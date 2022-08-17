Read full article on original website
HIGH ALERT MISSING JUVENILE TEEN
The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing teen. Maylani Rutlidge disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley early last night. Maylani is described as a black female, 4’11”, 120 lbs, Hazel eyes, and blond/brown hair that is tied up. She was last seen wearing a LSW black sweater and blue jeans.
Wendy’s Worker Sucker Punches Elderly Customer, Now Faces Murder Charge
Horrific surveillance video show a Wendy’s employee go up to an elderly man and sucker punch him. The elderly man ultimately succumbed to the injures from that sucker punch. It’s happened in Prescott Valley in Arizona. Azfamily.com reports,. "Antoine Kendrick is being charged with second-degree murder after a...
Elderly Flagstaff couple trapped in home surrounded by mud wall: 'We can't get out'
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - One elderly couple in Flagstaff has been trapped in their home for weeks after nonstop flooding created a thick wall of mud surrounding their home. Arizona's high country has been hit with severe flooding on a near-regular basis, and the damage has only been made worse because of burn scars left behind by major wildfires like the Museum and Pipeline fires.
Fatal Bicycle Collision – Prescott Police Department
On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen tan 2006 Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle has faded paint and the rear right side window falls into the door. The vehicle was stolen on August 16, 2022 from the 4500 block on Cinnabar Drive in Prescott Valley.
B&B overlooks historic downtown Globe in Arizona
The vision behind the Tavern Hotel in Cottonwood is to provide luxury at an affordable price. Quaint Tucson Inn provides history lessons for its guests. Built in 1877 Amory Park Inn is located in the heart of one of Tucson’s old neighborhoods. Tombstone's Monument Ranch is the perfect 'city...
Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff
Verde Valley News – Between 75 and 100 cords of firewood located north of Flagstaff will be available to collect for free beginning Thursday morning. The Little Springs free use fuelwood area is located northwest of Highway 180. It can be accessed by following Forest Road 151 north for 1.5 miles before taking a slight [...] This post Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms. August 2022. M T W T F S S. 15161718192021. 22232425262728. 293031. Empire Detail. Advert...
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
Butterfly Bush: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Butterfly Bush! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Monarch and Swallowtail butterflies flock to this impressive bush. Spectacular 8″ inch...
Weather blog: Monsoon storms bring rain, wind and lightning
PHOENIX — Rain and gusty winds tore through much of the Valley Thursday night after Flagstaff was hit with flash flooding earlier in the day. It's been an active monsoon weather week and more is in the forecast through the weekend. WEATHER FORECAST: Current outlook for the Valley. RADAR:...
You and your family can have some fun up north with Verde Adventures by Sedona Adventure Tours
Verde Adventures By Sedona Adventure Tours is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Join the original Sedona and the Verde Valley River outfitter and discover the magic of the Verde River as it flows through this high desert oasis just minutes away from Sedona. Enjoy a Sedona Adventure with their different tour options from 2 hour to 1/2 day adventures for ages 3 to 93. For the past 14 years, Verde Adventures has had the honor to educate and provide incredible adventures on one of Arizona's best-kept secrets, the Verde River, which flows just minutes away from Sedona, AZ through the Verde River Valley connecting the communities of Jerome, Clarkdale, Cottonwood and Camp Verde. On any of Verde Adventures River tours, tubing trips, wine tours, and shuttle services, their well-trained and passionate staff of local professional guides and shuttle drivers provide you with exceptional information on geology, archaeology, history, flora, fauna and of course the Verde River itself.
Weekend Weather for Aug 18 thru Aug 22
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
Prescott Talks: Brooks Compton, Candidate for Prescott Unified School District Governing Board
Buz Williams, columnist for Prescott eNews and guest host for Prescott Talks, interviews Brooks Compton, who is running for the PUSD School Board (or Governing Board). Brooks talks about his kid’s experience with lessons dealing with Critical Race Theory, social/emotional learning, girls in the boys’ bathroom, and other “woke” issues that are being taught in the Prescott Unified School system.
15th Annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour Celebrates Art in the Quad Cities
The 15th Annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour will run from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Featuring over 100 artists throughout the Prescott/Quad-City area, the Studio Tour will offer attendees an opportunity to visit with the artists, observe their creative process and purchase one-of-a-kind works of art. Numerous mediums will be on display, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, woodworking and more. Attendees of this free, self-guided event may begin at any of the 51 locations throughout Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley or Paulden, and may visit as many as they like.
Prescott Looks at Water Project Questions
During a recent presentation to Prescott City Council about the City’s planned $60M Water Production and Intermediate Pump Station project, Councilmembers, Public Works staff and the City Attorney paused to review whether or not the project should have triggered a public vote before it got underway. The project covers...
Prescott Airport Vicinity Overlay District Public Hearing Notice
The City of Prescott Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing to discuss the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District, on Thursday, August 25 at 9:00 am in the City Council Chambers at 201 S. Cortez Street. This meeting will be open for public comment, both in-person or remotely via Zoom.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Board Approves Aviation Program Private Pilot Training Fees
The Yavapai College District Governing Board approved the proposed fee structure for the College’s Private Pilot training, part of the Aviation Program. At a special meeting on Tuesday, the Board approved the College’s request for fees, differential tuition, and other program costs, allowing classes to be offered this fall. YC will partner with Leighnor Aircraft to lease the Private Pilot training aircraft. Total costs for students will be approximately $14,388, comparable to many other nationwide programs.
