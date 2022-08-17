CANDLES condemns Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas’ social media posts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute has condemned social media posts by Indiana Republican Representative Jim Lucas after it came to light he had posted a quote attributed to a Nazi online .

In a statement , CANDLES said the group was “shocked and horrified that an Indiana lawmaker would make such a statement about Hitler’s chief architect and purveyor of hate speech.” The group also called for Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston to condemn the actions of Lucas.

CANDLES invites Hoosiers to learn about the holocaust and the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric at sites like the US Holocaust Memorial Museum , the Anti-Defamation League , and CANDLES’ website .

Read the entire statement from CANDLES below:

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center strongly condemns the quote and link posted by Jim Lucas, Republican member of the Indiana House of Representatives. Representative Lucas quoted Joseph Goebbels, Minister of propaganda for the German Third Reich under Adolf Hitler and included a link to a site with Goebbels’ name and “The Jewish Question.”



We are shocked and horrified that an Indiana lawmaker would make such a statement about Hitler’s chief architect and purveyor of hate speech, ultimately leading to the murder of over 6 million Jews in the Holocaust. Hate propaganda was the driving force behind the Holocaust, and these seeds of hate have been, and are being planted, today in the United States.



We urge Speaker Todd Huston, Indiana House Speaker, to condemn Representative Lucas’s actions, and we call on others to speak out as we are doing against these seeds of hate.



We encourage all Hoosiers to learn more about the Holocaust and the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric through these websites: (CANDLES/US Holocaust Memorial Museum/ADL, etc.) Eva Kor our museum’s founder and Holocaust survivor would want us to turn to peace, kindness, and understanding and educate ourselves so we can be a light in the darkness CANDLES

MyWabashValley.com has reached out to Jim Lucas for a response but has not heard back from him at this time.

