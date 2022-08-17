ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lorretta Parker
3d ago

we are even back in the days used to get on the giant slide we all had that experience and fun and we have a good memories on the giant slide keep your negativity to yourself

Kavod Yahudah
3d ago

lol, they come gentrify and get mad it's not to their liking.. There's always those red line community parks that you used to go to before you wanted to come be our neighbor.. We're definitely not holding you here..

MetroTimes

Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control

We were excited about Detroit’s giant slide on Belle Isle finally reopening Friday after being closed for several years — despite our painful childhood memories of getting our asses burned and feeling like we were going to die on it. But in a Facebook video showing kids literally...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

The bumps and burns return to Belle Isle: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

This week, our readers shared our excitement about the reopening of the giant slide on Belle Isle, while some others felt the bumps on the slide's opening day. Our readers were most interested in the Michigan man who wanted a race war and ended up sentenced to 20 years in prison. Readers were also interested in the ongoing fight within MIchigan's GOP, where one Republican is suing another.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Belle Isle has 2 eventful days: Sea creatures, scary slides and more

Belle Isle, island jewel of Detroit, is bursting with life as new attractions speckle the park. This summer, a giant slide returns, a public garden opens, and an eight-legged friend moves into the aquarium.  The popular destination was taken over as a state park by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in 2014 after Detroit entered bankruptcy. It is making a comeback after neglect while the city was suffering financial woes. ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Belle Isle Giant Slide closes as crews make adjustments to speed

DETROIT – The Belle Isle Giant Slide is closed as crews make adjustments to speed. The speed adjustments occurred after participants on the slide came down noticeably fast. Giant Slide crew members said they should be back up and running after a slight adjustment where they will make the slide slower for more enjoyment.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise

For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
FERNDALE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Your Week in metro Detroit: Detroit witch doctor offers psychedelic experience

Right now, as you’re reading this, there’s an eclectic group gathered in a small Detroit bungalow — an engineer, a bookstore owner, athletic trainers, active military members — likely brewing herbal tea to start their day. In all likelihood they're discussing philosophy or religion. And the magic mushrooms they took to propel their conversations are probably just kicking in. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

High-end retailer Gucci opens first Detroit store

Detroit's first Gucci store is now open. The boutique, located downtown at 1274 Library St., is a sprawling 3,500 square feet and offers high-end men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and decor. A Gucci representative confirmed Friday's soft opening. Poet Jessica Care Moore told Detroit Metro Times she...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

20 places to take a hike within driving distance of Detroit

Sometimes you just need to be one with nature. We're a digitally connected society, and sometimes going for a walk in the woods or on a cool trail is just what we need to reset. Here are 20 places to go for a hike that aren't that far from Detroit.
DETROIT, MI

