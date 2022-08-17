Read full article on original website
Say It Ain’t So! Barn Brewers in Lawton Announces Upcoming Closure
All good things must come to an end. Unfortunately, that includes the local watering hole Barn Brewers Brewery in Lawton. Since 2015 the brewpub has been a popular spot amongst locals to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and watch parties but soon the parties will have to move elsewhere. On August 17th...
swmichigandining.com
Nob Hill Bar & Grill
Home alone for a few nights. J and L area in Wisconsin for a figure skating camp and we don’t have daycare or camp this week so B is at Nana and Grandpa’s. I still had to work so I’ve spent the week checking out restaurants I’ve been wanting to go to and watching Kalamazoo Growlers baseball on ESPN+.
Battle Creek Introduces The Taste Of The Creek
Here we are, talking about food again, but I can't say anything other than we like our food up here in the mitten state. We could talk about all types of Michigan munchies from Faygo, Vernor's, sugar factory, or even olive burgers and still have hours of content to rummage through. Finding the hidden gems is always hard to find, mostly by word of mouth, and once you find one you hang onto it forever.
WNDU
Downtown South Bend’s largest annual event showcases visual, performing, and culinary arts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the streets of South Bend were filled with over 500 local artists, that showcased visual, performing, and culinary works of art. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Jefferson Street, St. Louis Boulevard, and Howard Park were filled with artists, stages, and intricate creations.
WNDU
‘Great Cardboard Boat Race’ sets sail once again in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Great Cardboard Boat Race” sets sail once again in Elkhart!. The race is an all-day, tailgate party highlighting a must-see race of handmade cardboard boats. At noon, the fun kicked off with food trucks, drinks, and activities followed by boats setting sail at 3 p.m.
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino opens new game room
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Casino in South Bend is having a grand opening for their new game room on Thursday. The addition is 45,000 square feet featuring 850 new slot machines, table games, more lounge space and will bring around 400 jobs to the area. More additions will...
City of Kalamazoo Offering Free Water Filters For Residents
Michigan and water...where do we begin? Though the Mitten has the largest freshwater coastline in the world our state has infamously struggled with keeping our water safe for consumption. In fact, Michigan was just given the distinct "honor" of having two of the most polluted inland lakes in the country.
New $5+ Million Housing/Retail Project Coming to Battle Creek
A recently announced building renovation in downtown Battle Creek is promising to bring more dining/retail and housing options to the area. As reported by the Battle Creek Enquirer, a redevelopment project set to the tune of $5.9 million will be tackling the vacant building at 17 W. Michigan Ave., otherwise known as the former Hamblin Opera House.
rv-pro.com
Vixen Composites Expands into Larger Elkhart Facility
Vixen Composites, an Airxcel brand, has moved into a new 60,000-square-foot facility in Elkhart, Indiana, to accommodate growth in the company’s fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) products. The new facility is located within the Aeroplex Industrial Park. It was chosen for its centralized location and proximity to the airport, Marc...
harborcountry-news.com
ALL REVVED UP IN NEW BUFFALO
NEW BUFFALO — The 2022 Full Throttle Throwdown Car Show at U.S. 12 Speed & Custom in New Buffalo overflowed with very special rides, drew throngs of spectators, and featured live music, a chance to see projects in progress inside the shop, pedal-powered hot rod races for the kids, and a jet-powered dragster exhibition that really brought the heat on an otherwise picture-perfect summer day.
WNDU
Berrien County Youth Fair underway in Berrien Springs
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Youth Fair is underway in Berrien Springs. It’s the last county fair of the summer in Michiana. This year there are 59 vendors and plenty of exhibits. The demo derby will take place Thursday and Friday nights. The week will wrap...
WANE-TV
Where GasBuddy thinks Fort Wayne gas prices will go next
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After weeks of decline, Fort Wayne gas prices shot up around 10 cents to $3.99 this week for a gallon of regular unleaded. Patrick De Haan, head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, it could be worse. “That [increase] was in response to about...
Residents worry ‘disgusting’ industrial odor could be harming their health
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Residents of North Edwards Street are part of a tight-knit community. They look out for each other, people there told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. A strong odor associated with toxic gas, and its effects on people, is an issue that several residents living next to industrial properties in Kalamazoo have been unable to ignore because of concerns for themselves and loved ones.
rv-pro.com
Gulf Stream Coach: 40 Years in the Making
Despite the “unthinkable” changes that have hit the RV industry over the last few years, there’s one thing that has kept Gulf Stream Coach on steady ground: good relationships. In fact, the Nappanee, Indiana-based manufacturer is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022. Phil Sarvari, the company’s president,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Developer To Donate Property To Town Of Syracuse
SYRACUSE – The agenda at Tuesday’s Syracuse Town Council meeting was focused on properties and the news that a developer in town wants to give the town property was a welcomed surprise. Myron Schwartz, one of the developers of Ridgestone Development, which is developing the old elementary school...
abc57.com
Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?
The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
Detroit News
GM considering Indiana town for fourth battery plant
General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are considering New Carlisle, Indiana, as the location for their fourth Ultium Cells LLC joint venture battery cell manufacturing plant, the companies confirmed Thursday. Ultium Cells "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New...
2 Persons Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Constantine Township (St. Joseph County, MI)
St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that severely injured a Grand Rapids Resident Wednesday evening in Constantine Township. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m on North River Road and [..]
abc57.com
GM considering battery cell manufacturing plant in New Carlisle
A company that is a joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution is seeking a tax abatement from St. Joseph County in order to build a large battery cell manufacturing facility in New Carlisle. The company, Ultium Cells manufactures battery cells used in GM's electric vehicles. It is applying...
