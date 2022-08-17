Read full article on original website
Omicron-Specific Covid Booster Shots Are Just Weeks Away. Here's Who Will—and Won't—Be Eligible
Newly updated Covid booster shots designed to target omicron's BA.5 subvariant should be available within in the next three weeks. That begs an important question: Who's going to be eligible to get them?. The short answer: Anyone ages 12 and up who has completed a primary vaccination series, a Centers...
Tips For Diabetes Prevention
Diabetes is one of the most common diseases in the U.S. It's estimated that 96 million Americans have prediabetes, and 37.3 million Americans have diabetes.
New Behavioral Health Crisis Unit Set to Open in Norwich
Backus Hospital is preparing to open a new Behavioral Health Crisis Unit in its emergency department. The ten-room unit is designed to meet a growing need in the community, according to members of the hospital's care team. "Mental health needs have absolutely skyrocketed since COVID. I think it has certainly...
