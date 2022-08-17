Read full article on original website
Off-duty corporal arrested after damaging home while intoxicated, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — An off-duty deputy in Texas is facing charges after she reportedly showed up intoxicated and damaged private property, according to authorities. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Adelina Agosto, who is a corporal for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department after someone called 911 that a person was trying to break into a home.
Off-duty BCSO detention deputy arrested for criminal mischief, facing possible termination
SAN ANTONIO — A 17 year veteran with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was arrested for criminal mischief Saturday morning and is now possibly facing termination from the agency, officials say. Around 12:55 a.m., Adelina Agosto is reported to have drunkenly showed up to someone's residence. When that person...
San Antonio: man shoots, kills suspect during robbery
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A robbery suspect was shot and killed after the victim pulled out a gun, police said. At 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officers responded to a robbery at the 7700 block of Culebra Road, a report from the San Antonio Police Department stated. When officers arrived to the scene, […]
Man found dead on downtown sidewalk near Bexar County Justice Center, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead on a downtown sidewalk early Sunday morning. Police were called out to the intersection of W. Nueva and S. Flores just before 2 a.m. for a welfare check on what a passerby said was a body laying on the downtown sidewalk just two blocks from the River Walk, and mere steps from the Bexar County Justice Center.
BCSO corporal arrested after causing damage to resident’s home while intoxicated, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County sheriff’s corporal is charged with criminal mischief after she showed up intoxicated to a resident’s home and damaged their front door when they didn’t answer, according to the sheriff’s office. The resident believed someone was trying to break-in...
Family argument leads to deadly shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot by his girlfriend's son following a fight Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of La Manda Blvd for a shooting. Police said a woman and her boyfriend were hanging in the front yard of her home when her son pulled up. Police say the woman's son was upset the boyfriend was at the home.
Police investigating after man found shot while standing in his front yard
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a man was hit by gunfire while standing in his front yard Saturday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Austin St. just east of downtown. The 39-year-old victim told police that an unknown vehicle drove by his...
San Antonio mother 'clinging to life' due to neglect from children; 3 arrested
SAN ANTONIO — Three people are in custody after neglecting care for their 57-year-old mother to the point that she's "clinging to life" at a San Antonio hospital, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. The suspects are 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero and 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero. They've been...
UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
Man arrested after fatally shooting mother’s boyfriend on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man is in custody after San Antonio police said he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend on the North Side overnight. At 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of La Manda Boulevard for a shooting. When they arrived, police...
Man who crashed SUV while high on meth, killing 2, sentenced to 35 years in prison
SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man who witnesses said had been using methamphetamine prior to a crash that left two people dead and one injured pleaded guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter on Monday. According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Joseph Robles was driving an SUV...
Surveillance video shows suspect leaving Ingram Park Mall during pursuit
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said one suspect is detained, and deputies are working to track down another suspect who was involved in a vehicle pursuit before he ran inside of Ingram Park Mall. New video released Friday night showed the suspect running out of the...
San Antonio man who brutally killed woman with ax, machete sentenced to 70 years in prison
SAN ANTONIO – It took a jury about an hour to sentence a man to 70 years in prison for a brutal attack on a woman in November of 2020. The same jury found Rafael Castillo guilty of murder on Tuesday after deliberating for a little over an hour.
Woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder of man she met on social media
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to the shooting death of a man she met on social media. Aliza Cantu, 26, pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in the 186th District Court, according to a press release from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.
San Antonio police search for man wanted for West Side robbery
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who claimed to be a police officer as he robbed a man on the city’s West Side. A Crime Stoppers report states that the robbery happened on Aug. 16 at 3:09 p.m. in a parking garage on the 6000 block of S.W. Military Drive.
Woman slipped out of handcuffs, smashed window on deputy's cruiser following assault incident
HELOTES, Texas — Three women are now in custody after a crash with a BCSO cruiser in far west Bexar County early Thursday morning. It happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday off Canter Horse and Shaenfield Road near Loop 1604. BCSO deputies said they were called out to a...
Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces
SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
San Antonio couple killed in suspected drunk driver crash in Corpus Christi
The crash occurred on Mustang Island near Corpus Christi.
Woman arrested after teen robbed, stripped of clothes, dumped out of own car, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a woman who allegedly robbed a 19-year-old man, kidnapped him, stripped him of his clothes and then “dumped him” out of his own vehicle. The woman, identified as Eloise Ana Marie Hernandez, 22, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women
SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
