michigan location for the Sugar Factory, known for its over-the-top confections, huge goblet cocktails and Lucky Charm Blue Latte spiked mimosas. The Detroit candy shop, restaurant and bar is at 45 Monroe St. in downtown's One Campus...
Belle Isle temporarily closes giant slide over speed issues after video of screaming riders goes viral [WATCH]
Belle Isle officials took to Facebook on Friday afternoon to announce that they would be temporarily closing the giant slide to fix a speed issue. A video that has since gone viral shows several riders screaming as they fly down the slide.
Detroit News
Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise
For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1051thebounce.com
One of Michigan’s Biggest Haunted Houses is Looking for Actors, Workers
There’s no denying that summer is winding down and fall is on the way in just about a month. I’m not happy about it, since I hate cold weather, but I do love Halloween, so that’s one positive thing on the horizon. Not to mention that wearing band hoodies in the fall is the best.
Your Week in metro Detroit: Detroit witch doctor offers psychedelic experience
Right now, as you’re reading this, there’s an eclectic group gathered in a small Detroit bungalow — an engineer, a bookstore owner, athletic trainers, active military members — likely brewing herbal tea to start their day. In all likelihood they're discussing philosophy or religion. And the magic mushrooms they took to propel their conversations are probably just kicking in. ...
Opinion: I'm a teenager in Detroit. My street needs more lights.
Editor's Note: In the last decade, the City of Detroit replaced its antiquated, broken streetlight system with new LED lights. The project reduced the number of streetlights from around 88,000, many of which were nonfunctional, to roughly 65,000. The city acknowledged that the reduced number of lights meant some streets would be darker.
The street where I grew up: Suzi Quatro, 72, singer, musician and songwriter, shares memories of Torrey Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, Detroit, Michigan
Our house was built by my father, Art, for his growing family. It was ready just as my mother gave birth to me in hospital, so it was always known as Suzi's House. I guess that's why I have such a strong emotional connection to it. I lived there until I was 14, when I left home to tour with my band.
High-end retailer Gucci opens first Detroit store
Detroit's first Gucci store is now open. The boutique, located downtown at 1274 Library St., is a sprawling 3,500 square feet and offers high-end men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and decor. A Gucci representative confirmed Friday's soft opening. Poet Jessica Care Moore told Detroit Metro Times she...
'Kia Boys' target Southfield dealership, metro Detroit communities on alert
The so called "Kia Boys" have become a social media trend this summer, leading to an increase in Kia thefts in some communities across metro Detroit.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
MetroTimes
20 places to take a hike within driving distance of Detroit
Sometimes you just need to be one with nature. We're a digitally connected society, and sometimes going for a walk in the woods or on a cool trail is just what we need to reset. Here are 20 places to go for a hike that aren't that far from Detroit.
Comments / 23