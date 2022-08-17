Read full article on original website
Lincoln News
Lincoln Woman Suffers Monetary Loss, After Falling To Scammer Claiming to be an Officer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–Another scam has been reported, this one has someone claiming to be from Lincoln Police. According to LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer, a 43-year-old Lincoln woman on Thursday got a call from a scammer saying she missed a subpoena and had the option to face criminal penalties or pay a $6,000 fine. The victim followed the instructions to buy gift cards and give the information to the caller.
Police And Sheriff’s Officers Wrap Up Special Anti-Speeding Campaign
Lincoln, NE (August 19, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department both joined in a nationwide ‘Stop Speeding Before It Stops You’ traffic enforcement project that began July 20 and continued through August 14, 2022. The goal of the project was to help promote safe driving, with an emphasis on speeding violations, to reduce the number of traffic crashes resulting in injury or death. Officers participating in the detail were watchful for all traffic violations, but paid particular attention to speeding. Grant funding for the added enforcement effort was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office.
HUSKER FOOTBALL: Whipple Speaks on Quarterback Progression
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Aug. 18)–Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice. Whipple opened by speaking on the quarterback improvement. “They have all gotten better from top to bottom,” Whipple said. “We have a really good room. They are fun to be...
Huskers Set for Fan Day, Red-White Scrimmage
Lincoln, NE (August 18, 2022) The Nebraska volleyball team begins its 2022 campaign with the annual Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. • The match will be streamed online at BTNPlus.com (subscription required). The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 29th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.
