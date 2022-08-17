Wednesday morning rain brings cooler temperatures to Cobb

From left: Lars Jolly, 10, Eamon Jolly, 8, Wade Norman, 12, and Gus Norman, homeschoolers in Acworth, begin building a sandcastle on Acworth Beach at Cauble Park Wednesday. Andrew Cicco

Wednesday morning rain made way for cooler temperatures as Cobb County enjoyed a break from the August heat.

Temperatures sat in the 70s most of the morning, giving residents a chance to enjoy the different parks that Cobb County has to offer. Recreation areas across the county, such as Cauble Park on Lake Acworth and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, saw a steady flow of visitors throughout the day as people took advantage of the nicer conditions.

Rain will return to the forecast Wednesday night, carrying over into Thursday, with a 42% chance of showers and stray thunderstorms predicted for the day, AccuWeather reports.

Friday is expected to see showers most of the day, with an 88% chance of thunderstorms, and stray storms likely, according to AccuWeather. Saturday should see slightly drier conditions, with cloudy skies forecasted and a 40% chance of precipitation.