Public Health

NBC Connecticut

New Behavioral Health Crisis Unit Set to Open in Norwich

Backus Hospital is preparing to open a new Behavioral Health Crisis Unit in its emergency department. The ten-room unit is designed to meet a growing need in the community, according to members of the hospital's care team. "Mental health needs have absolutely skyrocketed since COVID. I think it has certainly...
NORWICH, CT

