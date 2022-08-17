Read full article on original website
Luzerne County coroner: ‘We need help’
Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken was visibly distressed in his Hanover Township office last week as he presented folders of statistics su
Training police for active shooter in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As area school districts prepare to resume classes, they are taking steps to keep their students and staff safe. A spat of mass school shootings across the country, the most recent at an elementary school in Uvalde Texas has school officials and police in our region examining or in some cases […]
Times News
Tamaqua hires new police officer
The Tamaqua Police Department has a new officer on its force. Nicole Deliz will serve as a part-time officer. Her employment was unanimously approved by the Tamaqua Borough Council Tuesday evening. Tamaqua police Chief Michael Hobbs presented Deliz with a badge. JILL WHALEN/TIMES NEWS.
Northampton County man sentenced for corrupting teen girl in Shickshinny
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Northampton County was sentenced in Luzerne County Court for corrupting a 17-year-old girl in Shickshinny. Kristopher Allan Hoglund, 32, of Bath, was sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to 15 months probation on a charge of corruption of a minor. Hoglund pled guilty to the charge June 27.
From Monsey to Muncy: One small borough’s connection to Native American history
Where did the name Muncy come from? A writer in the book “History of Lycoming County” edited by John Megginess, said “Muncy derives its name from the Monsey tribe of Indians that once dwelt within its borders.” According to Native-Languages.org, the Monsey language, also spelled “Munsee,” is “an Algonkian language closely related to American Delaware, or Lenape, but is considered by most linguists a distinct language.” It was said that...
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
Obstruction charge withdrawn against Dickson City police officer
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The charge of obstruction has been withdrawn against a Dickson City police officer after investigators say he was found speaking with an alleged drug dealer, giving information on possible informants working with police. As stated in the affidavit, Patrolman Brandon Muta, 23, of Scranton, was informed of a possible investigation into […]
Rallying to keep Berwick Hospital Center open
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Community is rallied together Thursday night in the hopes of changing the fate of a local hospital that’s slated to close. The owner of Berwick Hospital Center gave the Pennsylvania Department of Health a 90-day closure notice in July. It sent shockwaves through the community and its […]
Dr. Oz visits Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a stop in Wyoming County to hold his “dose of reality” town hall. The republican candidate was at the Triton Hose Company in Tunkhannock. While visiting, Oz said PA deserves a senator who will help get America back on track. He […]
American Water outages affect Luzerne County communities
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Water announced an emergency alert at 1:38 pm on August 19 stating there was a main break in Wilkes-Barre Township. Officials say American Water crews are making emergency repairs in Wilkes-Barre township and affected areas may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all. American Water […]
WOLF
Warrior Run High School conducts active shooter mockup
Turbotville,Northumberland County (WOLF) — Warrior Run high school in Turbotville conducted a mock active shooter situation. It’s been three years since the active shooter training took place here. Technology now, is more advanced and safety measures have improved with the help of Clearview Asset Protection. Law enforcement and...
Flood protection plan in development for West Pittston
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We may be in the midst of a dry spell, but despite that, flood protection efforts remain on the minds of people who live near the Susquehanna river. West Pittston has been hard hit by flooding in recent years. Now efforts are underway to build a levee to protect […]
WOLF
Ukrainian Festival in Carbon Co. to offer humanitarian aid to Ukrainians
LEHIGHTON, CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The 30th annual Ukrainian Festival kicked off today in Carbon County. This year's festival celebrating Ukrainian culture, is putting their proceeds directly toward humanitarian aid. "It's a very sad time for people in Ukraine, because there is a war going on. And I personally...
wkok.com
Northumberland County COVID Levels ‘High’
ATLANTA – The CDC has updated its COVID community spread levels, showing only one Valley county in the ‘high’ category. The CDC said Friday Northumberland County is in the ‘high’ category. That means masking is recommending indoors. The rest of the Valley – Union, Snyder,...
Man allegedly assaults another at park
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A father attacked a man he said was sexually harassing his teenage daughter, knocking out the man's tooth and leaving him "woozy," police say. Now Kasey A. Unger, 42, is facing an assault for the incident at Columbia Park in Bloomsburg on July 6. Here's what police say happened: Bryan Bankus called...
Shamokin police hold burglary suspect at gunpoint
Shamokin, Pa. — Police held a burglary suspect at gunpoint in an attempt to take him into custody after he broke into a Shamokin residence on July 30. Patrolman Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department found Patrick Dowling Jr., 25, a short time after the burglary on the railroad tracks near Weis grocery store. Jenkins held Dowling at gunpoint, but he resisted arrest and ran into the nearby woods, according to Officer Alexis Temple. ...
New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City. Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening. Oz spoke about struggles brought on by recent […]
Woman hurt after shooting in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman was hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Scranton. Police were called to South Sumner Avenue in the city's west side just before 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.
abc27.com
Man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining over 800 phones in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a New York man was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to a new release, 32-year-old Ian Keith Thompson and three codefendants, Horace Henry,...
