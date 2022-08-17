JPMorgan Chase spending $1.5M to empower women of color in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Empowering Central Ohio women of color to come up with the solutions to their economic challenges is the focus of a new $1.5 million investment from JPMorgan Chase.

JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday announced its investment, which will involve working in partnership with Zora’s House, the Women’s Fund of Central Ohio and the Columbus College of Art & Design to create and fund an “equity design institute.”

The goal is to “leverage design thinking to shift power dynamics so that the expertise, perspective and lived experiences of women of color lead the development and implementation of innovative solutions to some of the community’s most challenging disparities,” according to a news release.

