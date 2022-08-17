ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devine, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPMI

Off-duty corporal arrested after damaging home while intoxicated, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — An off-duty deputy in Texas is facing charges after she reportedly showed up intoxicated and damaged private property, according to authorities. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Adelina Agosto, who is a corporal for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department after someone called 911 that a person was trying to break into a home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Antonio: man shoots, kills suspect during robbery

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A robbery suspect was shot and killed after the victim pulled out a gun, police said. At 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officers responded to a robbery at the 7700 block of Culebra Road, a report from the San Antonio Police Department stated. When officers arrived to the scene, […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Devine, TX
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Family argument leads to deadly shooting

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot by his girlfriend's son following a fight Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of La Manda Blvd for a shooting. Police said a woman and her boyfriend were hanging in the front yard of her home when her son pulled up. Police say the woman's son was upset the boyfriend was at the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Rojas
foxsanantonio.com

UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#South Texas#Tv Apps#Violent Crime#San Antonians
KSAT 12

San Antonio police search for man wanted for West Side robbery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who claimed to be a police officer as he robbed a man on the city’s West Side. A Crime Stoppers report states that the robbery happened on Aug. 16 at 3:09 p.m. in a parking garage on the 6000 block of S.W. Military Drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
News Channel 25

Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women

SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy